Applied Optoelectronics: It's Earnings Time

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) will be reporting its Q1 results after market close on May 7. Investors would be eager to see if the entity is able to meet its management’s prior revenue guidance of $45 million at the midpoint as the company has a significant exposure to coronavirus-hit China. Although its management talked about ramping their production in Taiwan to mitigate the impact of disruptions in China during their Q4 call, we don’t know how much of it came to fruition. So, today, I’ll preview the company’s upcoming earnings report and discuss its important drivers.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

The Coronavirus Impact

Applied last issued its guidance during its Q4 earnings call back in February and a lot has happened since then. China has lifted its lockdowns and reported that manufacturing facilities have resumed operations. This is a positive development for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders. It generates a sizable chunk of its revenues from products manufactured within China - around 45% during Q4 – so resuming of operations would suggest that the company would be able to meet or beat its management’s prior conservative guidance. But there are a few more variables at play here.

(Source: Business Quant)

One of the lingering questions is industry-wide demand levels. Major markets across the world are still in a state of partial or complete lockdowns at the time of this writing. Manufacturing firms within China may very well have started functioning normally, but if there aren’t many international buyers to sell their products to, these firms could be looking at inventory buildups, cannibalistic price wars and lackluster revenue growth. So, investors should track Applied’s revenue and inventory change figures to get a sense of its state of recovery and the demand trends of its customers.

Next, the company’s management had noted during their Q4 earnings call that they were looking to ramp their production in Taiwan to mitigate and/or offset their disrupted production facilities in China. From their last earnings call:

In order to reduce the impact of the shutdown on our customers, we have taken measure to increase production at our factory in Taiwan and in the U.S. And while we anticipate reduced revenue and some additional expense in Q1, we are working hard to minimize the impacts.

It would be interesting to see how much of it came to fruition. I say this because significantly ramping production at any given manufacturing facility is usually fraught with challenges pertaining to supply chain, logistics and retooling production lines. So, pay attention to its revenues segregated by the country of origins.

If the company is experiencing dismal demand trends, then management might consider deferring its product roadmap by a few months in a bid to maximize the ROI for its current generation of 40G and 100G products. Its management had actually hinted during their Q4 earnings call that this could be a possibility for their 5G-related rollouts:

Currently, I think, with the coronavirus that does put a little bit of a question mark on the pace of rollouts, particularly in China where some of the early rollouts were expected to happen.

So, look out for management’s comments around its other product categories to get a sense of its technological advancements. Needless to say, a material delay in its upcoming rollouts would bolster its ROI but it might come at the cost of losing market share to competitors who’re rolling out 200G and 400G products more aggressively.

100G Sales Mix

Next, ISPs across the globe have been under pressure as more and more people have begun working from home and have more spare time on their hands. Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), for instance, experienced a 40% and a 50% jump in streaming traffic over its wireless and wired broadband services in certain markets, respectively. So, the company is now adding 4Tbps in capacity to meet this surge in traffic. Similar trends are prevalent in the data center space as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I bring this up because heightened data center and telecommunications spend could bolster Applied’s higher-value 100G module sales. Per our database, the company’s 100G sales within the data center space have lagged 40G sales for several quarters now. We saw a surge in Applied’s 100G data center sales during Q4 and it would be interesting to see if the trend continues during Q1 FY20 as well.

(Source: Business Quant)

I personally believe Applied Optoelectronics is well-poised to register a meaningful rise in its 100G sales due to the rise in network traffic (as discussed above) unless the company is supply-constrained.

Besides, these industry tailwinds might actually be a good inflection point for the company’s 100G sales and act as a good litmus test for its 100G prowess. Its management has regularly blamed price wars and cannibalistic practices prevalent within the industry, for its stagnating 100G sales. But now that there are industry tailwinds to bolster its sales, the company should, in theory, be able to post a meaningful jump in the currently mainstream 100G sales.

So, investors should monitor Applied’s sales split between 100G and 40G data center sales. I emphasize tracking its data center sales because it’s the largest revenue stream for the company and its sales to other end-markets, such as FTTH, CATV and telecom, collectively account for only about 20% of its revenues.

(Source: Business Quant)

Final Takeaway

Amidst coronavirus-related disruptions that took place in the preceding months, it’s likely that Applied posts a margin compression. This is because it’s difficult to change the cost structure – from fixed to variable – in a very short time span and also because the company wouldn’t have been operating at optimal factory utilization rates to achieve economies of scale. So, I expect this margin compression to kick in during Q1 and gradually return to normalcy in Q2 and Q3.

Data by YCharts

As far as estimates go, analysts are expecting Applied Optoelectronics to post $50.83 million in revenue during Q1. This is above the company’s guided revenue range of $43 million to $47 million, and raises the performance bar for the company and its shareholders. But I personally believe the company would be able to outperform its guided revenue range on the expectations of heightened network upgrade spending across data center and telecom clients.

So, I believe Applied’s upcoming earnings report could prove to be an inflection point for the company and its shareholders. Applied has industry tailwinds to bolster its sluggish growth as seen over the past 8 quarters and bullish analysts estimates corroborate the thesis. But I’ll evaluate the company’s Q1 earnings report in a subsequent article to ascertain if this prospective inflection is long-lasting or just a short-lived blip in an overall terminal decline.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.