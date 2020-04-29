European Insurance: Our Champion Picks

Because of their robust capital buffer and track record for sound management, we think that Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Aegon and Gjensidige are worth considering.

Following our recent article on the European banking sector, we decided to focus our analysis on the less disrupted sector of insurance. Why do we like the sector? We like it for the same reason Warren Buffett does.

One reason we were attracted to the P/C business was its financial characteristics: P/C insurers receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. In extreme cases, such as claims arising from exposure to asbestos, payments can stretch over many decades. This collect-now, pay-later model leaves P/C companies holding large sums – money we call “float” – that will eventually go to others. Meanwhile, insurers get to invest this float for their own benefit. Though individual policies and claims come and go, the amount of float an insurer holds usually remains fairly stable in relation to premium volume. Consequently, as our business grows, so does our float… (Source: 2016 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letter)

In addition to these business perks on the fundamental side, there is also a market-context reason to be interested in insurance. Sell-side analysts are lowering target prices not for fundamental reasons, but to reflect an increase in their cost of equity assumptions. We are not denying that market is volatile right now, but changing estimates based on parameter adjustments in a spurious model like CAPM is something that we have never appreciated. Adjusting ERPs upward for companies that are investing and managing assets worth billions with long durations is inconsistent and lacking in rigor.

Insurance company valuations have fallen to bear market lows on a price earnings basis relative to the market and relative to listed asset managers, obvious when considering a comparison between listed companies with AM divisions like UBS AG (UBS) against Allianz's (OTCPK:ALIZF) PIMCO valued on a sum-of-parts basis.

These conditions are the go-ahead to overweight this sector, and below our main criteria for building a quality exposure:

We prefer P/C businesses over reinsurance, mainly because mortality losses could result in crunches, especially for life reinsurers. Moreover, insurers are attractive to begin with because the lock-down should limit auto and housing claims while virus-related business disruption claims are not included in most contracts. Profitability is a key focus, both in the asset management and in the insurance business itself, indicated by yields and cost/income ratios. Strong solvency ratio compared to their peers, as based on EIOPA guidance this can help assure that the income component of the investment proposition will be maintained. Sensible investment exposures, because even if business risks are rather limited in many insurers, the quality of investment exposures are an important component for insurers to truly benefit from the P/C model.

Our Picks

Aegon Group NV (AEG) - Pick from Benelux

Aegon is a Dutch-based life insurer offering a forward dividend yield of around 14.2% with a low payout ratio 41%. Solvency II ratio is robust at 198% (above capital requirments at 180%) and we believe the income upside is that internal cash flow will sustain the dividend that is currently suspended by EIOPA guidance published on April 2. Moreover, compared to competitors like NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF), Aegon has better positioning in growth markets in APAC like China rather than NN's Japan positioning.

Allianz SE - Pick from Germany

Allianz is a leading global insurance company with operations in over 70 countries and it is the first company to offer its service at more than 100m clients. It boasts a strong capital position among its peers and is sector leading in capital return offering a dividend yield higher than 6%.

Allianz is trading at a relative discount to its peers on a PE basis and at higher discount in a sum-of-the-part valuation considering the asset manager multiple vs their PIMCO division, which is one of the largest asset managers in the world. Its income is also probably the best-covered on a FCF basis by peers, to the point where they could probably even keep buying back shares if they wanted to. From a remuneration and appreciation point of view, Allianz stands a cut above the rest in our opinion, both in the German and European landscape.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTC:GJNSF) - Nordic Pick

Gjensidige is one of the Nordic's straightest shooters in the insurance business and has a reputation of being a conservative and traditional company. Indeed, its capital buffer of 269% is higher than all its peers despite trading down relatively far. The company suspended the special dividend, but they fully intend to pay the ordinary dividend. This confidence in the dividend is because their business is almost entirely insulated from Covid-19 disruption by operating in isolated geographic markets and through shrewd reinsuring. Although they're not at risk on the operations side, the downside with Gjensidige is in their Norway focused free investment portfolio, with some indirect exposure to oil albeit in real estate.

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) - Swiss Pick

The company is probably one of the best managed insurance companies in the world, able to safely maintain lower solvency ratios than its peers thanks to its leading profitability. Zurich already paid the dividend, nonetheless it offers upside potential from capital appreciation in the Covid-19 environment as it's denominated in a safe-haven currency, and would be one of the end-points of a flight to quality in this sector. They are focused on continuing to reward shareholders supporting by operating capital generation and by reducing operating expenses YoY, however on a valuation basis they are a little less compelling than some of our other picks.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

The situation in the insurance business, as reflected in our criteria, is that exposure to the P/C model can be had without having any exposure to specific adverse effects of the coronavirus. However, the investment portfolio is harder to insulate from the Covid-19 environment. Great businesses, like Gjensidige, still carry some risks due to the positioning of their portfolio into this crisis. Beyond specific risks to which a portfolio might be exposed, there is also the matter of the impending recession, which will impact returns across the board, creating trouble both to maintain and rollover funds in the free and matched portfolios for AM divisions. Furthermore, the macroeconomic environment necessarily implied continued monetary accomodation, again putting pressure on fixed-income returns in particular.

Nonetheless, durations are long in these portfolios, with exposures either to explicitly long-duration instruments or to real assets, and with the minimal business risks to which our picks are exposed, we think that in the current depressed environment they could prove to be high quality and outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALIZF, ZURVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

