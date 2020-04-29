Power Brands Will Power Church & Dwight Through The Crisis And Beyond

The current situation will have boosted sales toward the end of Q1-2020 and through Q2-2020 - and quite possibly beyond that.

Church & Dwight (CHD) is not a company you want to miss investing in if you want a relatively stable portfolio to carry you over the inhospitable terrain of the current economic landscape. On the one side, there does seem to be a compelling bear case for CHD based on several factors such as lack of innovation to grow acquired brands organically and financial engineering to boost EPS and other core metrics. While that may be true, it does downplay the short-term potential for several of the brands to sustain top-line growth and, thereby, allow some padding for bottom-line sustainability. Additionally, it neglects the post-coronavirus M&A landscape, where buyers with cash can virtually cherry-pick troubled companies at a significant discount. For these and other reasons I have mentioned below, I maintain that the stock is a buy-and-hold-for-the-long-run.

Brand Power from Power Brands

Source: Analyst Day 2020 Presentation

The main advantage that CHD has over even its larger competitors is that its acquisitions have given it a #1 or #2 position in several consumer staple subsegments. 10 of its acquired Power Brand products hold the number one position in their respective markets, with six of them having achieved or holding on to their leadership statuses even a decade after being acquired. That makes a strong case that it is extremely hard to topple a #1 brand in the consumer staples space, especially if the market itself is growing.

There are exceptions to this, obviously, and the TROJAN brand appears to be going through what appears to indicate a prolonged decline in year-over-year sales. Here’s an excerpt from Church & Dwight’s FY 2019 report:

Moreover, condom usage has declined, as a result of a lower 18 to 24-year old population, alternate birth control options, less fear of HIV, less sex acts and, increased competition, all of which have contributed to lower demand for our product. We continue to evaluate and vigorously address these pressures through, among other things, new product introductions and increased marketing and trade spending. However, there is no assurance this category will not decline in the future and that we will be able to offset any such decline.

A Nielsen report, according to Marketplace, showed that U.S. in-store condom sales from $519 million in 2015 to less than $486 million in 2018. However, there were also indications that growth would resume in this market segment, and in a strong manner. According to a report covering the 2013 - 2023 period:

[The] condom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% by 2023, on the back of growing awareness regarding the numerous side-effects associated with the frequent use of contraceptive pills.

I’m not a big fan of surveys and market research reports because they can go horribly wrong. At best, they’re expensive guesstimates that companies pay thousands of dollars for. That’s not to say that all such studies are flawed, but they can be. I prefer to use them as trend indicators rather than rely on the accuracy of the data and risk missing the target.

It’s clear now that this was the case with the aforementioned market study because the largest brand in the U.S., Trojan, experienced lower sales in 2019 compared to 2018 when the overall market had already shrunk by more than 6% in the prior four-year period. Thankfully, the decline in condom usage has been relatively slow. In addition, CHD has a huge opportunity outside the North American market on the strength of its brand and leadership position in America.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Source: Technavio via Business Wire

I’d take that with a pinch of salt, but it does make sense that greater awareness around sexually transmitted diseases will drive condom sales. Even in the United States, the steady rise in STD cases over the past several years could tip things in favor of prophylactic manufacturers like Church & Dwight. The coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders around the country could also be a growth driver. According to a recent poll covered by the New York Post:

About 13 percent of adults nationwide admitted to having more frequent sex in the past few weeks, according to a March 30 YouGov poll of more than 24,000 adults in the US. And sex experts say the isolation titillation is natural thanks to a sudden freedom from daily stressors.

Again with the surveys! Suffice it to say that there are indications that condom sales will increase in Q2 for CHD, if not Q1.

Other power brands have mostly maintained or grown market share in 2019, with Trojan and Spinbrush being the two out of ten power brands that lost share. The laundry detergent products comprising Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, and Xtra grew market share by 1.2% over 2018, which is a significant achievement in a segment virtually dominated by Procter & Gamble (PG).

Source: Statista

Source: Analyst Day 2020 Presentation

The power brand acquisition strategy has worked for CHD for decades and, along with an organic growth average (10 years) of about 3.6%, represents a formidable growth engine in a fickle market where competition is tight and brand loyalty is low.

Overall Product Performance

Taking a high-level view of CHD’s product portfolio, there’s a relatively strong demand for multiple power brands in FY-2019 vs. FY-2018:

The increase in net sales for 2019 reflects the impact of the Flawless Acquisition, higher sales of ARM & HAMMER liquid detergent, WATERPIK oral care products, ARM & HAMMER clumping cat litter, ARM & HAMMER scent booster, XTRA liquid laundry detergent, BATISTE dry shampoo, OXICLEAN® stain fighters, and VITAFUSION gummy vitamins partially offset by lower sales of TROJAN condoms and OXICLEAN® liquid laundry detergent.

Over the past few years, the household products category has grown at a consistent +5% annual rate. Between 2017 and 2019, the segment grew 11% from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. None of the products in that category were acquired during the period, which means all of that was organic growth. The figure of +5% compares favorably against the 3.6% 10-year average, indicating that household products are currently driving the top line as much as acquisitions are; perhaps even more, as was the case in the last full-fiscal.

Source: FY-2019 Annual Report

For 2019, the products that hampered growth were Trojan condoms and OxiClean liquid laundry detergent. The latter falls in the household products category, while condoms come under personal care products. If you see the combined results, it’s clear that the decline (even disregarding Flawless sales) is more than adequately offset by pricing and product mix. It implies that CHD still has significant pricing power for its leading brands across both personal care and household. One of the reasons for this could be that premium products represent the majority of CHD’s power brand portfolio: 63% compared to value products at 37%. It’s clearly an advantage the company will want to maintain moving forward.

The situation is flipped in international markets because there isn’t as much leverage with pricing. However, in those markets, volume growth contributed to the chunk of revenue increase. For 2019, despite the forex hit and the Brazilian divestiture, the segment achieved a 6.6% growth rate on the back of an 8.3% contribution from product volume.

Source: FY-2019 Annual Report

International markets still hold significant potential for growth for CHD because it currently represents less than a fifth of overall revenues.

Source: Analyst Day 2020 Presentation

Investor’s Angle

In summary, CHD’s power brand products have more than enough steam to carry the growth burden moving forward. As for the to-be-reported quarters, Q1 may witness a further boost at its tail end but Q2 is where the growth spurt will be seen. The modest 8% of sales that make up the online portion of CHD’s business could also see a significant bump as social distancing forces more people toward e-commerce over physical retail. CHD has 11 products that are already #1 in their respective categories on Amazon.com (AMZN) and sales can only go up from here as the world deals with the challenge of returning to normalcy.

CHD is likely to see strong organic growth across the majority of its power brands over the next few quarters. Some of those gains will have been recorded in Q1 but, as I mentioned, the bulk of the growth will be seen in the quarters that follow, especially Q2-2020.

Despite the positive picture I’ve painted, things are likely to get back to normal. The question is: how long before sales go down to the normal growth trends of the past few years? That’s not a question that anyone is in a position to answer accurately right now; however, there’s every indication that some things won’t return to normal for a long time, and that includes buying habits. People are likely to be cautious about discretionary spending for several months after lockdown protocols are relaxed and people start going out again.

Let’s not forget that there’s tremendous subterranean pressure building under the economy right now. Companies, including CHD, are trying to hold as much cash as they can for an unpredictable 2020 and, according to former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen:

The corporate borrowing binge "creates risk to the economy. And I'm afraid we'll see that in spades in the coming months, because it may trigger a wave of corporate defaults. Even where a company avoids default, highly indebted firms usually cut back a lot on investment and hiring, and that will make the recovery more difficult.

That gives companies like CHD a significant advantage in the highly competitive segment it operates in. Smaller brands are likely to be swallowed up if they can’t generate enough online sales in 2020 as a fix for dwindling physical retail sales, and any indebtedness that further hinders spending on essential line items like marketing and R&D will only make them better suited to be acquired at a discount.

Any way you look at it, Church & Dwight stands to benefit. Organic growth is stable, acquisitions have largely been accretive to overall revenue growth, and the bulk of its products are gaining market share. Moreover, the current economic situation not only represents a tailwind for organic growth but also the promise of a buyer’s market in the post-coronavirus economy.

Risks

Every investment comes with a certain amount of risk; more so in a volatile or recession-like market situation like the current one. For CHD, I believe the risks are not as great as for companies in non-recession-resilient segments. Although some segments might take a hit, an overwhelming portion of CHD's product portfolio comprises consumer staples and other essentials.

One of the biggest risks I see is a drastic disruption of the company's supply chains and the resulting inability to deal with sales volume growth. While some might say that's a good problem to have, it could negatively impact market share for CHD's power brands if other players are able to streamline their own supply and delivery networks and get goods to consumers' hands faster. As we saw, there's little brand loyalty in this market, and consumers will quickly pick another option if CHD doesn't deliver. Literally. One mitigating factor is that it sells through Amazon, putting the delivery burden on the latter. The right move would be to move more merchandise through this and other e-commerce channels while physical retailers deal with the problem of lower traffic.

Another risk to CHD's business, which is more of a weakness than a risk, is its inability to match its larger competitors in terms of promotional spending and bringing competing products to market at a rapid pace. So far, that hasn't posed a significant problem to sales and market share growth; additionally, among the line items CHD is spending more on (2019 vs. 2018) are IT investments and R&D. The latter saw significant spending growth between 2017 and 2019: $93.6 million, $89.7 million, and $70.8 million in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

There's no evidence (so far) to suggest that either of these risks will play out in the short term, apart from the fact that greater demand in Q1 and Q2 will put significant pressure on manufacturing and logistics, which are already being manned at sub-optimal capacity due to nationwide restrictions on movement. However, CHD moved quickly to take appropriate action. This is an excerpt from a press release dated March 24, 2020:

Church & Dwight understands the need for its products now more than ever. In March, the Company is experiencing a significant increase in consumer demand for many of its products, including Vitafusion gummy vitamins, Simply Saline and Sterimar nasal hygiene products, A&H baking soda, A&H and XTRA laundry detergent, A&H cat litter and Kaboom bathroom cleaners. The Company expects the surge in consumer demand to continue in the second quarter. The Company has taken steps to increase short term manufacturing capacity for its cleaning products (including laundry detergent, baking soda, and cleaners) and health care products (including vitamins and nasal hygiene) and is working closely with its suppliers and retail partners to ensure sustained supply to keep pace with increased demand. Future restrictions on business operations or other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially result in significant disruption to our business. As a result, out of an abundance of caution, the Company has drawn $825mm of its $1B revolving credit facility and will hold the cash on its balance sheet for the foreseeable future. Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 is expected to be approximately $1 billion. The Company has a strong balance sheet as it enters this unprecedented economic environment.

These moves will mitigate the risks to a good extent, which should give investors the confidence that CHD will be able to weather the economic disruption in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.