Looking For Double-Digit Dividend Growth In Today's Uncertain Times

Last week, the theme of the DK vodcast was the search for safe and reliable dividends. In such a volatile market environment, where we’re seeing dividends being cut and suspended seemingly left and right, we wanted to focus on names that are likely to maintain their payments throughout the COVID-19 crisis so that income oriented investors could get some ideas for further due diligence during these turbulent times.

As always, I want to note that there is so such thing as a sure thing in the equity dividend space. Dividends are always at risk of being cut. There is nothing guaranteed when it comes to them. I’ve said this hundreds of times now, but there is no such thing as a bond-equivalent stock with regard to safe income. Yet, even with this in mind, I continue to invest the vast majority of my savings (right now, my portfolio is ~91.5% equities and ~8.5% cash) into dividend growth stocks because I believe that the risk is worth the reward.

Even though I acknowledge that my income stream is not 100% safe, I continue to maintain high confidence that the vast majority names that I own have strong enough business operations, cash flows, and balance sheets to not only maintain their dividends during tough times like those that we’re living in today, but to also continue to raise their annual payments.

My #1 priority in the market is generating reliably increasing income. I believe that I’ve done that with my portfolio and in this article, I will be focusing primarily on stocks that, in my opinion, not only have safe dividend yields, but also double digit dividend growth prospects in 2020.

Near-term Market Outlook

But, before I get into the double digit dividend growth prospects, I want to highlight some of my macro views.

When this sell-off began, I was fairly aggressive buying into the weakness. As discussed during my February and March portfolio reviews, I was a net buyer of high quality dividend growth stocks. Throughout the sell-off, I made it clear that my plan was to slowly, but surely, average down into my favorite names that had been cast aside by the market during the weakness.

The plan was to move slowly because of the unprecedented uncertainty that I saw in the markets.

I don’t mean to be a Debby Downer here, but we’re seeing record unemployment figures, there’s still no telling when shelter in place orders are going to be lifted on a broad scale, fundamentals are deteriorating, and yet the market has rallied more than 33% from the lows.

A few weeks ago, I was listening to a Bill Gates interview. He basically said that the economy will not return to normal until we arrive at a miracle therapeutic with a 95% cure rate and/or a successful vaccine to create widespread herd immunity. And, with this in mind, I don’t think we’re very close to returning to normal anytime soon.

A vaccine is likely a year or more away (Gates suggested 18 months) and honestly, I don’t think we’re meaningfully closer to a miracle cure today than we were a few weeks ago at the market lows (Gates suggested 4-6 months for therapeutics).

With this in mind, I’m worried about the strength and pace of the recent rally we’ve experienced.

I’m worried about a dislocation between equity prices and the underlying fundamentals as the optimism created by recent monetary policies has taken over as the primary fuel for the market.

At the end of 2019, I said that I was grown uncomfortable with many of the valuations that I was seeing because the massive rally that we saw during the second half of the year was based primarily on sentiment rather than fundamental growth. In short, multiple expansion was responsible for the majority of the 2019 gains.

I thought that we’d have to see strong EPS growth in 2020 to justify further gains and COVID has made it clear that this is unlikely to occur. Many investors seem to be willing to kick that can down the road to the expected 2021 recovery, yet I’m not willing to place large bets that are based on such speculation in a volatile environment like this.

In other words, a value investor, this isn’t the type of environment that I feel comfortable putting a lot of capital to work in. Speculation is ripe right now because of a “don’t fight the Fed” mindset. And, to make matters worse, I’m worried about we’re moving further and further away from the basic tenants of Capitalism and towards a government sponsored economy.

While I think the Fed had to initiated some sort of stimulus package in response to the social distancing measures put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that our healthcare system is not overwhelmed, I think the focus has been placed too heavily on the enterprise side of things rather than on the individual worker/consumer.

I suspect that recent government actions are ultimately going to prop up a lot of zombie companies in the short-term. This means that when the bill ultimately comes due, we’ll see that the ROI on the stimulus debt isn’t nearly as high as we might have thought.

Furthermore, I suspect that we’re going to need to see a lot more government spending before this is all said and done and I worry about the broad economic implications of immense leverage on the gov’t’s balance sheet.

Eventually, these chickens are going to come home to roost.

At the end of the day, I’m not selling my existing positions. As a dividend growth investor, I’m nearly always fully invested in equities because they create the passive income stream that I’ve built my entire investment strategy upon. Selling stocks would hurt my income stream and I’m not interested in doing that.

Thankfully, this focus on my passive income stream means that I’m benefitting from this rally, whether or not I think it’s rational. I also don’t have any plans to stop my monthly re-investment plans, so I will continue to build share count in the short-term, regardless of which direction the market trends. Yet, when we’re talking about fear versus FOMO, I certainly don’t feel compelled to rush into this rally with my remaining cash position.

I may make a small purchase or two before we see another big leg down in the sell-off, but I don’t plan on putting a ton of cash to work until I get more clarity. In short, I’m happy to sit back, wait for earnings, listen to conference calls, and make decisions based upon fundamental data…whenever that might become meaningful again.

A Note On Valuation

As I said in the intro on the vodcast last week, when putting together this list, I was not concerned with valuation. For the most part, I admit that these stocks are trading at high premiums. They’re not necessarily stocks that I am running out to buy today at their elevated share prices. But, they are stocks that I am monitoring closely because they’re the types of companies that I would love to add to during any bouts of significant weakness because of my high conviction with regard to their strength and long-term growth prospects.

With this in mind, I don’t consider this piece to be all that actionable in the present. Yet, being that I believe the recent rally that we’ve seen in the broader market is irrational, I’m essentially sitting on my hands anyway in today’s market. During times like this, when I’m not feeling compelled to put cash to work, I think the most productive thing that I can do is maintain my watch list and ensure that I have price targets ready to do incase unexpected weakness occurs.

Microsoft (MSFT)

A couple of weeks ago, we saw a AAA rated balance sheet company increase its dividend when JNJ posted its 6% raise. Investors don’t have to look further than the other AAA rated balance sheet, MSFT, when looking for another extremely safe dividend likely to grow. MSFT is still expected to post double digit EPS growth in its current fiscal year. This is extremely impressive to me, being that some of the other highest quality companies in the world, such as the aforementioned JNJ, are calling for double digit bottom-line declines. We may see MSFT’s estimates fall as more economic data comes in, but generally speaking, this company’s services remain crucial for clients, especially in this stay-at-home work environment. As you’d probably expect when hearing about MSFT’s incredible credit rating, this company had a massive cash hoard. At the end of its most recent quarter, Microsoft had roughly $134b in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. With this in mind, even if the current double digit EPS growth estimates don’t come to fruition, I expect the company’s recent double digit growth trend to continue. MSFT’s most recent dividend increase was 11% and I think more low double digit raises in coming years will be highly sustainable by this blue chip company.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA)

Both Visa and MasterCard have posted double digit annual EPS growth in every year since their IPO dates (2008 for Visa and 2006 for MasterCard). That’s a really amazing statistic, isn’t it?

This reliable double digit growth has led to some of the strongest dividend growth that we’ve seen in the market over the last decade or so. According to the CCC list, V’s 10-year DGR is 25.3% and MA’s 10-year DGR is 36.2%.

I know that people may look at these names, see yields of less than 1%, and immediately move on because of higher standards for passive income in the short-term. However, when looking at these 2 names, I think that is a mistake. It’s important to acknowledge that the low yields aren’t because management has been stingy with its shareholder returns. Instead, strong fundamental growth has created massive capital appreciation, which has kept the yield levels in check. In terms of reliable dividend growth, it doesn’t get much better than these two names. When dividends are growing at 20-30% annual clips over the long-term, yields on cost rise very quickly. There are certainly worse problems to have than collecting low dividend yields while sitting on massive capital gains.

Economic pressures created by COVID are likely to break these company’s’ impressive double digit annual EPS growth streaks. Right now, analyst consensus for 2020 growth is -1% for V and -3% for MA. Yet, that doesn’t mean dividend growth won’t happen.

Both companies maintain low EPS payout ratios and I believe that investors can expect to see double digit dividend growth announcements in late 2020 when both V and MA raise this year because once the COVID crisis ends, both names are expected to bounce back strongly. Right now, analyst consensus for Visa’s 2021 EPS growth is 19% and MasterCard’s consensus growth estimate is 30%.

Nike (NKE)

Nike recently posted earnings which looked decent (including 5% revenue growth). Importantly, NKE’s digital sales were up 36%. NKE has focused on a direct-to-consumer distribution in recent years and these measures are paying off in this sort of environment.

With regard to physical retail, Nike’s management mentioned that roughly 80% of its Chinese operations are back on-line. Management noted that it is using its Chinese experience to make changes to its other Asian operations and it will likely use the knowledge it has gained in these markets in its U.S. roll out once COVID limitations are lifted domestically. With this in mind, it appeared that NKE remained bullish on its overall operations moving forward in this volatile environment.

Right now, analysts are expecting NKE to post -14% EPS growth in 2020, but even with double digit declines, NKE still has plenty of headroom to grow the dividend. Nike’s ttm EPS payout ratio is just 36%. And, although analyst are bearish on 2020’s EPS outlook, they’re currently calling for a 32% bounce back in 2021.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At the end of its most recent quarter, NKE had $3.2b on cash on the balance sheet. NKE has used the recent downturn in share price to buy back shares, spending nearly $1b to repurchase 9.6m shares. NKE has roughly $11b left on its $15b buyback authorization.

Management pulled forward guidance and did not comment on buybacks into the future, but either way, the company remains in a strong capital position and is likely to return to double digit growth once the COVID crisis is over. NKE’s last dividend increase was 11% and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another low double digit increase in 2020.

Abbot Laboratories (ABT)

Abbot is the only stock on this list that I don’t personally own. I own shares of AbbVie (ABBV), but not the former parent, ABT.

Nonetheless, ABT is a name that I would like to own. The company has risen up my watch list in recent weeks due to its solid performance inspired by news surrounding the company’s COVID testing breakthroughs.

I suspect that COVID-19 testing will be a large and lucrative market for bio-pharma names in the short-term; however, even with this potential tailwind behind ABY shares, analysts are calling for -12% EPS growth in 2020. With that in mind, the stock doesn’t look very attractive from a valuation perspective right now.

Even considering the fact that EPS is expected to bounce back strongly in 2021, with 28% growth expectations, shares are still trading for 25x those forward estimates. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, this is well above ABT’s long-term historical average P/E ratio of roughly 19.5x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

However, the company’s payout ratio remains low at just 44% 2019 EPS totals and 50% forward looking 2020 estimates. ABT’s last two dividend increases came in at 14.3% and 12.5%. Even accounting for the double digit declines expected in 2020, I think investors can expect to see high single digit/low double digit dividend growth in 2020.

These dividend growth prospects, combined with ABT’s relatively strong operational outlook in the COVID environment make it very intriguing investment opportunity on any significant pullback in the short-term.

