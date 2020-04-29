Alcoa - The Prospects Are Bleak

Aluminum is a silvery-white, soft, non-magnetic, and ductile metal that makes up around 8% of the Earth’s crust by mass. Aluminum is the world’s most abundant metal, and the most liquidly traded nonferrous metal on the London Metals Exchange.

China, India, and Russia are the three-leading producers of aluminum in the world. The United States is ninth. Aluminum is a critical metal when it comes to automobiles, aircraft, packaging, window frames, electrical components, machinery, kitchen utensils, foils, and many other goods. The total value of aluminum production in the United States in 2019 was $2.4 billion compared to $79 billion in China, which was more than half of the world’s $170 billion output of the base metal.

An almost perfect bearish storm has descended on the worldwide aluminum market. Falling energy prices have caused production costs to decline significantly. While lower production costs should benefit producers, the price of the metal has adjusted to the falling input cost. The global pandemic is weighing heavily on demand for new automobiles and aircraft, and production has been increasing. When it comes to the shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA), the price has dropped to multidecade lows. Alcoa and its subsidiaries produce and sell bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the US, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and other areas of the world. The company has been around since 1888. Alcoa was once one of the leading companies that trade on the US stock market. As of Friday, April 24, AA’s market cap of $1.329 billion makes it a small-cap company.

Price pressure on aluminum is bad news for Alcoa

The price of three-month aluminum forwards on the London Metals Exchange had been making mostly lower highs and lower lows since March 2019 until early 2020, when the outbreak of the global pandemic caused the bottom to fall out of the market.

Source: LME

As the chart shows, the forwards reached a high of $1,944 per metric ton in March 2019. They were trading at $1,508 at the end of last week, a decline of 22.4%. In early April, aluminum reached a low of $1,459.50 per ton.

All of the base metals that trade on the LME experienced pressure over the past months, and aluminum has been no exception.

Aluminum inventories are rising

As of Monday, April 27, aluminum stockpiles on the LME stood at 1,336,775 metric tons.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, the level of inventories has increased steadily from below the one-million-ton level in mid-March 2020. As the global economy ground to a halt, the demand for aluminum declined dramatically, causing stockpiles to rise. The rise in stocks threatens a trend that had been in place over the past five years.

Stocks are much lower on a long-term basis

In 2015, there were over 3.8 million tons of aluminum sitting in LME warehouses around the globe.

Source: Kitco/LME

The long-term chart of LME stocks highlights the steady decline in inventories. Growing demand for automobiles, aircraft, and other products that require aluminum caused a drop in stockpiles. Producers around the world increased output to meet the demand over the past years, with many producing nations increasing their production. In 2020, the world came to a sudden halt, causing a glut of supplies of the base metal.

Alcoa shares traded to the lowest level since the 1970s

Alcoa was one of the leading producers in the world, but production from competitors around the globe steadily ate away at the company’s market share. The shares have fallen to a fraction of their value since AA traded to a high in 2007. The chart highlights the decline from a peak of $109.67 per share in 2007 before the global financial crisis in 2008 to $7.73 on April 28. The stock has been steadily declining since April 2018 when it reached $62.35.

Source: CQG

The annual chart shows that the recent low of $5.16 per share in March was the lowest price for AA shares since 1975, a forty-five-year low.

In response to lower prices, the company is cutting its smelting capacity and laying off workers at its Intalco smelter in Ferndale, Washington. The company reported a $24 million loss for the first quarter of 2020 on revenue of $2.4 billion, down from $2.7 billion during the same quarter in 2019. Coronavirus is the latest problem for the company that has been in a state of deterioration since 2018. The company told the market that it would cut $100 million in capital expenditures and defer $220 million in pension contributions. Citing that global primary aluminum demand would be as much as one million tons below supplies in 2020, the company its earnings outlook and worked with lenders to amend its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

A lotto ticket on the aluminum producer

Alcoa was already reeling at the end of 2019 when the shares closed at $21.51.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the last time AA reported a profit was in Q2 2019, and that was only one penny per share. The rise of aluminum production around the world, falling production costs, the weakest level of demand on the back of the global pandemic, and the loss of AA’s competitive edge, make the company little more than a lotto ticket in the current environment. At a valuation of lower than $1.4 billion, the company is a small cap stock. If Alcoa had significant value and prospects for growth, buyers would be lining up to acquire the business that has been synonymous with the ubiquitous metal for decades. The company could be a takeover candidate but so far there has been no sign of any interest to acquire the company.

Without a bailout, the company’s equity could be heading for an aluminum scrap heap sooner rather than later.

