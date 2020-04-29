Atlassian: Positive Into Earnings

Atlassian has the financial wherewithal to weather a near term downturn, though, its ability to raise pricing might be impacted by the global economic weakness.

Demand for Atlassian's offerings will be caught between SMB churn in weak economies and the push to adopt the remote work theme.

Source: Hedgeye

Atlassian (TEAM) provides some of the best SaaS tools to help enterprises activate their online business continuity card. It has enough cash on its balance sheet to weather a near term downturn, and demand for its products drives enough stickiness (ARR at 83%) to ensure it converts most of its leads into paying customers as SaaS platforms fight for market share. While a gloomy economic outlook doesn't leave out any stock, Atlassian plays into a lot of near term favorable themes that will continue to uphold its valuation. As a result, investors should hold or wait for a post-earnings correction to acquire some position.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Market Opportunity. Atlassian will benefit from near term trends (remote work, digital transformation, cloud migration), that will drive the adoption of its offerings. These trends will quicken the monetization of its potential market, which includes 1M+ companies, 23M+ software developers, and 800M+ knowledge workers. As of today, Atlassian has penetrated less than a quarter of its target market.

Potential. Atlassian is putting its financial buoyancy to test by providing free access to more of its remote work tools. This strategy is dicey to play if your key revenue drivers compete with products like Google Suite (GOOGL) or Office 365. In Atlassian's case, its products are well diversified. This makes it a brilliant strategy for Atlassian as it benefits from a huge growth in the usage of its products, which will make it tough for customers to migrate to another platform after they've created a huge amount of work. It also benefits from the network effect to be derived from the integration of multiple offerings from its marketplace. While revenue recognition might not take a big hit, revenue collection might be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and the sharing economy. Regardless, I remain bullish in the demand for Atlassian's offering due to its strong products.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Plan, Track, Support. Demand for customer support and incident management tools (accelerated by the work from home theme) will continue to drive the cloud and data center offerings. These trends will drive the adoption of Jira (key revenue driver), Opsgenie, and Statuspage. The rollout of new security and billing features will also continue to drive the value proposition of its enterprise platform.

Collaborate. Collaboration tools like Trello and Confluence will witness a spike in demand driven by near term favorable trends (work from home). The near term monetization of collaboration tools will face strong competition from viral platforms like Slack (WORK), and Microsoft Teams (MSFT). Near term, cross-sell from collaboration tools will be minimal.

Code, Build, Ship. Atlassian's version control and code tools are anticipated to witness a spike in usage as the load on online assets drives the reliability projects and technical customer support requests.

Security, Identity. Atlassian continues to strengthen the capabilities of its security and identity offerings. This trend will help strengthen the privacy narrative of its platform while driving more product stickiness and cross-sell opportunity. The recent collaboration with McAfee is a positive development that will accelerate the adoption of its cloud offerings amongst potential customers who are worried about the security risks of a cloud deployment.

Source: Koyfin

Financials. Atlassian's growth factor is compelling due to the strong performance of its products and its subscription revenue collection method. It guided for 30% revenue growth this quarter. Going forward, the mix shift towards cloud subscription offerings will be accretive to growth. Therefore, I expect a strong top-line result during the coming earnings report.

SBC has boosted cash flow. This is a brilliant strategy if the network effect bet plays out. As it stands, Atlassian's product adoption success and popularity amongst developers and non-IT experts suggest that its investments will continue to pay off in the near term. Zoom (ZM) has demonstrated how big the payoff can be.

I expect EPS guidance to be tough to beat. Forward EPS guidance will come in below expectations as the bearish macro outlook impacts its ability to raise pricing.

Lastly, Atlassian has enough cash on its balance sheet to weather a near term recession. Though, its R&D driven growth strategy might be impacted if management decided to build a moat around its cash position to hedge the possibility of a drawn-out recession.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Google

Competitors. Atlassian's revenue growth shows that its products are no match for most competitors. Given the huge volume of work customers are expected to have created since January, additional product adoption will be a breeze. Also, while some platforms are only just giving away their products for free to widen their sales pipeline, Atlassian might recognize a better conversion rate this period as customers who are deep in the mastery of its offerings might find reasons to upgrade to paid features to fully unleash the productivity hacks inherent in its products.

Macro. Atlassian derives a significant portion of its revenue from economies that might struggle to provide robust stimulus packages to assist small businesses and industries impacted by COVID-19. This might price product churn in the coming quarters.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

Investors. Valuation remains frothy for value diggers. Long-term growth speculators will find little fault unless the forward growth guidance is revised. Atlassian's sales pipeline is robust. It benefits from internal and external product cross integration, which drives network effect. The success of one of its products drives the success of another, while its integration with non-Atlassian products means the success of those products can be used to growth-hack some of its offerings. As a result, Atlassian's growth factor will remain strong. Management focused on a ramp in OPEX last quarter. This will impact EPS. The strong FCF margin will continue to boost its value factor. Its double-digit valuation multiple has baked in most of the anticipated near term gains. Regardless, Atlassian remains a long-term growth play.

Valuation. My bullish case assumes Atlassian records minimal SMB churn as companies adopt the remote work theme. In this scenario, revenue is expected to reach $1.8B in CY'20 assuming a rapid economic rebound. Using the upper boundary of its peer P/S of 24, and shares outstanding of 251m, this gives a share price of $175.

In the bear case, massive SBM churn and IT spend delay will be the dominant theme. Using the lower bound of its peer P/S range of 10x gives a share price of $62.

Risks

The current SBC trend suggests more EPS dilution down the road. Also, Atlassian is oversubscribed at 26x P/S ttm. Unfavorable macro developments impacting SMBs, and weak economies might have a downside effect on Atlassian's upcoming earnings result and forward guidance. In the absence of these negative catalysts, Atlassian has a huge opportunity to keep gaining market share.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Source: Author

Atlassian has the products to fight the brewing market share war as bigger enterprises with ample cash reserves provide liquidity for existing and new customers in the form of cash financing, payment deferral, and free access to key products. The biggest benefactors of this trend will be enterprises that provide essential business continuity tools with strong stickiness and little incentive for customers to migrate to competitors or open-source tools.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.