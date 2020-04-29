2 Utilities Yielding Over 4% With Safe Dividends

Introduction and Thesis

I like regulated utilities. They tend to have stable revenue and earnings that grow over longer periods of time. Yes, there are short-term fluctuations, but in general the top and bottom lines grow with time. Regulated utilities also have a monopoly with captive markets and don't have to deal with the excessive risks. In this article, I write about two utilities yielding over 4% with safe dividends. I ran a screen that focused on yield, profitability, valuation, and dividend safety. Both NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) came to the forefront. NorthWestern has raised the dividend for 16 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has raised the dividend for 49 years making it a Dividend Champion and it is just shy of becoming a Dividend King. I view both stocks as long-term buys.

Background on Screening for Utilities

I ran a screen for yield, profitability, valuation, and dividend safety. Specifically, I used the below criteria.

Dividend Yield > 4%

Gross Margins > 70%

Operating Margins > 20%

Net Profit Margins > 10%

Price-to-Earnings Ratio [TTM] < 15.0

Beta < 1.0

Payout Ratio [TTM] < 70%

These criteria cover what I am normally interested in for utilities. Typically, I look for yields over 3%, but with the downturn I upped my criteria to yields over 4%. Gross margins are a measure of a company's efficiency. In general, it is the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold. In the case of utilities, it is the difference between revenue and cost to produce power. Some companies use higher cost sources of power or buy power on the spot market. This would lower gross margins. Operating margins account for costs of running the business and is also a measure of efficiency. From the context of valuation, I wanted a stock with below market valuation. The S&P 500 is trading at a P/E ratio of approximately 20.6. I used a P/E ratio [TTM] of 15.0 as a threshold for valuation. Lastly, I want a beta or volatility less than 1.0. I also want a payout ratio less than 70%. I typically use 65% as a cutoff for most companies, but utilities as a group tend to have higher payout ratios. This is due to relatively stable earnings over time.

This resulted in two utilities out of 20 that I compared rising to the top. The data is listed in the table below. I also provide some charts that show the decline in stock price from just a couple of months ago before the bear market. National Fuel Gas has bounced off its low at end of March and is down 10% year-to-date. NorthWestern has also bounced off its lows and is now down about 21% year-to-date. I provide summary analyses of both utilities below.

Criteria National Fuel Gas NorthWestern Dividend Yield > 4% 4.1% 4.2% Gross Margins > 70% 79.4% 74.7% Operating Margins > 20% 30.2% 20.3% Net Profit Margins > 10% 17.5% 14.3% Price-to-earnings Ratio [TTM] < 15.0 14.3 12.7 Beta < 1.0 0.67 0.44 Payout Ratio [TTM] < 70% 50% 67%

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas is a diversified utility that has fairly large regulated business segments. National Fuel Gas operates four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and Appalachia (Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services from southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border. The Gathering segment builds and operates natural gas processing and pipeline facilities in Appalachia. The Utility segment distributes natural gas to roughly 754,400 customers in western New York and northwest Pennsylvania.

National Fuel Gas is really more of an integrated utility from the context that it has upstream, midstream, and downstream assets. Earnings from the regulated Utility and Pipeline segments are fairly stable. These segments are less prone to volatility that shows up in the bottom line compared to the upstream segments. The upstream segment is more dependent on oil and natural gas prices. Hence, despite short-term volatility in revenue, earnings trend up over time.

National Fuel Gas has a very safe dividend. The current forward dividend is $1.74 per share. The utility has guided for fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.95 to $3.15 per share. This is below fiscal 2019 due to low oil and natural gas prices that will impact upstream revenue. At the mid-point of earnings guidance the forward payout ratio is approximately 57%. This is an excellent value. The dividend is also safe from the context of operating cash flow. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $694 million. The dividend required $147 million and is very well covered by cash flow.

The balance sheet is very conservative. At the end of 2019, the utility had $20 million of cash and equivalents on hand. Short-term debt was only $55 million and long-term debt was $2,134 million. National Fuel Gas can meet its obligations with interest coverage at 4.6X and cash flow coverage of 6.5X. The leverage ratio is only 2.85X. So, debt is not much of an issue from the perspective of dividend safety.

National Fuel Gas is arguably undervalued even at the lower earnings guidance for 2020. It trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 14.3. This is below the P/E ratio of the S&P 500. The valuation multiple is also below the trailing 10-year average of about 17.5.

NorthWestern

NorthWestern provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The utility operates in two segments: Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations. Electric Operations serves customers in Montana and South Dakota. The company generates power from hydroelectric dams, part of the Colstrip 4 coal plant, natural gas peaking units, and three wind farms. Renewable power makes up ~60% of electricity supply. Natural Gas Operations owns about 9,500 miles of gas pipelines and storage facilities in all three states. The company has about 734,800 customers.

NorthWestern has generally increased revenue and margins over time. Revenue increase has come about through an increase in the rate base, which is growing at 10% - 11% per year on average. NorthWestern's markets are experiencing population growth above the national average. Hence, this will drive long-term residential usage. The company does face some variability in input costs that can negatively affect gross margins. This is caused by needing to buy power on the spot market during peak demand times.

From the perspective of dividend safety, NorthWestern's metrics are good. The current forward dividend is $2.40 per share. The company recently reported first quarter earnings and guided down for earnings to $3.30 - $3.45 per share in 2020. This was due to warm weather and the impact of the coronavirus. The current mid-point is $3.38 per share giving a forward payout ratio of ~71%. This is a good value for utilities. The dividend is also reasonably safe from the perspective of operating cash flow. In 2019, the dividend cost was $115 million and operating cash flow was $316 million, meaning that the annual dividend can be paid without interruption from operating cash flow.

The balance sheet is reasonably conservative. At the end of Q1 2020, NorthWestern carried no short-term debt, and long-term debt was $2,256 million offset by $56 million in cash. But interest coverage is now about 3.1X and cash flow coverage is about 6.5X, meaning that NorthWestern can meet its obligations. No long-term debt matures until 2023. At the moment, the dividend is secure from the perspective of debt in my opinion.

NorthWestern is currently trading at an earnings multiple of about 17.1 at the mid-point of current earnings guidance. This is somewhat higher than the trailing 10-year average of ~16.2. But utilities have been trading at elevated valuations due to the difference between their yields and the low interest rates of U.S. Treasuries. Small investors have been using utility stocks as proxies for bonds. In any case, the stock is currently trading below the average earnings multiple of the S&P 500.

Final Thoughts

Utilities can provide long-term dividend growth with capital appreciation. I prefer regulated utilities or ones with significant regulated operations. This leads to stable earnings over time. Both National Fuel Gas and NorthWestern fit the bill in my opinion. Both stocks have nice yields with decent safety metrics. The yields are on par with other favorite utility stocks such as Dominion Energy (D) or The Southern Company (SO). National Fuel Gas is a proven dividend growth stock having raised the dividend for 49 straight years. The utility will likely become a Dividend King next year. NorthWestern is younger from the perspective of dividend growth stocks. But it has many attractive characteristics and is currently a Dividend Contender. I view both utilities as long-term buys.

