Taking My Medicine (Losses)

I share an actual snapshot of my portfolio, marked to market and discuss why I stuck with the stocks that I did.

Despite my PA being down 30% as of April 8th, I am now only down 12.6%, as of April 28, 2020.

Yesterday, I did a bunch of portfolio spring cleaning. This was long overdue, I might add. And unfortunately, this year's version of spring cleaning was particularly expensive, costing me $10K (400 Bps) in realized losses as I finally made peace with selling small legacy bets (investments made in 2019 or early Q1 2020 pre Covid-19).

As readers may recall, since returning to writing on SA, back on April 5, 2020, after a 14 month sabbatical, I have taken Ray Dalio's 'Radical Transparency' pledge. Now, like the ingenious 'ice bucket challenge', which was a great way to raise money for charities, this radical transparency pledge isn't on Facebook and is therefore self regulated. Ray will not be checking my homework, as far as I know, because Ray Dalio doesn't know I exist, so self discipline and determination to stay on the pathway are prerequisites.

Speaking of radical transparency, on April 9th, I wrote a piece on SA, titled: (Radical Transparency and Confirmation Bias).

Incidentally, as an aside, other than the unique crowd sourcing DNA of the SA platform as well as the awesome commentary section, where readers can share their feedback with the author and take them to task, on an article, I love that SA enables writers some journalistic room to roam, so to speak. Although, the vast majority of my time and writing, here on SA, is spent sharing my specific investment ideas and recommendations, it is healthy now and again to self examine your investment process. To evaluate how well you are "seeing the ice", and articulate how you are learning from your mistakes.

If you aren't making mistakes then you aren't swinging at enough pitches, and as Eric Church tells us in his clever song: Some Of It (BTW - one my favorite songs for its simple, yet profound advice on life):

If it is close, swing the bat.

No question that when it comes to investing, if you want to generate outsized returns, you have to swing the bat. However, as a batter, sometimes you have to face a pitcher as masterful as Sandy Koufax, and readers long equities during the late February 2020 through early April 2020 time frame got to distinct privilege and honor of looking stupid getting mowed down by Sandy as well as a full roster of baseball's greatest pitchers.

As I noted, in my April 9th Radical Transparency and Confirmation Bias piece, year to date, through April 8, 2020, my portfolio was down 30% and at the depths of early April 2020, I was briefly down 44.4%.

Now as of yesterday's close, marked to market, I'm very happy to report that I'm now down only down 12.6% for the year ($204,547 starting value as of 12.31.10 and yesterday's portfolio value was $178,852).

As I said, I'm practicing what I preach. Enclosed below, here is my account performance snapshot, as of yesterday's close. As there are still two trading days left in the month, Fidelity hasn't updated the final April 2020 ending account balance.

Source: Fidelity Account snapshot

As I said above, as part of that spring cleaning process, yesterday, I blew out five legacy position and simply ate $10K in realized losses (just about 400 Bps of negative 2020 portfolio performance).

Specifically, I sold the following stocks:

Foot Locker (FL) - original cost basis of $44 for 100 shares

Kohl's (KSS) - original cost basis of $48 for 100 shares

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) original cost basis of $14 for 300 shares

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) original cost basis of $20 for 200 shares

Funko Inc. (FNKO) original cost basis of $9.57

And just to clarify on Gap, I did write up Gap, here on SA, on Friday, April 24th, when the stock was $6.90. It has since rallied 24.8% since I wrote it, again, two trading days ago. Now I'm sure I will get 'lit up' in the comment section of this article for selling Gap. So let me get ahead of that and say I apologize to readers if they made 25% in two days as a result of reading my Gap article. Incidentally, I have written two popular pieces on GameStop (GME) and although shares have been super volatile, readers could have made some great trading returns. For reference, in the commentary stream, of the second GME article, I was 'lit up' for printing a 50% return (and I shared the trade, in somewhat real time with readers). Again, I'm sorry to the investing purists that believe people should buy and hold every bet (stock) they ever buy from birth to death. As for me, making 50% in a short period of time adds to portfolio performance, so I printed it.

As for losing this $10K (400 Bps), the most embarrassing part is that all of these bets, where never sized at more than 2.5% at the time of purchase. And yet, I lost 40% to 60% on each one.

Now I would venture to guess that upwards of 50%, possibly more, are yelling at their desktop of smartphone, while reading this, and saying:

Courage - you Muppet! What are you thinking taking a 40% plus losses on those bets? Just hold them and they will come back.

And my response and the inspiration for writing this piece is I'm committed to getting better as an investor. To do this, I need to evolve. Praying isn't an investment strategy. I couldn't make a good investment case for these stocks getting back close to my original purchase prices.

Moreover, looking back over the last 15 years of investing (I will turn 40 years old in September 2020), these small losses, far too often in my case, can end up turning into big losses. Had I simply adhered to a strict 15% stop loss threshold (within reason, as this can vary depending on circumstances), I would have saved tens of thousands of dollars in portfolio performance and freed up thousands of hours of wasted and misallocated bandwidth.

So if I loop back my stream of consciousness and test for confirmation bias, perhaps a manifestation of too much ego, this bias has been a real portfolio killer. And when the tide goes out, suddenly, a handful of bad bets, sized at a trivial 2% to 2.5% each, can ding your portfolio.

I wrote this piece because I would venture to guess that so many SA readers and investors at large have made the similar mistakes. I'm guessing that many readers have one, two, or a maybe even a handful of positions that are down 50%. Perhaps, like me, you simply swept them under the rug, in hopes these pesky losses would disappear. Perhaps, you thought it is just too painful and you aren't ready to take your medicine. Well I'm not a financial advisor, everyone's circumstances and situation are different. However, speaking for myself only, I'm happy that I finally took my medicine (losses). And the medicine would have tasted better had I gotten around to taking it sooner, say at 15%.

Simply put, I was just tired of turning on my screen and seeing 2% to 2.5% sized bet down 40% to 60%. In fact, looking back, I never had a good thesis for ever getting involved in any of these five small bets, at least at the time of purchase. Moreover, I style drifted, as I never identified an investment process where I could clearly articulate why I thought these bets had somewhat limited downside and at least 50% upside.

In other words, as a deep value investor, I need to have an investment rationale where I can logically envision at least a 50% return in order for me to risk my equity capital. In this case, I couldn't and simply got sloppy. When you get sloppy you lose money. When you get sloppy and a Black Swan event like Covid-19, occurs you get your clocked cleaned.

So, yesterday, when I took a step back, I realized that it is highly unlikely that KSS or FL get back to the mid $40s anytime soon. Moreover, when you are deciding what to stick with and what to throw overboard, I acknowledged that I'm way too heavily invested in beaten down retail stocks. Yes, every stock, in isolation, undervalued, at least in my view, but as a portfolio there is too much concentration risk. So I had to cull the herd and prune the portfolio for good measure.

As part of that Radical Transparency, I am going to take the extraordinary step of sharing the portfolio.

Current Portfolio Positions

As you can see, I have raised a ton of cash. As of this morning, I have 54.44% in cash. At the beginning of April 2020, I had only 1% in cash. Recently, I sold my Range Resources (RRC) equity (I still own a bunch of RRC equity in another account, though, so don't worry) and I recently sold my Antero Resources (AR) as I want to wait to see what Q1 2020 results look like, as Antero reports after the bell tonight (I also still own some Antero in another account, so again don't worry).

Source: My portfolio as of 4.28.20

Macy's

I'm sticking with Macy's (M) as its real estate is just way too valuable and I love Macy's.com, Backstage, and think Macy's is a survivor. I look forward (fingers crossed) to waking up to a headline that Jeff Gennette and the Macy's Board of Directors sold Herald Square (see my recent piece). Incidentally, on April 8, 2020, well regarded, Yacktman Asset Management, disclosed a 14.67% stake in Macy's. Yacktman Asset Management added roughly 20 million more shares since its February 2020 filing. In addition to the Yacktman stake, there were 91 million shares of Macy's sold short, as of April 15th. Yikes! The hedge funds and sell side clearly hates Macy's. I just don't see the bear case, at least at $6 per share, and think the hedge funds got greedy as they should have covered their entire short bet in the $5s and counted their lucky stars.

Source: Sec.gov

Ascena Retail Group

I think Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is probably the most torqued equity I own. Its market capitalization is only $17.6 million and if its management team deftly took advantage of this crisis and bought back more term loan, at highly distressed prices, these savings will accrue to shareholders' equity. As of April 15, 2020, 25% of ASNA's entire share count is sold short, and with the restart of the economy, this stock could easily squeeze to $4 or $5. Incidentally, I wrote this stock up, on April 9th, see (An Exceptionally Cheap Call Option). Shares of Ascena where then trading at $1.41, at the time of publication.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS (CHS) just shared an awesome business update, on April 27th. The company shared that they have over $103 million in cash and yet its market capitalization is only $168 million (118 million shares x $1.42 per share). The company also discussed an anticipated a sizable cash tax refund, strong online momentum, and streamlining expenses.

We entered fiscal 2020 on strong financial footing and continue to maintain a healthy liquidity position. As of Monday, April 27, 2020, we had approximately $103 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe our cash position is meaningfully bolstered by availability under our asset-based credit facility and our ability to borrow against our owned and unencumbered Distribution Center and corporate office facilities. We estimate borrowings on the ABL and leveraging our owned real estate could generate approximately $100 million in additional liquidity. Borrowings under the ABL have no required debt repayments until the ABL matures in August 2023. Source: Chico's April 27, 2020 update

So I can clearly articulate why I think Chico's will be a $3 stock again.

Contura Energy

Contura Energy (CTRA) is the largest met coal producer in the U.S. There was a management shakeup, last year, after persistent cost overruns. The new team is capable and there is clear evidence they are delivering on what they can control, their cost structure (and digging safely). Management has done a great job of exiting some of its thermal coal (see their exit from the PRB). The stock is way too cheap and super torqued for upside, once met coal prices firm up and the global economy picks up. This stock could easily be double digits by the end of the year.

Summer Infants and DavidsTea

I recently wrote up both Summer Infants (see Efficient Market Hypothesis On Trial) (SUMR) and DavidsTea (see trading at 57% of cash) (DTEA) so no need to rehash those names. I will gladly buy way more SUMR if I see more evidence my thesis is playing out, when they report on May 13th.

Michaels Companies and Tailored Brands

And finally, that leaves Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) and Tailored Brands (TLRD). MIK generated $740 million of FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA. Bain owns a big stake. The company is highly leveraged and it happens to be a retailer. The market hates it as does the sell side. The sell side loves to write negative reports on it, albeit pedestrian reports, bashing MIK. I just think its business is more durable than the bears have concluded. Moreover, high leverage goes both way, and stock returns can be enhanced by leverage (if FY 2020 (and beyond) Adjusted EBITDA is more stable than consensus).

As for Tailored, I am very worried that this will be a zero, if 2020 wedding seasons is cancelled due to Covid-19. Tailored has way too much debt and my only hope is the 2020 wedding season is somehow salvaged at maybe 50% capacity. Notwithstanding Michael Burry's stake and there over 23 million shares sold short (total share count is just shy of 49 million), Tailored is a bad bet. However, I'm down too much that I'm willing to gamble on a dead cat bounce before it goes to zero.

Conclusion

As part of my radical transparency pledge, I was inspired to write this piece. I wanted to share my thought process and explain why I took my medicine (losses) and finally blew out a number of bad legacy bets, originally sized at 2% to 2.5% (each) of the total portfolio. I had to utilize my hard earned 400 Bps of positive performance, from GameStop, to offset these nasty losses. That said, as investors, we need be clear headed and free up our bandwidth for new ideas and fresh ways of thinking.

As you can see, I have been grinding to recover from being 100% long stocks, at the wrong time of the cycle, during the Covid-19 crisis. That said, and thanks to the Fed and government's incredible policies, designed to save the system, I was able to claw my way back to only down 12.6%, as of April 28, 2020.

Phew!

However, I'm questing and working hard every day with the goal of posting a positive 2020 portfolio return. Today is only April 29th, so we have eight months to go.

Finally, I'm happy to take questions (in the comments section) and learn how readers think about portfolio risk. Taking losses is a taboo subject. I'm not sure why it has to be.

