Herman Miller -- 100% Upside From Here

The company has been leading SteelCase (SCS) and HNI Corp (HNI) on both a sales growth and margin expansion standpoint for more than a decade.

It is not clear why the present value of all future income streams for MLHR will decline by about 50% as the price drop since February 18th has indicated.

Buy MLHR for $21/share for around 100% upside over the next few years.

Investment Thesis:

It is not clear why the present value of all future income streams for MLHR will decline by about 50% as the price drop since February 18th has indicated.

Yes, business will be slow for the next few years as the economy recovers from COVID-19, and yes, some of the working population will shift to working from home. However, the implications of a 50% drop in price imply drastic and permanent changes in consumer behavior; this fear seems overblown.

MLHR has a healthy balance sheet and enough liquidity to weather more than 30% drop in revenue for 6 months. MLHR has also shown steady improvement on both a revenue and margin standpoint. Finally, MLHR owns strong durable brands and is a proven leader in high-end ergonomic office chairs and other luxury furniture.

Background:

Herman Miller is one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the US with nearly $2.7 billion in sales over the trailing twelve months. The company manufacturers high quality ergonomic office chairs and other luxury furniture. These are not ordinary office chairs. These are the creme de la creme of office chairs. Google apparently used some of them for their offices and the most famous one is the their Aeron Chair, which can be found in the Museum of Modern Art.

The company has been beating SteelCase (SCS) and HNI Corp (HNI) on both a sales growth and margin expansion standpoint for more than a decade, mostly through organic initiatives. Along the way the company has not required higher levels of debt to do so.

Despite MLHR's outperformance, the stock has traded in-line with SCS and HNI, which have declined by between 40%-50% since February 18th 2020. There are a few reasons why the market could be wrong:

For one thing, there are not too many manufacturers with the scale to supply and replenish fortune 500 companies. The top 10 largest customers account for 18% of MLHR's sales and the largest end user customer accounts for 5%, which has historically been the US Government.

This is not a retail business, the customers are large businesses and enter long-term and large contracts. These customers will not enter into contracts with small and unreliable companies. Amazon is not a threat because they white-label individual chairs and sell to retail customers so they don't have the capacity or infrastructure to service large customers.

There has been a proliferation of competition from independent manufacturers, SteelCase, and others, trying to penetrate deep into the ergonomic office chair trend. It would be concerning if over the last few years MLHR's revenue or margins were contracting, but that's not been the case.

Downside:

It is true MLHR took 7 years to recover their sales from 2007-2014, but it took 5 years longer for SCS, and HNI has yet to recover their sales. MLHR's stock fortunately recovered by 2011 before down turning a 2nd time. For what it's worth, only MLHR remained profitable during 2008-2009 even as sales troughed in 2009 at 70% of 2007's sales. I've modeled a similar trajectory for the business as it maneuvers covid-19.

The company does not recover its 2020 estimated revenue or EPS of $2.50 until 2024. Prior to Covid-19, the company was on track to generate $3.50 in EPS for the most recent trailing 12 months, and I am modeling a recovery of that figure only by 2027 or so.

Valuation:

After all that, the stock is still worth close to $42/share using conservative terminal growth and discount rates.

Estimated 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EPS $2.50 $1.52 $1.84 $2.17 $2.60 $3.10 $3.27 $3.43 Shares outstanding 59.5 59.5 59.5 59.5 59.5 59.5 59.5 59.5 EPS % increase yoy -39.31% 21.20% 17.93% 19.76% 19.35% 5.32% 5.05% Terminal Growth 4% Discount rate 10.00% DCF $41.60 Upside 97.33%

DCF's in general are dangerous if the inputs are wrong, but the furniture industry is mature and thus relatively predictable. It feels reasonable to approximate the intrinsic value of MLHR using a DCF. The DCF matches the previrus price.

We can also approximate intrinsic value by taking by applying their average forward P/E ratio over the last 12 months of 13.5x to find "normalized earnings". Using the 12-month moving averages of EPS from the last 5 quarters ($3.57+$3.60+$2.93+$2.71+$2.47) we get an average of $3.1/share and the 13.5x forward P/E ration, we get a price target of $40.5 price target.

Liquidity:

Finally, the company has enough liquidity to weather the storm. They have 275M long-term debt and a credit line of 265M. There is also cash on hand of around 111M. Assuming the SG&A costs remain at 100% of their 2019 levels, as long as the company generates around 650M in gross profits the company should have enough liquidity for at least one year and more if they cut some SG&A or raise debt, but by 2022 or 2023, I expect the US economy to have nearly recovered.

Conclusion:

MLHR's present value of all future income has probably not declined by the 50% or so implied by the market. A 50% decline in value implies drastic and permanent changes in consumer behavior and company profitability, and this fear seems overblown. I think it is likely that as the economy starts to pick up, the sentiment around MLHR will change and the price should return back to $42/ share or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.