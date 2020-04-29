Vacillating On Vaccinex

Positive trial results had the shares up some 10% in trading Monday but the concern has destroyed shareholder value to this point since going public.

Today we take an in-depth look at a small developmental firm that just IPO'd less than two years ago.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a ‘Tier 4’ biotech concern located in upstate New York. The concern posted some updated trial results this morning that has the stock rallying this Monday. However, this concern that has done little but destroyed shareholder value since going public less than two years ago. Our analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Vaccinex (VCNX) is a Rochester, New York-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that IPO’d in 2018. The company is developing targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs: cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company breaks their pipeline down into two platforms, the SEMA4D antibody platform and the ActivMAb antibody platform. The company’s lead clinical asset, under the SEMA4D antibody platform, is Pepinemab, which is being evaluated in 4 different indications. Also, under the ActivMAb antibody platform, the company is developing a preclinical asset called VX5 for autoimmune diseases. Vaccinex has a market capitalization of roughly $70 million and trades for just over $4.00 a share.

Pipeline:

ActivMAb:

ActivMAb is the company’s proprietary antibody discovery platform that enables mammalian cell-based expression of a library of human antibodies in full length IgG format on the surface of both a mammalian virus and the cell surface, which provides the opportunity to combine the advantages of virus panning and cell sorting into one selection process. The company believes that selected antibodies are ideally suited for development because they have already passed mammalian cell quality control during the selection process. The company’s promising pipeline has led to securing numerous collaborative partners: Merck, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Surface Oncology, Biocon, National Institutes of Health: Children’s Oncology group, National Institutes of Health: National Cancer Institute, Emory University, and UCLA.

Pepinemab:

Pepinemab is a novel, immuno-modulating, monoclonal antibody that targets SEMA4D. The drug is currently being studied under two programs, neurology and immune-oncology. Specifically, the drug is being evaluated in Huntington’s disease, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and osteosarcoma. The two most advanced indications are Huntington’s disease and non-small cell lung cancer. However, recently, the company decided to expand development to Alzheimer’s. On December 7th, 2019, the company explained the rationale and design of their new Phase 1 study of Pepinemab for Alzheimer’s disease. Based on evidence from Cohort A of the ongoing SIGNAL trial in Huntington’s disease, treatment with Pepinemab prevented the typical loss of glucose transport in the brain that occurs during the progression of Huntington’s disease.

Uptake of glucose, the main source of energy in the brain, declines with underlying disease progression in Alzheimer’s disease. A growing body of Alzheimer’s studies have demonstrated that a decline in glucose transport is correlated with cognitive decline. Vaccinex received a $750,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud Program, and was awarded roughly $3 million from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation to evaluate pepinemab in Alzheimer’s.

Huntington’s disease:

Huntington’s disease is a rare, fewer than 200,000 cases per year in the United States, genetic disorder that progressively breaks down nerve cells in the brain. The symptomology of the disease has been horrifically described as having Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ALS at the same time. There is no cure.

Pepinemab targets SEMA4D which plays a role in multiple cellular processes that contribute to the pathophysiology of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington’s disease. Pepinemab has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for the Huntington’s disease indication.

Vaccinex is currently exploring Pepinemab in Huntington’s disease via the SIGNAL study. The SIGNAL study is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that is potentially a pivotal registration study. The SIGNAL study has an adaptive design consisting of two Cohorts, A and B. The study is designed to evaluate Pepinemab’s efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics in patients with early manifest and late prodromal Huntington’s disease. The trial is ongoing, and top line data is expected to be available in the second half of 2020.

Non-small cell lung cancer:

Vaccinex is currently evaluating Pepinemab in combination with Avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, in a Phase Ib/II study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer called CLASSICAL. The trial is a multi-center, open-label study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pepinemab in combination with avelumab in patients with advanced NSCLC and is being conducted under a clinical collaboration agreement between Vaccinex and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY). In August of 2019, the company announced the completion of enrollment in the trial. In September of 2019, Vaccinex provided updated interim data from the CLASSICAL-Lung study at the Fifth International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference.

In patients who had progressed during or following treatment with FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitors, 15 patients experienced stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 59%. In the second cohort of immunotherapy-naïve subjects, the disease control rate was 44%. Furthermore, in November of 2019, they also provided updated interim data from the CLASSICAL-Lung study at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting.

Thus far, patients appear to be experiencing a durable clinical benefit from the combination of Pepinemab and Avelumab. The drug combination can potentially fill the unmet need of patients who do not respond or relapse following single agent immunotherapy. Yesterday, the company provided updated interim results from this trial. The encouraging data 'showed that 81% of immunotherapy-naïve patients (17/21) have experienced disease control, either a partial response (5/21 patients) or stable disease (12/21 patients)'.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

As of year-end 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and accounts receivable of $2.8 million. The company then raised $7.5 million in January via a private placement. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $4.4 million, and G&A expenses totaled $1.9 million for the quarter. Vaccinex filed a prospectus for up to a $125 million mixed shelf offering on February 13th. In late March, the company entered into an agreement to raise another $16.5 million via at the market stock sales.

The company is very sparsely covered on Wall Street. The only analyst rating I can find on VCNX over the past year is a Buy reiteration with a $22 price target from Oppenheimer on March 10th.

Verdict

Monday's trial update has the shares up some 10% in trading Monday. Vaccinex also has some 'shots on goal'. That said, the company is some time away from any potential commercialization and is not even on the radar of most analyst firms. Vaccinex will have to do at least one more significant and perhaps several capital raises before approval of anything in its pipeline. Therefore, at most this concern is a very small 'watch item' position in a well-diversified biotech portfolio. We are going to hold on to any investment recommendation for the time being but will be glad to circle back at some point in the future once the company's pipeline advances to later stage development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.