3 Reasons Farmland Partners Preferred Is A Strong Risk-Adjusted Buy

While no investment is risk-free, Farmland Partners Preferred shares offer investors strong protections against both deflationary and inflationary outcomes over the next few years alongside a lucrative, recession-resistant yield.

Investing further up the capital stack into cumulative preferred farmland equity with a de-facto maturity date in 2024 means that the yield is quite safe.

Farmland Partners Preferred shares offer investors a yield that is far superior to many other recession-resistant alternatives in the current low-interest rate environment.

Farmland is arguably the greatest all-around risk-adjusted long-term investment as it combines the recession resistance, minimal disruption risk, and inflation-resistance of gold with the regular and stable cash flows of bonds. This powerful combination has resulted in it commonly being referred to as "gold with a dividend" and has enabled it to generate outsized long-term total returns with below-average volatility.

In this article, we will review three reasons to buy our favorite farmland investment opportunity - Farmland Partners Preferred (FPI.PB) - in an environment where we are facing near-zero interest rates, a recession with the potential for a depression, social distancing disruptions to society and the economy, the political uncertainty that comes with any presidential election year, and massive amounts of quantitative easing and deficit spending.

#1 Inflation Protection

One of the greatest investment merits of farmland can be found in the phrase: “Buy land, they are not making it anymore.”

In particular, farmland is specialized productive land that is growing increasingly scarce even as the global population continues to grow due to the conversion of farmland into commercial and residential uses over time. The chart below shows the decline in arable land in use per capita:

As the printing presses continue to run wild with new currency creation and the global population continues to grow, farmland grows scarcer and scarcer. In fact, over the next three decades the United Nations forecasts that the global population will increase to almost 10 billion. This represents a ~30% increase from today's 7.6 billion. With billions of more mouths to feed, demand for food and quality farmland will doubtlessly increase.

Given these factors, farmland is likely to continue appreciating in value over the long term. This should perpetuate the fact that agriculture has been found to be a better inflation hedge than gold and other precious metals:

Given this fact, some might think it's imprudent to invest in preferred farmland equity since it is typically structured such that it lacks the inflation protections that common equity enjoys. However, in the case of FPI.PB, the shares enjoy 50% participation in land appreciation. At redemption of the shares, the company will pay the greater of $25 or $25 + 50% of Farmland Value Accretion. Farmland Value Accretion is calculated using National Agricultural Statistics Service's statewide data. In the first year of reporting, nearly 1% was added to the redemption value of the preferred shares. In a highly inflationary scenario, this number would likely be several times higher.

Another protection against inflation is that, in October 2024 if the shares are not redeemed at par + FVA, their coupon yield will increase to 10% (11.8% yield on current cost), making them even more attractive at that point. This helps hedge against interest rate risk that is usually inherent in preferred shares.

#2 Deflation Protection

With interest rates continuing to plunge, the unemployment rate surging, and the world economy falling into a recession and possibly a depression, the threat of deflation is very real. While the government and central banks of the world are doing their best to fight deflation with massive money printing - and there is little reason to believe they won't ultimately be successful (perhaps too "successful") in bringing about the inflation they desire - in the meantime, the collapse in oil prices and in economic activity has placed a premium on cash and fixed income investments.

Despite all that, FPI.PB shares as of this writing yield a fixed 7.1% and are backed by a diverse portfolio of recession-resistant farmland.

Believe it or not, FPI.PB offers investors a yield on cost that is ~8x greater than treasury yields right now. If interest rates remain low or even fall further into negative territory in the U.S. like they have in many other developed economies, these shares will richly reward yield-starved investors.

#3 Safe Yield

FPI.PB's yield is safe for four reasons:

(1) Farmland is highly recession and disruption resistant. People always need to eat, regardless of how much money they have or how technology changes. Instead of being tied to economic performance, food – and by extension farmland – demand is directly correlated with population growth. Granted, when economic times are tough, population growth tends to slow down, but it is unlikely that population would enter a terminal decline due to an economic slowdown. As a result, farmland serves as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. The diversified portfolio further mitigates risks of a recession as well.

(2) It is backed by a highly diversified portfolio. The diversity of the portfolio across crops and geographies helps to insulate the portfolio from weather related risks as well as individual tenant risks. As a result, cash flows should be quite stable.

Furthermore, renting out farmland typically leads to a fixed payment over regular intervals. Furthermore, there is no capital expenditure required to sustain the asset since it is simply passive land ownership. This improves the stability of cash flows by removing the burden and unknown of potentially lumpy capital expenditure requirements and instead keeps the steady stream of rent checks pouring in.

Even if the tenant goes bankrupt and defaults on the lease, high quality farmland is almost always in strong demand and is therefore unlikely to lie vacant for very long.

(3) It is higher up the capital stack and cumulative. Preferred shares must all be paid before common shareholders can receive a penny of dividends. Additionally, all preferred shares must be redeemed at par plus FVA in the event of a privatization/buyout/liquidation before common shares receive a penny. As a result, given that the portfolio's diversification and nature of the asset class already minimize downside risks, the added layer of protection from preferred shares makes it even safer and increases the likelihood of investors receiving the full dividend payout.

(4) The yield's upward adjustment in 2024 makes the shares highly likely to be redeemed before then, meaning that all dividends will have been paid. This makes the safety of the preferred shares similar to that of a junior bond.

Investor Takeaway

Farmland offers investors – especially ones concerned about inflation and economic downturns – a very attractive risk-reward proposition over the long term.

FPI.PB offers investors an exceptional opportunity to gain exposure to this asset class given its diversification, liquidity, discount to par, and its built-in hedges against both inflation and deflation. Furthermore, the yield is far more attractive than most other investments with similar hedges against recession, disruption, rising interest rates, inflation, and deflation, making it one of the most complete investments around.

The biggest risk facing the shares is the company's leveraged balance sheet. However, less than 30% of its debt is floating rate and the weighted average term of its remaining (fixed rate) debt is over 8 years and it is fairly well laddered over that period as well. With the preferred shares likely to be redeemed in 2024 if not before, they should be well protected from the need to refinance debt burdens. Additionally, management continues to repurchase the preferred shares while they trade at discounts to par, showing that they fully intend to redeem them before their yield increases in October 2024. This gives them the safety of a junior bond which is superior to that found in most preferred share issues.

Investors looking for a long-term opportunity in farmland that simultaneously offers quick and economical liquidity need to look no further than FPI.PB.

