Lear is a real bargain around the current price both for the near term and the long term.

Lear Corporation's (NYSE:LEA) share price has corrected significantly during the recent coronavirus correction in the stock market. The stock bounced back modestly post the correction. I believe the stock will rise further in the near term, and it has significant upside left in the long term. The company's electrical distribution system and seat system will drive its revenue growth higher in the long term. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price to maximize their gain.

Lear is a manufacturer of auto parts and accessories, which the company supplies to all of the world's major automotive manufacturers. Lear manufactures seating, electrical distribution systems, electronic modules and software. The company is focused on profitably growing its business.

Growth Drivers

Electrical Distribution System

Lear's automotive electrical distribution system is its primary growth driver. The electrical distribution system consists of design, development, engineering and manufacture of the automotive power distribution block. In addition, for the electrical distribution system, the company manufactures electronic control modules, connectivity products and software solutions for the connectivity products.

The components of the electrical distribution system are wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes. These components are manufactured for both internal combustion engine ("ICE") architectures and electrification architectures. For the electronic control modules, the company manufactures body control modules, lighting and audio control modules, and wireless receiver and transmitter technology. For the connectivity products, the company manufactures gateway modules and communication modules. These two products manage both wired and wireless networks in vehicles. According to a report:

The automotive power distribution block market was valued at USD 6.29 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The base year for the report is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Lear's electrical distribution system revenue will grow at a similar rate.

Seat System

Lear's seat system is its another growth driver. The seat system consists of design and development of seats, including major seat components. The company has developed active sensing and comfort seat capabilities, using electronically controlled sensors, adjustment systems, and algorithms. Automotive seat system is a stable but low growth business. According to a report:

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Automotive Seats Market size is projected to grow from USD 68.570 Billion in 2018 to USD 101.27 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2019 to 2026.

Lear's seat system revenue is expected to grow at a similar pace.

Competition

In electrical distribution system, Lear's primary competitors include Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), Leoni AG (OTCPK:LNNNY), Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMY), TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Denso Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY), Valeo SA (OTCPK:VLEEY) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). In seat system, Lear's major competitors are Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), Faurecia S.E. (OTCPK:FURCF), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (OTCPK:TDBOF) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Lear competes with its competitors on the basis of quality, reliability and price of its products. It also competes on the basis of technological advancement and product innovation.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Lear's fourth quarter 2019 sales came in at $4.8 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the year-ago period. The company's fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.64, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago period. The company's full-year 2019 sales came in at $19.8 billion, compared to $21.1 billion for the full-year of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $13.99 for the full-year of 2019, compared to $18.22 for the full-year of 2018.

The company delivered weak results amid a challenging macro backdrop. For full-year 2020, I expect that Lear will deliver weaker results due to the coronavirus pandemic. Changes in the consumer buying pattern due to the pandemic will have serious implications on the growth of the auto parts and accessories sector. I believe the ongoing social distancing and limited out-of-home activities will continue through the year. As a result, a challenging macro environment will emerge, which will result in decreased auto parts and accessories sales.

Valuation

Lear's most similar peers are BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Magna International, Visteon Corporation and Adient plc. Lear's non-GAAP trailing 12-month PE multiple is 6.34x, compared to BorgWarner's 6.56x, Magna International's 5.83x, Visteon Corporation's 18.48x, and Adient's 5.42x. Lear's trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 0.28x, compared to BorgWarner's 0.55x, Magna International's 0.28x, Visteon Corporation's 0.49x, and Adient's 0.07x. Lear's trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 4.11x, compared to BorgWarner's 5.55x, Magna International's 2.69x, Visteon Corporation's 7.75x, and Adient's 1.72x (at the time of writing).

Lear is more or less evenly valued compared to its competitors. However, the company's balance sheet is not too strong, which consists of $1.5 billion of cash and $2.86 billion of debt. The company's net leverage is 0.77x, which is absolutely okay. The fact that Lear is neither attractively valued nor richly valued compared to its competitors makes it a good bargain around the current price. As I said above, 2020 will be a bad year for auto parts and accessories manufacturers, and therefore, their share price will stay in a range in the near term. For Lear, though, the story will be different. Since Lear makes sophisticated auto parts and software (it's like a tech company), along with seat systems, it will enjoy higher valuation compared to its peers. In addition, the company supplies its products to all of the world's major automotive manufacturers. This will support Lear's premium valuation.

I expect Lear's revenue will grow in mid-single digits in the next five years. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $19,810.3 million. Assuming that revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5% in the next five years, its 2024-end revenue will be $25,289 million or $424.24 per share. In the last five years, Lear's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 0.20x and 0.66x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 0.66x on the company's 2024-end revenue per share, I get $280 as its 2024-end share price.

Risks

The company launches new products that are dependent on its customers' timing, performance and quality standards. As a result, new product launches are complex processes. Given the complexity of new product launches, the company may face problems in managing product quality, timeliness and associated costs. If the company cannot efficiently manage product quality, timeliness, and associated costs, its revenue growth and operating results may be negatively impacted.

The automotive industry is highly cyclical in nature. An economic downturn or an adverse industry condition could adversely affect the financial conditions of many of Lear's customers. As a result, production levels of the company's major customers may decline. If the production level of vehicles for which the company is a significant supplier declines, its revenue growth and operating results may be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Lear is a low-growth company. Its stock is a good bargain around the current price both for the near term and the long term. I believe the stock will soon trade above $100 driven by the company's sophisticated auto parts and accessories businesses. Although Lear's growth outlook for 2020 is not very strong from the macro point of view, its unique product mix will drive its stock upwards in the near term. The stock has significant upside in the long term as well. Lear is a good business to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.