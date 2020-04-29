Extreme Monetary Policy Makes Gold Even More Relevant

While stocks alone might outperform gold over the very long-term, a portfolio of gold and stocks has been even better.

We are experiencing never before seen monetary and fiscal stimulus where I think gold is good way to protect capital in real terms.

Monetary Policy

The Fed and other central banks have long claimed they aren't monetizing the debt, since any bond buying is temporary and the balance sheet will normalize over time. While those statements were questioned by many at the time, it would be difficult to make those claims today given the recent balance sheet expansion and how little the Fed was able decrease the balance sheet before the u-turn during 2019.

Figure 1 - Source: FRED

There are no absolutes in investing, but gold has historically been a good store of value over time, especially during extreme monetary and fiscal expansion. I fully understand there are few good options at this point for policy makers, I am not looking to suggest a better alternative, but I do think it is very prudent for investors to keep some gold in the portfolio at times like these.

Portfolio of Stocks & Gold

There are many arguments against gold, but the most common one is that stocks outperform gold over the long term. That is true for many countries and time periods, but not through all time periods. Given the extreme monetary and fiscal policy we are experiencing, I think the likelihood of gold outperforming stocks going forward is quite high.

Back to the original objection though, even if stocks outperform gold over the long term, it does not mean stocks and gold combined can't be a more attractive alternative, in both risk-adjusted and absolute terms. Keep in mind, I would not suggest anyone put 100% of the portfolio in gold or stocks for that matter.

The below chart illustrates the total returns with dividends included over the last 50 years for the S&P 500 and gold, from the end of 1969 to the end of 2019. Going back further is not relevant in my view since the U.S. dollar was linked to gold prior to then. The U.S. did not officially close the gold convertibility until the second half of 1971, but the risk of the dollar started to be reflected in the gold price slightly before that time. The below chart illustrates that stocks clearly outperformed gold during the last 50 years.

Figure 2 - Source: Wikipedia & FRED

If we review the total returns of various portfolios from 0% in gold and 100% in S&P 500 up to 100% in gold and 0% in S&P 500, we can find the optimal portfolio. Note that this calculation used end of year data, so the numbers will differ some depending on how the portfolio is re-balanced.

What the below graph clearly illustrates is that the optimal portfolio using just gold and S&P 500 is somewhere in the 20-25% gold range. To minimize risk, we are looking at a larger weight in gold, but that also depend on how risk is defined.

Figure 3 - Source: Own Calculations

The calculation is a bit simplified, as there are many potential costs and tax implications to consider. I think the main objection is that it will be slightly more expensive to hold gold than say SPY for example. This is true even if the difference is not that large anymore and it will depend on how gold is held. There are several gold ETFs or Trusts with costs below 50 basis points per year.

If we re-run the same calculation but assume a 50 basis point annual cost on gold, which would reflect either a trust charge or a higher transaction cost for physical. Then the optimal portfolio in absolute terms is around 15% gold and a higher percentage of gold will have lower risk. Note that a portfolio of 15% gold has a lower drawdown and volatility, which is a welcomed feature many can appreciate, especially given the recent drop we saw in the S&P 500.

Figure 4 - Source: Own Calculations

Another objection is that gold is a dead asset and does not generate any cash flows. It is true that it does not generate any cash flows, but do you care if the returns come from cash flows or capital appreciation? I do not. Gold seems to have held up relatively well compared to what many believe to be the best portfolio manager of all time over the last 20 years for example.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

Gold has been great store of value and a way to diversify the portfolio throughout time. Given current government interventions, I think it is prudent to keep some gold in the portfolio. Whether that is physical gold, trusts, ETFs, gold miners, or royalty companies will be much more dependent on individual preferences.

A gold centered portfolio can by itself have even higher volatility than the stock market, as the above charts illustrates. It is also worth highlighting that gold mining equities can have extreme volatility and be very correlated to the overall stock market in the short term, as was seen during the month of March this year, but is often a good hedge over time.

Data by YCharts

Figure 6 - Source: YCharts

