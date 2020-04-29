POSCO Now A Passenger As Investor Sentiment On Global Steel Demand Drives The Story

POSCO shares look meaningfully undervalued, but the shares aren't likely to outperform until the Street is more confident that the bottom for steel demand is in sight.

Back in the pre-Covid-19 days, I thought the valuation of POSCO (PKX) shares looked disconnected from underlying fundamentals, but that the shares could “bump along the bottom” for a few more quarters as investors factored in a weaker steel outlook for 2020. Covid-19 has thrown all of that out, and although the shares have actually held up quite well versus Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE), and outperformed other non-U.S. steel stocks like Gerdau (GGB) and Ternium (TX), a roughly one-third decline in the share price is still pretty brutal.

Are POSCO shares trading too cheaply against even a grim, Covid-19-influenced outlook? I think so. But I also think that it’s going to take evidence of a global economic recovery, particularly in short-cycle end-markets, and improving global steel prices to really change sentiment. In other words, with reports of apparent demand declines of 20% or more coming out of markets like Europe, it’s going to be hard for sentiment to shift, but when signs of demand stabilization start to appeal, these shares should start to recover.

Earnings Recovered A Bit, But Nobody Cares

POSCO’s first quarter earnings rebounded some from an ugly fourth quarter, and did beat sell-side expectations, but the year-over-year comps were still ugly. What’s more, I don’t think that institutions really even care that much about margins or cash flow right now, as it seems to be worries over steel demand that are moving the stocks now.

Consolidated revenue fell 9% yoy and 9% qoq, with operating profit down 41% yoy and up 27% qoq, while unconsolidated parent company steel results saw revenue decline 11% yoy and 5% qoq, while operating income declined 45% yoy and rebounded 25% qoq, beating expectations by about 24%.

POSCO produced 4% less steel than in the year-ago period and almost 6% less than in the fourth quarter, with sales volume down 7% yoy and 4% qoq. Pricing was stable at a lower level, with only a 1% qoq decrease in ASP. While POSCO has been trying to prioritize sales of higher-value products in this downturn, sales of “World Top Premium” products (or WTP) made up slightly less of the sales mix in Q1 versus Q4’19.

Little To Do Now But Wait

Steel companies like POSCO are not only price-takers in the market, there’s virtually nothing they can do to meaningfully influence demand, so there’s not a lot for POSCO to do but wait out what is certain to be an ugly second quarter.

The good and bad news for POSCO is that it is highly exposed to short-cycle industrial markets. About a quarter of POSCO’s steel goes into autos (particularly, but not exclusively, in Korea and China), and global light passenger vehicle production was down about 25% yoy and is likely to see a similar decline in the second quarter, a possible double-digit decline in the third quarter, and maybe some recovery in the fourth quarter. POSCO’s leverage to China, as well as its leverage to higher-value steel that isn’t produced in meaningful quantities in China yet, may allow it to outperform the global averages, but it remains to be seen if recent signs of strength in China are evidence of real demand or just restocking.

Other short-cycle markets like “general manufacturing” should also see a recovery late in 2020 that continues into 2021, and that will boost demand for around another third of POSCO’s output.

Not all of POSCO’s end-markets look healthy. Neither Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) nor Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) had especially good things to say about the shipbuilding market, and that not only accounts for a meaningful portion of POSCO’s output (often a high single-digit percentage), the heavy plate used in this market carries higher ASPs and margins and has less global competition. Oil/gas is likely to be weak for a while, and that will hit demand for steel used in pipes. On a more positive note, positive being a relative term now, POSCO doesn’t have much exposure to long products or non-residential construction, so any protracted weakness in that market globally won’t hurt the company much.

The Outlook

POSCO has done an underappreciated job of developing new process technologies (like its FINEX direct iron reduction process) and shifting its mix toward higher-value products, including strong, lightweight steels and electrical steels that are well-suited to emerging opportunities like electric vehicles. Management has also chosen to invest in longer-term opportunities like the production of lithium carbonate for electric vehicle batteries. While the Covid-19 recession may well push out the timelines on hybrid/EV adoption, I still view this as a “when, not if” transition.

Based upon first quarter results, management guidance, and other data points in the sector, I expect a double-digit decline in POSCO’s 2020 revenue around the mid-teens, though I do expect a fairly healthy recovery in 2021 and 2022 on shorter-cycle markets like autos. Longer term, I still expect annualized revenue growth around 2% with some modest deterioration in margins. If POSCO can successfully drive more sales of its WTP steels, there’s upside potential on the margins.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/BV, I believe POSCO shares are likely more than 30% undervalued now and offer a solid double-digit annualized prospective long-term return. The “but” is that apparent demand seems to be what moves these stocks today and it could take a little while longer for that to bottom out. Wall Street likes to be forward looking, so stabilization in demand may be enough, but investors who are attracted by the potential value here will need to be patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.