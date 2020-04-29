Green Shoots At Fanuc, But Beware Of Lawn Mowers

Fanuc saw revenue, profit, and order declines in the fiscal fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis, but beat expectations and produced sequential growth in profits and orders.

It’s been a long time since I’ve felt any warm fuzzy feelings about Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), not so much because I had issues with the company but because investors traded it more on its reputation than the financial reality. The valuation has become more reasonable since my last update, though, and it looks as though Fanuc may actually be priced at a point where investors can look forward to a respectable return.

I still have my concerns about Fanuc, mind you. I believe there has been more erosion in the CNC business opportunity than bulls think, I think Fanuc faces more serious robotics competition than before, and I think the next smartphone cycle won’t be particularly good for the company. But, I like management’s newfound discipline on costs and with the idea that there’s a fair price for all going concerns, this is one of the better opportunities I’ve seen in these shares in a while.

A Stronger Than Expected Close To The Fiscal Year

Fanuc posted a pretty good set of results to close its fiscal year, with firmer demand in China certainly helping. Revenue beat whether you use IBES numbers (1% beat) or Bloomberg (3% beat), and likewise with the sizable beat at the operating income line (roughly 20%). Orders were also stronger, to the tune of a roughly 3% beat.

Revenue fell 13% in the quarter, but that’s looking pretty much par for the course relative to comparable units at ABB (ABB), KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). Factory automation (CNC and other equipment for machine tools) declined 24% yoy but improved 4% qoq; Yaskawa’s Motion Control business was down 3% yoy. Robot revenue was down 1% and down 8% qoq, a better performance than anybody else in the space by a pretty wide margin. Robomachine revenue declined 21% yoy and 2% qoq.

Gross margin declined almost five points, hurt by mix and scale inefficiencies. Management did do a much better than expected job of cutting costs, though, and the 32% decline in operating income was considerably better than expected, with operating margin shrinking 470bp and outperforming by more than two points (closer to four points by Bloomberg).

Looking at costs, Fanuc management cut fixed costs by about 5% and cut R&D by about 13%. While cutting R&D is always a tricky thing, Fanuc’s recent R&D spending hasn’t been all that effective in terms of product vitality, so this seems prudent. Likewise with the large cut in capex in the quarter (down more than half) and for the full year (down 40%).

All told, Fanuc did a little worse on revenue than I’d expected after the last quarter, a little better on EBITDA, and meaningfully better on cash flow (the cut in capex); the difference being that the sell-side cut its expectations going into the quarter, setting an easier bar.

And A Stronger Tone From Management

Maybe this won’t mean much as the Covid-19 recession plays out, but management sounded more confident this quarter than in recent quarters. Guidance wasn’t particularly ambitious, with a forecast decline in first half revenue (which covers calendar Q2 and Q3, the worst of the expected downturn) of 24% revenue and a near halving of operating margin. Management also declined to provide full-year guidance, citing the uncertainties around Covid-19.

Management pointed to firm demand in China, and orders were up 6% yoy and 10% qoq. Orders from China supported meaningful sequential improvements in Factory Automation (up 7%) and Robomachines (up 6%), but it’s unclear how much is real end-user demand and how much is from distributors restocking channels that were run down to the bone.

Fanuc also saw better robot orders than its peers, with orders down 6% yoy and up 11% qoq. Peers saw orders down 14% to 23% yoy, with everyone citing weakness in auto and general industrial markets. Fanuc was boosted by auto industry orders in the Americas, though, but I want to reiterate that robot orders have long been highly idiosyncratic from company to company on a quarterly basis as major OEM customer orders ebb and flow. So while Fanuc’s results are encouraging, I’d be reluctant to assume that they’re going to do meaningfully better over the next few quarters.

Significant Challenges Remain

I like the cost reductions I’m seeing at Fanuc and I like what looks to be realistic expectations for the next two quarters. That said, I still have some longer-term concerns here.

I worry that Fanuc’s machine tool opportunity (CNC controls et al) in China is getting hollowed out by rising domestic competition. I’ve seen this happen in laser welding with IPG Photonics (IPGP); domestic players find their footing in low-value applications but build their capabilities and brand over time, eventually chewing into the meaty parts of the addressable market. Like IPG, I see little competition for Fanuc on the high end of the market, but the high end isn’t all that large and in the case of machine tools, there’s a risk of the growing use of additive manufacturing further shrinking the market.

In robotics I think Fanuc has sat on its reputation for too long, and I think ABB is a bigger threat to its core robotics business, while cobot players like Teradyne (TER) have outmaneuvered the company in this emerging opportunity.

Last and not least is the Robomachine business. Management mentioned increased inquiries from smartphone customers around injection molding equipment and robodrills, but order levels are low and we’re already seeing the Apple capex foodchain start spending. I’m concerned that a shift to different designs (specifically more glass and less metal) work against Fanuc’s tools, and I don’t think efforts to reposition the segment toward opportunities like auto can offset it.

Looking at the macro picture, I think Fanuc’s guidance captures the near-term threats to markets like autos and general manufacturing. I do expect auto capex to pick up in the second half of 2020, as well as capex for general industrial, but I do worry that Fanuc may not enjoy the benefits of a pick up in consumer electronics.

The Outlook

I’m looking for a modest single-digit revenue decline in the next fiscal year after a 20% decline in FY’20, and I expect a meaningful recovery in FY’22. Long term, I think Fanuc can generate very high single-digit annualized revenue from the nadir in FY’21, and the recent cost-cutting and capex-cutting efforts give me more confidence that Fanuc can regain 20%-plus FCF margins in the coming years, supporting double-digit annualized FCF growth.

Discounting the cash flows back, I don’t think Fanuc is drastically cheap, but I do see a potential annualized return in the neighborhood of 8%. ROE-driven P/BV also suggests upside (about 10% over the next 12 months); while many sell-side analysts have pounded the drum about Fanuc trading well below long-term P/BV averages, they seem to have forgotten that ROE has also fallen far below historical norms and the two are closely linked with Japanese industrial stocks.

The Bottom Line

Like I said, Fanuc isn’t a screaming buy, but this is the most reasonable valuation I’ve seen in a while … and yes, it does make me paranoid that my cash flow/ROE expectations are too high. I do have the abovementioned concerns about Fanuc’s key Chinese markets, but there’s always some reason not to buy a stock and investors who are more comfortable with Fanuc’s competitive positioning may want to take a hard look at the shares again now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.