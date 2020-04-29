AutoZone Offers 11% Annual Growth At A Fair Price

AutoZone (AZO) employs a simple, proven, and replicable business model. Usually, it is a stalwart during recessions. During ‘08 and ‘09 earnings per share didn’t even blip: they grew from $8.50 in ‘07 to $15.00 in ‘10, increasing each year. Though this recession may prove different, I regard the present crisis as a buying opportunity.

AutoZone is an above-average business for a number of reasons:

It benefits from two structural tailwinds: increasing miles driven and increasing vehicle age. As the largest domestic auto parts retail, it receives advantageous payment terms from suppliers. Its smaller competitors can't match its cost of financing or selection of inventory. Management are exemplary capital allocators and have created significant per share value beyond the business as a whole.

Despite these advantages, AutoZone is 20% off its February highs. It currently trades for 15x trailing earnings, which is not a demanding valuation. Though earnings will absolutely dip in 2020, the current crisis has not impaired AutoZone’s earnings power.

Tailwinds

AutoZone is levered to two key variables: vehicle miles driven and average vehicle age. Both offer tailwinds. The chart below from the St. Louis Fed shows how average annual vehicle miles driven have increased steadily over time.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louise

Vehicle maintenance is largely a function of miles driven, and maintenance cannot be deferred forever. This makes AutoZone a non-cyclical business in normal times.

AutoZone also benefits from an older average vehicle age because newer cars require less maintenance and are under warranty. AutoZone’s ideal customer has a vehicle seven years or older. Currently the average vehicle in the U.S. is 11.8 years ol and has exceeded 11 years for eight years straight. When IHS Markit began tracking this statistic in 2002 average vehicle age was 9.6 years.

Source: IHS Markit

Average vehicle age is steadily increasing for two reasons:

New cars are made better and last longer.

New cars are becoming more expensive because they contain an increasing amount of sensors and technology.

In the short term, consumers are likely to defer purchases of new vehicles in order to save money. This will further elevate fleet age and benefit AutoZone.

Inventory

AutoZone’s value proposition is about speed. Customers want parts ASAP. To be competitive, AutoZone needs to carry a broad array of parts as close to the end-users as possible. You can imagine that this is no simple task: every part, for every car, for every model year adds up to a gargantuan amount of inventory. Some of these parts are in high demand and turn quickly, but most turn slowly. On average, AutoZone turns its inventory 1.3x annually, which means a part sits on a shelf for 9 months before selling.

As a result, selling auto parts is usually capital-intensive business. AutoZone circumvents this by leveraging its scale and investment grade balance sheet to extract advantageous payment terms from its suppliers. Accounts payable are 112% of inventories, and payables have exceeded inventories in each of the past ten years.

This gives AutoZone a significant advantage over its smaller competitors, who have to front cash for their inventory. AutoZone can afford to carry a wider and deeper selection of inventory than competitors, which means AutoZone is more likely to have products available quickly when customers need them.

AutoZone can pull this off because they’re the largest domestic auto parts retailer and maintain an investment grade rating. Despite recent debt issuances, Fitch recently affirmed them at BBB. Suppliers offer AutoZone generous payment terms because they can factor their receivables with a bank. The bank knows AutoZone is good for the money. This isn’t true of mom-and-pop stores.

Capital Allocation

AutoZone’s management are exemplary capital allocators. Their policy is simple: prioritize reinvestment in the business and spend whatever is left over on share buybacks while always maintaining an investment grade rating. Shares outstanding are down about 75% over the last 15 years.

Dollar-cost averaging into shares has been a smart move since AutoZone’s intrinsic value has steadily increased. Earnings compounded at 7.4% over the last 15 years but EPS compounded at 16.3%, growing ten fold over the same period.

Source: Value Line

Future Growth

AutoZone's growth depends on the number of new stores they open or acquire and their existing same store sales growth. Earnings per share will be further affected by stock repurchases.

AutoZone is the largest domestic auto parts company, with about 20% more stores than its next biggest competitor, O'Reilly. The auto parts market is highly fragmented. The top four biggest players (AutoZone, O'Reilly, NAPA, and Advanced Autoparts) collectively account for about 50% of the market. The remaining 50% are mom-and-pops. AutoZone will continue to take market share organically from them because it is able to finance inventory cheaper and make more inventory available faster.

AutoZone is also expanding into Mexico (604 stores) and Brazil (35). These markets are even more fragmented and offer tremendous long-term growth potential.

AutoZone also has growth potential in the commercial (DIFM) space. Historically, AutoZone has focused mostly on the consumer DIY space. Today, 85% of domestic stores and the majority of foreign stores offer a commercial parts program. Commercial is growing 8% annually, double the market rate, which signals that AutoZone is gaining share. As AutoZone builds more megahubs, the quality of its commercial offering will increase.

AutoZone opened about 200 stores per year (~3% growth) in each of the last five years. I'd expect this to continue, though 2020 may buck the trend. Same store sales growth will add another couple of percent to this.

Historically, AutoZone has returned 85% of its cash flow to shareholders through repurchases. The remaining 15% was reinvested in the business at a 30% incremental return and as high as 50% more recently.

I therefore expect AutoZone to grow at about 5% (15% x 30%) annually for the foreseeable future. 2020 won’t show growth, but things should get back on track in 20201. If AutoZone spends the remaining 85% of its cash flow on repurchases at its median valuation of 15x, EPS will grow 6% annually. In total, I'd expect EPS to grow at an 11% CAGR.

Presently, AutoZone trades for 15x trailing earnings, which is in-line with its 15-year historical median. So, AutoZone looks like “a wonderful business for a fair price.”

Investors who want a wider margin of safety should look to buy shares below $770. Shares traded as low as $685 recently. $770 is 12x trailing earnings, a 20% discount to its historical median. If the stock’s multiple re-rates from 12x to 15x over five years, the stock’s compounding rate would increase 400 basis points over the business’s. In this case, I’d expect AutoZone stock to return approximately 15% over the next five years.

Risks

AutoZone’s challenge will be to stay liquid if the economy remains closed for a number of months. This risk appears to be abating as states contemplate re-opening dates.

AutoZone recently closed on a new 364-day senior unsecured $750 million revolving credit facility. They also sold $500 million of 3.625% bonds due in 2025 and $750 million of 4.000% bonds due in 2030. These are attractive terms, which is a testament to the reliability of AutoZone's business model .

This cash will help fund an increase in working capital this spring and summer. Lower sales in March and April will force AutoZone to pay for inventory before it sells it. This will require a temporary increase in working capital. When sales return to normal and AutoZone restocks inventory, working capital will shrink and then normalize at prior levels.

The longer the economy remains shut, the more AutoZone’s working capital will grow. I’d expect them to be able to re-negotiate payment terms if the shutdown drags on, but I think that is a low-probability event.

Miles driven will diminish some demand for AutoZone’s products this year, but driving is in America’s DNA and mileage will revert to normal soon.

Wrapping Up

AutoZone is an above-average company trading at a fair price. Its business model is simple, replicable, and usually impervious to financial shocks. I estimate intrinsic value per share could compound at 11% annually. Long-term investors should look to buy shares below $770 to earn 15% annually for the next five years, which would amount to a double.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.