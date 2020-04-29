EOG Resources Earnings Preview: 4 Things To Watch

EOG Resources (EOG) will likely report a drop in profits when it releases its first-quarter results in the coming days. The shale oil producer might lower its oil price outlook and announce additional spending cuts. The good thing is that the Houston, Texas-based company has expanded its hedge coverage and now offers better downside protection than before. Moreover, EOG Resources will likely highlight that it is in good financial health and can withstand this downturn in the energy market.

EOG Resources will release its Q1-2020 results and host a conference call on Friday, May 8. The company will likely report a large drop in earnings which will be attributed to the weakness in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude dropped from more than $60 a barrel at the start of this year to $20 by the end of the first quarter. The commodity's spot price ended up averaging $45.76 per barrel in Q1-2020. That's well below the company's realized crude oil prices of $57.14 for Q4-2019 and $56.11 for Q1-2019. The decrease in realized prices will likely push EOG Resources' earnings lower on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

However, the company's earnings will get some support from production growth. EOG Resources expected to produce 846,200 - 881,200 boe per day in Q1-2020, including oil production of 479,500 to 487,900 bpd, depicting increases of 11.6% and 11% respectively on a year-over-year basis at the mid-point of the guidance. On a sequential basis, EOG Resources was targeting a 1.6% increase in total production led by a 3.2% increase in oil production. Note that the company likely started to reduce capital expenditures and drilling activity in response to the weakness in oil prices from the end of Q1-2020. That may have negatively impacted its production numbers and its actual output could come in close to or below the low-end of the guidance. In this case, EOG Resources' output might come in lower than analysts' consensus. Consequently, the company could miss the earnings estimate. Analysts expect EOG Resources to report a profit of $0.68 per share for the first quarter, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Investors, however, will be more interested in hearing about the energy industry's outlook and how EOG Resources management plans to navigate the tough landscape. The energy industry is currently going through one of the most severe downturns in a generation triggered by the collapse in the crude oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. The oil prices have been highly weak and extremely volatile, with WTI crude falling into the negative territory for the first time ever in the current month from more than $45 in early-March and then recovering to $12.30 at the time of this writing. A combination of weak demand, excess production, and shortage of storage capacity pushed oil prices to historic lows. I believe as long as these factors persist, the threat of another decline in oil prices to low-single-digits or even less than zero will remain, particularly as we get closer to the June expiration of WTI futures.

The fact that crude oil futures once settled at record lows of -$37.63 per barrel can be attributed to technical factors and this event was limited to the US market but it still made global headlines. This unprecedented drop in prices has likely worsened the sentiment in the oil market and could make shale oil producers, including EOG Resources, even more cautious. As a reminder, EOG Resources previously announced its plans to cut capital expenditures and reduce drilling activity. The company slashed its CapEx guidance to $4.3 to $4.7 billion, down from $6.3 to $6.7 billion originally announced. With lower capital, the company expects to produce 446,000-466,000 barrels of oil per day in 2020, almost flat from last year but considerably below its previous forecast of 499,000-517,600 bopd.

But the above-mentioned downward revision came in mid-March - well before WTI fell into the negative territory and the market began to realize the extent of excess production, low demand, and shortage of storage capacity. Back then, EOG Resources expected oil prices to average in the mid-$30s a barrel range for the remainder of the year. This forecast might seem a bit optimistic now. I think EOG Resources might lower its oil price outlook and make deeper CapEx cuts.

That's because the company's priority is to keep its spending levels within anticipated cash flows. Since the dip in oil prices to below $20 a barrel will severely hurt its future cash flows, EOG Resources will reduce its capital budget to bring it in-line with the cash flows. As cut in capital investments, however, will hurt the company's production numbers. its oil output, which is currently forecasted to remain flat, will begin to decline.

Although weakness in oil prices, combined with the potential drop in output, will likely push EOG Resources' future earnings and cash flows lower, the company also has some downside protection with crude oil hedges. I expect EOG Resources to provide additional color on this in its first-quarter results.

We know that EOG Resources has significantly grown its hedge coverage this year and is in a good position to face oil price swings, as per data from its recent SEC filing. At the end of last year, EOG Resources had entered into various derivative contracts, mainly swaps and collars, to minimize the impact of any potential dip in oil and gas prices on its cash flows. The company originally had around 200,000 bpd of oil production for H1-2020 and 107,000 bpd of Q3-2020 volumes hedged using swaps at an average price of ~$59 per barrel. But the company's recent SEC filing showed that by the end of Q1-2020, it had 265,000 bpd of Q2-2020 oil output covered with swaps at an average price of $51.36 per barrel. For Q3-2020, the company's swap contracts now include 187,333 bpd of oil production at $42-$50 per barrel. Originally, EOG Resources didn't have any hedge coverage for fourth-quarter volumes but now, it has 47,000 bpd of Q4-2020 production hedged using swaps at $31 per barrel. Furthermore, EOG Resources has also signed Brent-linked swap contracts for 55,000 bpd of average oil production for April and May at $26 per barrel.

Additionally, EOG Resources has also hedged future oil volumes using basis swaps which protect the company's cash flows from weakness in regional prices. A significant portion of the company's future natural gas and NGL production is also backed by hedges.

Following the latest update, I believe EOG Resources likely has 178,000 bpd of oil production for the last nine months of 2020 (at an average) hedged using swaps at various price points (that's equivalent to around 40% of last year's total oil production of 455,500 bpd). By comparison, the company initially had 102,000 bpd of oil volumes hedged for the same period when it entered 2020. The increase in crude oil hedges will give EOG Resources better visibility into future cash flows. I think the fact that EOG Resources managed to improve its downside protection at a time when it is facing unprecedented weakness and volatility in oil prices will please investors.

EOG Resources will also highlight its financial prowess, which is one of its biggest strengths that might enable the company to withstand the downturn for an extended period. EOG Resources is not going to generate strong levels of free cash flows this year, as opposed to $1.9 billion reported for 2019, as oil prices drop. But by substantially reducing CapEx and getting support from the crude oil hedges, it might balance cash flows. The company ended the first quarter with $4.9 billion of liquidity, including $2.9 billion of cash reserves and $2 billion available under the revolver, as per the company's latest update. This robust liquidity should help meet any short-term funding needs, including financing a potential cash flow deficit and repaying the short-term debt.

The company benefits from having a strong balance sheet marked by low levels of debt. At the end of last year, the company's total debt outstanding was $5.17 billion. This translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.9%, which is substantially lower than the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. EOG Resources, however, is facing near-term debt maturities. Its earliest annual maturities were $1 billion of senior notes due in 2020 and $750 million in 2021. On April 1, the company used cash to repay $500 million of debt that matured on that date. This demonstrates that EOG Resources can use its robust liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet to either repay or refinance its debt. We will likely hear more about this from the company's management during the first-quarter conference call.

EOG Resources stock has fallen by 46% this year and is currently trading 6.2-times EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, largely in-line with the energy sector median, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe investors should exercise caution and stay on the sidelines, particularly since we likely haven't seen the worst part of the downturn yet. I think the persistent weakness and volatility in oil prices might continue to hurt the company's shares. But EOG Resources is one of the highest-quality oil stocks and investors should consider opening small positions if the company's shares come under pressure.

