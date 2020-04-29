Dick's Sporting Goods: Upgrading As SG&A Prospects Improve

We are upgrading DKS shares from Neutral to Buy, seeing an upside to the bottom line as a result of furloughing and possible layoffs.

Retail stocks are having a challenging time at present, but this doesn't mean that upgrades do not happen. Specifically, in this note we are upgrading Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) from Neutral to Buy, as we see the company attempting to save the EPS by furloughing most of its employees. In our view, the company is doing best what it can control: managing the bottom line. While the top line itself will remain elusive in the short run, we believe that the revenue potential will remain in the multiple (see Valuation section below).

Company Description:

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a sporting goods retailer that focuses on equipment, footwear, accessories, and apparel in various retail stores on the East coast of the United States. There is also an e-commerce platform - which is critical in this day and age of coronavirus - that complements brick-and-mortar stores. Dick's Sporting Goods operates under Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and Dick's Team Sports HQ brands / platforms.

Reasons Behind the Upgrade:

Targeted Furloughs Preserve the Workforce, While Protecting the Bottom Line in the Interim: Starting April 12, the company furloughed the vast majority of its 40,000+ employees, noting that such a significant labor force is unnecessary for operations of its 800+ stores that remain largely closed. Per the company's statement: "It is our goal that when this crisis subsides, we will welcome back our teammates, open our doors and get back to the business we love of serving athletes and our communities."

Online Orders and Curbside Pickups Are Stronger Than Anticipated: Thus far, we estimate that online and curbside orders have made up for 30%-35% of lost physical in-store sales in March and April. While this is certainly impressive and could eventually result in replacing half of the in-store orders, especially assuming that the stores do not resume their full capacity even by 2021, there is a more important factor at play here. We would actually argue that by becoming a stronger online brand the company may choose to lay off - or not rehire - a sizable percentage of its workforce, once full capacity is restored. Like many other stores, such as Best Buy, Dick's is being forced to becoming more active online. It is baptism by fire and we expect it to work well for DKS.

E-Commerce Still Lags Amazon and Other Online Retailers: Having said that, our previous commentary about e-commerce still holds: while DKS advertises its e-commerce platform, praising "enhanced website functionality, faster delivery and better blending of our digital and store channels", we believe that these enhancements came too little, too late. In our view, the company was long overdue for a checkout experience that is common at Target, Nike, and other successful retailers.

Cannibalization Fears: Yes, the possibility of cannibalization still remains, but we wouldn't worry about it at this point. Right now, DKS needs to operate under assumption that brick-and-mortar stores are nonexistent and the key question is: how do you maximize online and curbside deliveries?

So, what are the EPS numbers? We are modeling 32 cents of EPS saves for 2020, related to employment cuts, which will partially offset 89 cents in revenue-driven losses from physical in-store goods (we note that these 89 cents exclude online and curbside pickups). Assuming that at least 18% of DKS employees do not get rehired, we believe that there will be additional 17 cents of savings in 2021, albeit our valuation is based on the 2020 EPS.

Where Do We Go From Here? If the company wants to recuperate a good portion of the market cap, the goal is not only execution/strategy (it appears that it's doing fine in that department, at least for now), but also managing the Street's expectations. We believe it is important to shy away from any kind of guidance, either annual or monthly (we have this advice for most retailers), and to provide occasional updates on sales, during quarterly earnings calls and perhaps at mid-quarter. The best way to manage guidance is to hold your cards close to the vest.

Valuation:

We apply our 2020 EPS estimate of $3.92 to the P/E multiple of 9.5x, which results in the target price of $37, providing more than 20% of upside from the current levels.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: DKS cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: DKS needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in the company's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect DKS business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.