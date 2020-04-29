Buy Barrick Gold, As Gold Prices Increased Substantially

Economic recessions tend to cause gold (GLD) prices to spike upward. Gold miners benefit the most as they experience substantial top-line improvement. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) possesses great assets to monetize the opportunity. Despite the recent 70% stock price increase, we expect another 20% or more price appreciation in 2021.

During economic recessions, gold prices jump, as people throw away their risky assets and try to find safe havens. As a response to an economic shock, central banks "print" tremendous amounts of money and inject them into circulation. These steps increase money inflows into the gold market. Let's just remember the "Great Recession", during the crisis bullion price jumped from $900 to $1800. Fed Reserve bought treasuries and mortgage-backed securities from banks, increasing money supply and inflating commodities. After the 2008 crisis, US monetary base increased significantly: in 2014 monetary base was $4 trillion, while in 2007 it was only $800 billion.

This time we experience a pandemic-related crisis, which forced countries to close their borders, forced people to stay at home, increased jobless claims substantially, etc. The government and the Fed Reserve responded to the crisis drastically. The government started more than $2 trillion stimulus packages, and the Fed Reserve started an unlimited QE program. It is a very straightforward signal that gold prices will skyrocket once again. Legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio once said:

If you don’t own gold, you know neither history nor economics.

Today we experience a global recession, the history, and simple economics indicate that gold investors will gain considerably during these times.

Logically, when central banks increase money supply gold prices need to go high as gold's supply is relatively stable. Exploring the above-mentioned chart, we notice that there is a positive correlation between US M2 money supply and gold prices. Though in some specific periods bullion price was poorly correlated with M2 money supply, in recessionary periods gold prices considerably increased with money supply. During a recession, central banks decrease interest rates to 0% and add money supply dramatically, which reduces purchasing power.

The chart above indicates that in March 2020, M2 money supply increased substantially - 3.5%. This is a significant change for a month. In April the number will be considerably higher as the biggest part of Fed Reserve's and government's stimulus packages started in April.

Barrick Gold Corporation

A great stock that gives us an opportunity to benefit gold prices increase is Barrick Gold Corporation. The company is one of the biggest gold miners in the world. Upcoming earning reports will shine as gold prices have already jumped 10% since January 1, 2020, and is expected to reach $3000 mark in 2021.

Business

In 2019, Barrick Gold Corporation merged with Randgold Resources. The merger created a sector-leading gold company which owned five of the industry's Top 10 Tier One gold assets. Afterward, Barrick combined its Nevada assets with those of Newmont to create Nevada Gold Mines (61.5% owned and operated by Barrick), resulting in Turquoise Ridge becoming the sixth Tier One mine in the Barrick portfolio. Thus, the company operates 6 Tier One gold mines. To qualify for Tier One status, a mine has to have annual production in excess of 500,000 ounces, a life of at least ten years, and total cash costs in the bottom half of the industry range. These high-quality assets give investors assurance that the company is fully capable to realize its 10-year projected plan to produce about 5 million ounces gold annually.

Source: Annual Report

Considering Bank of America's estimated average $1700 gold price for 2020 and $2000 for 2021, the top line will experience impressive gains. We might even expect higher prices for gold, as after the 2008 crisis gold prices increased twice. Expecting the same scenario, we might have about $2400 price target per ounce (100% higher than 2018 price).

In 2019 the average selling price was $1483 per ounce of gold. BofA's projected $1700 price for 2020 means 15% top-line growth, while the $2000 target for 2021 means 35% gain compared to 2019.

Copper sales amount less than 10% of the company's total sales, so price decrease of 20% won't cause any substantial damage to the company.

The management projected 5% cost increase in 2020, while, we don't expect any cost increase, it is even possible to see some decline in 2020, as oil prices are tumbling very aggressively: Brent is trading at about $20 per barrel, while in 2019 the price averaged at about $60 per barrel.

In 2019 Cost of sales was $943 per ounce, while All-in Sustaining Costs amounted only $851. The latter is a much more reliable measure for cash flows as it excludes non-cash depreciation, including by-product credits, sustaining costs, etc.

Source: Annual Report

Challenges

The gold mining industry encountered some difficult challenges during the last decades. Declining ore quality increases miners' costs as the same 1-tonne ore yields less gold now than it yielded 20 years ago.

Source: SeekingAlpha

We might notice that Barrick's gold yield declined considerably after 1998; if 22 years ago, 1 tonne of ore yielded 9.6 grams gold, in 2017 it only yielded 1.68 grams. Low yield means higher costs. To produce the same 9.6 grams gold now, the company needs to mine 5.7 times more ore, which means more fuel consumption, more workforce, etc. The good part of the story is that in the last 10-year period, the yield was relatively stable, indicating that the same yield might stay for the upcoming years.

In short run, there is another problem, as governments urge companies to stop their operations temporarily due to coronavirus-related social distancing measures. Barrick's biggest rival, Newmont (NEM), was forced to ramp down its operations in 4 countries: in Canada, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru. After all, this is not a big problem in long run, and a company can recover its full operations as soon as governments ease lockdown measures.

Debt

Barrick decreased its net debt substantially during recent years. Its net debt was only $2.12 billion in 2019 Q4, which is substantially lower than $10 billion level 7 years ago. The company was able to decrease the debt because of high gold prices and 90% interest sale of Massawa mine. According to the sale agreement, the company received $380 million upfront ($300 million in cash and $80 million in common shares of Teranga Gold). As gold prices are heading upward, we believe that the debt burden will drop. This trend might support income statement as about $500 million debt service costs erased lots of income from the 2019 earnings report.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Investors used to see Barrick's stock to trade at high multiples, exceeding its peers. We might notice that since its IPO in 1985, P/S multiple was mainly higher than the current level of 4.8. In recent years it dropped and was trading at about 1-3 range. It is clear that today's high multiple reflects gold's bullish sentiment among investors.

Data by YCharts

If gold prices reach $2000 level, the company produces 5 million ounces annually and stock trades at the current 4.8 price to sales multiple, then we might expect a 20% price appreciation.

Barrick's 5-year median price to sales ratio is only 2.126, which is heavily affected by gold's stable price during the 2013-2018 period. Thus, stable gold prices mean 2 P/S multiple for the stock, so even in a $3000 price per ounce scenario, the 2 P/S multiple indicates only $33 billion market value and about 30% downside potential. The scenario means $18 stock value.

Data by YCharts

To have a clearer picture, we will use the Discounted Cash Flow valuation method to value the stock considering some different gold price scenarios. We won't analyze the company's copper sales deeply as it amounts only a small portion of total sales, and that small portion doesn't generate any significant cash.

To calculate discount rate, we will use Capital Asset Pricing Model. Beta coefficient is substantially low - 0.24, as the stock is highly correlated with the gold prices, which has a very low correlation with total market. 7% equity risk premium and 0.6% 10-Year Treasury yield give us 2.1% required rate of return.

First, let's assume $1700 gold price scenario for the upcoming 10-year period, 5 million ounces sales annually, stable costs: $900 million AISC, ~$300 million annual debt service costs, with 25% effective tax rate. In this scenario, revenue will be about $10200 million annually ($8500 gold sales and $1700 million other products). For the final year, we will assume 2 P/S ratio. Our inputs yield $44.7 billion market value, which approximately corresponds to today's valuation of $47 billion and indicates 5% overvaluation.

2000$ gold price scenario model designates $54.5 billion market value and 22% price appreciation opportunity.

$2400 scenario yields 57% price appreciation opportunity, and the $3000 case gives us 110% price appreciation opportunity.

We think that in the next 10-year period, the gold price might trade in $2000-$2400 range, which means $32 to $40 stock price target and 20%-50% price appreciation opportunity.

Conclusion

History indicates that gold prices can stay stable for a long time and then suddenly skyrocket upward, giving investors a considerable opportunity to record significant gains. One of the biggest names of the gold mining industry - Barrick Gold Corporation operates 6 of Top 10 tier one mines and can significantly benefit from gold's bullish sentiment. Our price target for the company averages at $36.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.