SNX - A Spin-Off In The Next Month Offers Significant Potential Upside And Minimal Downside

The Conentrix business will be slow due to its exposure to the leisure and hospitality industry and the distribution business will be impacted by delays in IT capex for several quarters, but the company will not declare bankruptcy as a result of these misgivings.

The forward P/E rose to 11x in Jan/Feb when the company announced the spin-off, but this valuation appears to be a "conglomerate discount" and under appreciates the Concentrix business.

Longer term, I think a reasonable total P/E is around 13.25x and on consensus 2021 EPS of $12/share, the PT becomes $160 for 100% upside.

Those who are looking for a quick turnaround may want to wait at least until June 1st to sell as investors anticipate the spin off announcement of Concentrix.

Investment Thesis

Buy at $80-$85 with a long-term PT of $160/share. Those who are looking for a quick turnaround may want to wait at least a month until the spinoff unlocks some value to sell.

While this price is of course unlikely to fully materialize in the near-term, the downside is somewhat insulated due to the expectation of the spin-off. Longer-term the company is further protected due to the ability of the IT distribution business to generate FCF during sluggish economic cycles.

I think a reasonable total P/E is around 13.25x and on the consensus 2021 EPS of $12/share, the PT becomes $160 for 100% upside. The forward P/E rose to 11x in Jan/Feb when the company announced the spin-off, but this valuation appears to be a "conglomerate discount" and under appreciates the Concentrix business by a significant margin.

Concerns:

Yes, the Conentrix business will be slow due to its exposure to the leisure and hospitality industry and the distribution business will be impacted by delays in IT capex for several quarters, but the company will not declare bankruptcy as a result of these misgivings.

Delays in capex spending will create pent-up demand for IT systems which should offset the temporary GAAP losses and while Concentrix will be losing money in the interim, the business is re-configuring to remote work and will be better positioned to continue providing customer services if the shut downs in certain areas persist.

But most of all, it appears that state lock-downs are being lifted and the federal government has come out with phased plans to re-open. We can take a cue from Asia that sooner rather than later restaurants, gym's, airports, and malls will gradually resume operations. That is the near-term situation, but in two years the situation will likely look even better.

Valuation History:

I pulled a timeline of changes in the forward P/E multiple over the last two years. The P/E multiple gyrated between 9-13.5x (10-year median forward P/E is 10.6x, 5 year is 13x).

In 2018 and 2019 SNX went through an acquisition and had some integration issues and margin pressure likely due to suppliers taking the opportunity to renegotiate distribution terms. Everything collapsed further in the big December 2018 sell off and slowly started recovering over the next 10 months. On 10/15/19, a report came out that TECD was trying to get acquire, which ended up being major catalyst for all distributors to significantly appreciate.

At the time of TECD's announcement, SNX was around $110, but by January the 8th the stock zoomed up to $126. Then on January 9th, SNX announced the spin-off, and two weeks later it hit a high of $150 before collapsing to its current $80/share.

Value Trap for IT distribution?

SNX distributes hardware and software solutions to IT resellers. The company operates the third largest IT distribution business globally.

Small and medium sized businesses (SMB’s) utilize IT resellers for support with hardware/software integration, supply, and various other services. It is simply often too complex for an SMB to purchase goods and services directly from multiple vendors due to the billing, provisioning, and technical support needs.

Vendors like Microsoft or Apple created “partnership” networks, like loyalty programs, that allow resellers to enjoy various discounts, premium features, and technical support. However, for many IT resellers, it can be uneconomic to qualify as a “partner” without the support of a SNX or another distributor, not to mention partnering with multiple networks at the same time.

For instance, to directly purchase Microsoft cloud solutions as part of the “Microsoft Partner Network”, high investments in infrastructure and human resources can be required. Microsoft wants to be represented by competent channel partners, and thus creates high barriers of entry to qualify. On the upside, once those investments are made the margin for products sold tend to be good.

Many resellers are simply too small to commit to the investment and go through SNX or another distributor when more conveniently use 3rd party platforms. The initial investment requirements are lower but on the downside the margin for products sold are also lower.

Amazon Business and the transition to cloud infrastructure are the two most pertinent threats to the hardware IT distribution model, but in the near-term, the threat is unlikely to cause major intrinsic value deterioration to SNX’s IT business.

Amazon does not extend credit nor do they hand-hold their customers through the purchasing process. Through my primary research and speaking with several resellers, I'm confident that having a human touch canbe crucial to help fulfill complex solutions and inventory planning that some SMB’s require.

There are multiple start-ups like Pax8 or Appdirect that are growing software distribution rapidly and appear to be the preferred software distributor. Also, it is unclear whether SNX has any competitive advantage over new players in terms of software distribution.

However, based on my primary research, SNX is at the least competitive on price and longer-term, they have the ability to upgrade their software platforms to become more user-friendly and efficient. This will take some time nevertheless.

Transition to the cloud is serious threat; the transition to the cloud virtualizes much of the heavy hardware on premises requirements that SMB’s previously needed. Mobile devices are another threat likely contributing to the decline in PC sales. The continued popularity of mobile devices and transition to cloud solutions may accelerate the drag on PC sales overtime.

It is hard to forecast how the mix of SNX's distribution business sales will evolve over time, but management has voiced awareness of this issue and are taking steps to continue diversifying their sales mix. Investors seem to miss the fact that this is only a small piece of enterprise IT requirements and on-premises IT components are expected to continue growing in 2020.

To crystallize my viewpoint on the threat of off-premises cloud computing - I would point to the growth of VAR's over the last few years like NSIT, CDW, CNXN (The primary customer base of IT distributors) as an indiaction that VARs continue adding value to large enterprises even as cloud computing proliferates.

Short-term Play

Since management is saying they expect to announce the spin off on June 1st (one month away, so we should probably wait for that at least before selling), we may not need to wait for years for the value to arrive.

The median P/E of 11x is fair for a distributor (TECD was acquired at 11.5x P/E) The concentrix business is approximately 50% of EPS and having a P/E of at least 16x normalized (see competitor 5-year median P/E's: WNS 17.7, EXLS 21, G 17.1, 15.29, 21.82), I think a reasonable total P/E is around 13.25x.

On the the 2021 EPS of 12, the PT becomes $160 for SNX, still 100% upside from here. My DCF also shows a similar PT, and the consensus PT was $167 from Jan 10-Feb 18th.

Why is the spin-off a priority?

It may help the parent company offload some debt so they might immediately be in a better capital position. Also, management seems keen on seeing this deal go through. I've taken an expert from the latest earnings call:

"With our banking partners, we made significant progress on the final spin financing for Concentrix and completed most of the internal administration related to the spin. As a result, we were planning to announce on this call that the spin would occur more likely than not at the start of our Q3 or June 1 of this year"

Conclusion:

I would wait at least until June 1st for those who are looking for a quick turnaround until the spinoff unlocks some value. Longer-term, I believe a reasonable value is $160/share, which was close to the price on the heels of the spin-off announcement and before the virus impacted markets. There does not seem to be a good reason why the business will not reach close to that level again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.