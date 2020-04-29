Impinj: Economic Uncertainties Cast Doubt On Revenue Growth

On a negative side, sales will likely contract in Q2 because of weakness in the retail, aviation, and automotive end-markets.

Impinj, Inc. (PI), a Seattle-based IoT company, has recently impressed the market with better than expected Q1 revenue and EPS. The beat invigorated the market’s optimism and the stock price surged by more than 13%.

Data by YCharts

I reckon traders’ bullishness was partly justified, as results PI delivered in Q1 were sound in many senses; however, continuous uncertainty in its end-markets raises concerns regarding the short-term prospects.

Though we see clear positive signs as authorities across the globe are easing strict measures or are pondering options to reopen economies, the wounds the COVID-19 inflicted are deep. So, I believe capex and opex reduction trends in a few end-markets like aviation and automotive caused by the necessity to adapt to the new economic reality jeopardize Impinj’s revenue growth in 2020. Put another way, sales expansion will likely lose steam in Q2 and further, especially considering the endpoint ICs bookings; as the CFO Mr. Baker clarified during the earnings call, they "are down significantly, both sequentially and year-over-year."

The top line

Though both two sources of revenue inclusive of Endpoint Integrated Circuits and Systems delivered higher sales, growth in Endpoint ICs was more pronounced. While the ICs Q1 revenue rose by more than 54% compared to Q1 2019, Systems sales rose by over 26% vs. Q1 2019. Strong sales momentum was bolstered by the omnichannel retail and supply chain & logistics end-markets despite the coronavirus-caused economic slowdown.

As revenue and income growth are interconnected, the company also delivered positive adjusted EBITDA even despite a massive increase in stock-based compensation that was among the principal culprits of negative GAAP income. Put another way, thanks to solid sales, PI had more funds available to cover COGS and opex, which eased pressure on operating margin and helped to deliver positive EBITDA. At the same time, the company’s Research & Development expenses also rose substantially. PI continues to aggressively invest in R&D to outperform and outmaneuver competitors and secure consistent revenue growth in the medium term.

One of the inspiring developments of the quarter is positive operating cash flow together with FCF. To rewind, from 2016 to Q1 2019, PI was cash flow-negative.

Data by YCharts

In many cases, negative net CFFO poses certain risks, as a cash-strapped company has to turn to capital markets or banks to raise funds to cover opex and capex. That multiplies insolvency risks.

Though capital expenditures rose more than 3x vs. 1Q19, PI delivered free cash flow to equity of $733 thousand. Again, one of the key reasons the company turned FCF positive was solid sales momentum, which bolstered operating cash flow. Regarding capital efficiency, there also were some positive developments worth highlighting. For instance, though ROE and ROA are deeply sub-zero, Cash Return on Total Capital touched 4.9%.

Q2 prospects overshadowed by uncertainty

While Q1 sales soared, for an investor, it is crucial to understand what may go wrong in the second quarter and further, and how that may impact valuation. PI is a growth stock, and revenue momentum deceleration will inevitably hammer its equity value.

First, it is clear that the supply chain & logistics end-market will likely support the top line in the short term even despite the economic recession caused by the repercussion of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Impinj’s depends on a few other industries inclusive of not recession-resistant like aviation and automotive.

During the earnings call, the CEO Mr. Diorio highlighted the negative sentiment in the retail, aviation, and automotive end-markets and clarified the company sees "uncertainty in the second quarter." For instance, retail apparel was battered. As Mr. Diorio said,

Retail apparel, which consumes more than half the endpoint ICs worldwide, has been hit particularly hard by store closures.

Another problematic end-market is aviation. The weakness in this industry is fully explainable. Borders are closed, airplanes are grounded. Airline companies are bleeding cash. For instance, British Airways has recently announced massive job-cutting in response to the current crisis; the company will cut 12,000 jobs or 30% of its workforce. Also, the Boeing CEO Mr. Calhoun has shared his gloomy projections for the medium-term prospects of the industry. He expects air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years. Put another way, airlines will remain under strain not only in 2020. A corollary here is that if air traffic does not recover quickly, airlines will continue to manage their costs and investments very conservatively, ruthlessly trimming all expenses and expenditures they consider unessential. Sure, this time is not perfectly apt to spend on RAIN-enabled tags for luggage-tracking, and companies like Impinj will partly bear the brunt of this cost-cutting trend.

The automotive industry is also testing rough waters. Sales are plummeting and companies are booking losses. Nissan has recently warned its fiscal 2019 loss will be around $900 million. Not only the heavyweights are feeling the burn, but also dozens of smaller suppliers are struggling to preserve cash and adapt to a new harsh environment. In this sense, a deep reduction in demand for endpoint ICs and systems from carmakers will add to Impinj's difficulties.

To sum up, most likely sales are teetering on the brink of a steep decline. Analysts are forecasting Q2 sales to drop by around 27% and Q3 sales to creep lower and fall by approximately 22%. Pundits also expect full-year revenue to go down by more than 6%. The possibility that PI will turn a profit this year or in 2021 is close to zero.

Another matter that is worth taking into account is high customer concentration, which jeopardizes bargaining power. For instance, according to the 2019 Form 10-K, Avery Dennison brought 19% of Impinj's last-year revenue. Also, on page 36 of the most recent Form 10-Q, it was mentioned that Avery Dennison closed the acquisition of Smartrac’s Transponder in March 2020. For a broader context, Smartrac was one of Impinj’s principal customers with a 12% contribution to annual sales.

Brief notes on valuation

At the moment, PI is trading at a premium to the Information Technology sector. Its EV/Sales (Forward) multiple is 7.8% higher than the sector median. Though the multiple has shrunk since my previous coverage, I believe downside risks still exist.

Final thoughts

Traders’ bullishness inspired by the EPS and revenue beat is explainable but it does not mean the short-term growth prospects fully justify the rally.

It is worth mentioning that some of Impinj's products are on the front line in the war against coronavirus, as a few hospitals are using RAIN RFID technology to improve the accountability of operations, e.g., to track consumables and medical equipment, manage sterilization processes, etc. However, demand from the healthcare end-market will not fully offset softness in retail, automotive, and aviation.

The pronounced weakness in the retail and aviation segments means PI 2020 revenue will be under pressure. If sales go down, Impinj will also face operating income and cash flow contraction. For the firm which amassed $119.2 million in cash on the balance sheet, this, of course, does not mean default is looming. However, if lackluster sentiment in its end-markets leads to a significant reduction in revenue, the market will trim the company’s valuation, pricing in less ambitious growth expectations.

One of the bullish arguments worth highlighting is that in March, after a deep price drop, insiders changed their sentiment. Insider selling stopped, while the CFO purchased shares. However, insider buying should always be interpreted with caution. To sum up, my outlook remains neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.