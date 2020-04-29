Wolf's Corona Discounts: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a strong dividend Aristocrat. While experiencing some growth issues, the fact is that the company's fundamentals going forward can be considered stronger than ever.

I haven't much spoken to the status of Cardinal Health in the corona crisis beyond mentioning it in some of my buys and general articles. I think this need change.

I like Cardinal Health (CAH) - the fact that I keep banging the drum for its undervaluation should be clue enough for that. The fact is, since the publishing of my original article, where i had a bullish overall thesis, the returns from this investments have vastly outperformed the post-Corona S&P500. Take a look.

The company, being a dividend aristocrat and fulfilling a very basic need of supplying pharma, have of course enjoyed a quick rebound in the light of this crisis. I argue however that the company's qualities go deeper than simply enjoying an instance-specific boost to its business.

Let's look closer.

Card

inal Health - How has the company been doing?

We can argue that Cardinal Health, unlike many stocks i own, has delivered significant alpha compared to the S&P500 for the past few months. The company, if you recall, supplies the pharmaceutical and medical industry as a middleman. They gather/source over 400 000 drugs and medical supply items from ~5000 companies across the globe and offer these to customers. A dead business idea, some might say.

Well, experience and facts prove these people wrong, at least for the time being.

The company still focuses on its two segments -the pharma and the medical segment, with pharma still accounting for over 75% of company revenues, and handling generic pharma, consumer products, OTC, and so on.

The company's biggest problem for the past decade has been it's nearly non-existent margins of below 3%. Because of a low payout ratio before 10-15 years ago, the company had the financial flex, due to patent turmoil, new generics and margin improvements to generics, to boost the dividend at impressive percentages on an annual rate at a certain time, resulting in over 100% shareholder return between 2012 and 2017. This, to some, created the expectation that this dividend growth, from a company with very little margin growth, was sustainable.

It, of course, was not, as the boost from these factors was a one-time effect spread out over several years.

We've spoken to before how the entire healthcare/pharma chain is under pressure to make healthcare and drugs more affordable. While i believe it's realistic that the Coronavirus will put a temporary stop to this pressure - it simply isn't feasible to pressure drug companies to cut while expecting them to produce the amount or the quality of results that the world is now expecting - i believe this pressure will return eventually.

In layman's terms, the pricing pressure on drugs will continue, even if the industry may enjoy a temporary surge from Corona effects here, leaving companies like Cardinal Health much in the same spot as before.

My overall thesis for Cardinal Health has always been to stop expecting double-digit revenue and earnings growth, and hence to expect only small increases to the company dividend, but that the company still represents a 3.5-.4.2% safe yield in an overall conservative business where CAH enjoys many structural and company-specific market advantages. That has made the company worth buying in the past.

The last set of results we have from the company are 2Q20, and these were published in February. As such, they do not yet bear the full effects of Corona, and this needs to be taken into consideration.

That being said, however, results on a GAAP basis were poor, while in the company's adjusted measures, were positive, and overall it was a pretty good quarter for the company. Gross margin dropped by one percent, SG&A was up 9% and operating earnings were down 34%, though this last one was due to one-offs/effects, which when adjusted for resulted in a positive earnings change of 1%.

At all came down to a diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.75/share, or $1.52/share on an adjusted, per-share basis, signifying an 18% increase YoY.

The pharma segment was mostly positive, with distribution volumes related to generics and specialty solutions driving revenue increases of impressive 6% - again before Corona - while contract renewals impacted margin negatively. However, this was the first quarter in several reports that the generics segment enjoyed positive net results.

Things were not as good in the high-margin medical segment, which suffered 16 bps margin decline, higher profit due to savings, and the "Cardinal Health At home" while suffering from overall product and distribution issues. As such, and so far, we can see business as usual.

As of February 2020, and the company hasn't adjusted this expectation, Cardinal Health expects 2020 to bring:

A somewhat increased Non-GAAP EPS growth YoY, with a range of $5.2-$5.4/share, compared to 5.28/share in FY19.

The company still expects to buy back around 4-7M shares, reducing shares outstanding.

More than $130M in cost-saving initiatives, compared to $133M in 2019.

Slightly higher CapEx than in 2019.

The company also expects margins and profits in the suffering pharma segment to decline further, while Medical will, according to the same expectations, experience some growth.

In the end, this will likely come to no big change on a yearly basis in 2020, even with Corona. The payout ratio will likely remain somewhat flat, any dividend increase will be minuscule, and the company continues on its trajectory.

A few things worth mentioning from 2Q20:

The company had a SNAFU regarding level three surgical gowns during January/February of 2020. All of these were affected by voluntary recalls, and the company has initiated QA reviews to prevent anything like it again.

A ~$100M GAAP charge in 2Q20 results due to further supply disruption costs related among other things to the instance above.

The company continues to focus on debt repayment. Over $700M was paid in long-term debt during the quarter, meaning $800M of long-term debt has been paid down during fiscal 2020, which brings the company net debt/EBITDA very close to below 2X.

Opioid-related legal costs are expected to actually be lower than feared, and the company expects a range of $100-$125 million for this during the year, recorded in the pharma segment.

We can expect Cardinal Health's process to transform its supply chain in the Medical segment to be slower than initially hoped, as the company shifts its focus to meet customer needs. The company's pharma segment seems, all things considered, to be stabilizing overall and may over the next few quarters show us where we can expect it to be long-term. Strong performance from both the company's lauded generics program as well as Red Oak is now making the segment a tailwind.

In the end, however, I believe that things going forward will be little changed for the company, and we may largely expect CAH to move forward as it has previously.

Let's look at current valuation.

Cardinal Health - What's the valuation

This has long been the primary drivers behind my stance on Cardinal Health, and it continues to this day. Cardinal health, despite everything, continues to display structural undervaluation in relation to its expected earnings potential.

There may be some who argue that a company in the position of CAH should trade below 10 times earnings - but I consider such arguments wrong. Cardinal Health is a time-tested dividend aristocrat with an impressive market share of a crucial, worldwide, and US-specific business. To consider it any less than its earnings growth rate would be, as I see it, wrong.

While I currently wouldn't argue for a 15X P/E due to the supply chain and generic risks the company is still facing, I would at least give some credence to a 12-13 times earnings ratio as a benchmark for this company - and even that is something I consider conservative. Why?

Because based on FactSet analyst accuracy, this company does not give guidance, then picked and expected by analysts, which it cannot keep. With a 10% margin of error, analyst accuracy is never wrong on a 1Y-basis for the past 10 years. Quite the opposite, the company and analysts have a tendency to understood the target here, resulting in earnings beats 27% of the time.

The long-term potential annual returns from an investment here are over 20% annually - even considering my low, 12.5 P/E target going forward. While Corona affects some companies negatively, I don't believe CAH will be one of them - nor do I believe the company, due to its underlying challenges, will experience any sort of earnings surge that could drive things up in a volatile manner.

The fact is, we're still at an undervalued price for this company. It's a dividend aristocrat with a good history and good prospects. It has good management.

When I look at my way of measuring things, Cardinal Health is a Class 2 stock, mostly due to its perceived dividend safety (issues, risks, and debt). However, it has a BBB credit rating, an earnings yield of 10.5%, a nearly-30 year dividend streak, and despite what I said earlier about the payout ratio, on an LTM basis, it's only 36.17%. All things considered, this is still very conservative. The risk we're taking on compared to peers AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is, as I see it, more than made up for by the higher yield and potentials for return as well as the undervaluation.

Cardinal health scores a 3.2 out of 4.3 in my system, which is higher than it's class two-peers Pfizer (PFE), Abbot Labs (ABT) and Bristol-Myers-Squibb (BMY), though it's important to note that the difference to BMY is minuscule and I consider both highly worth owning, with BMY having a far higher potential upside even than CAH (though a lower yield).

Still, this merits my continued bullish thesis on CAH.

Stance

Corona has brought the demand for change in the medical industry to a temporary halt. This gives companies like Cardinal Health more time to deal with the fundamentals of their deteriorating business model, and the challenges found therein, as well as the ability to focus more on the issues with its higher-margin business lines.

While 2Q20 was a success in specific respects, investors in Cardinal Health should expect the slow-growing dividend to continue, and no great changes for the coming few years (as I see it). That's not necessarily a bad thing at almost 4% yield, however, and investors will be well-rewarded in both dividends and capital appreciation once Cardinal Health snaps back up towards it's more common valuation levels.

Given current price and valuation, I'd say a 12X earnings is the least we can expect long term, and this brings my price target to ~$64/share, which puts us at a current, 27% undervaluation.

Certainly enough to hopefully catch your interest, and consider Cardinal Health as I do - a "BUY".

Due to continued undervaluation, Cardinal Health is, following 2Q20, a "BUY" with a 27% upside.

