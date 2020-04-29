Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Has Lower Growth Profile And Lower Returns

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) focuses on large cap high dividend yield and low volatility stocks. This fund tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. SPHD select stocks to include in the portfolio based on past information that may not result in a portfolio of better cash flow and sales growth potential. The fund also has high exposure to rate sensitive and cyclical sectors. This may result in underperformance in an economic downturn. In addition, its selection approach may also include higher dividend payout stocks that may be vulnerable to dividend cuts. Therefore, investors with a long-term investment horizon may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Fund Analysis

An approach to select stocks based on dividends and volatility

SPHD's portfolio is constructed by picking the 75 highest dividend yield stocks from the S&P 500 Index. The index than ranks these 75 stocks based on their volatilities and removes the most volatile 25 stocks (based on past year stock performance). The result is a portfolio of 50 high dividend stocks that have low volatilities.

Low volatility stocks may result in lower total returns

The idea behind this selection criteria is that stocks that typically have low volatilities are stocks that tend to generate consistent and stable earnings than other volatile stocks. However, stocks with high dividend yield and lower volatility may very well be stocks that have lower growth profiles. Below is a table that shows a comparison between SPHD, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). For reader's information, SCHD constructs its portfolio based not only on high-yielding stocks but also on return on equity, cash flow to debt ratio, and dividend growth rates. VYM constructs its portfolio based on yields, and weights its holdings by market capitalization. As can be seen from the table below, SPHD's portfolio has much lower weighted average sales growth and cash flow rates than SCHD and VYM. SPHD's sales growth rate of 1.78% is significantly lower than SCHD's 5.25% and VYM's 4.15%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of negative 0.71% is also much lower than SCHD's 11.52% and VYM's 5.56%.

SPHD SCHD VYM Sales Growth (%) 1.78% 5.25% 4.15% Cash Flow Growth (%) -0.71% 11.52% 5.56%

As we know, lower cash flow growth will likely result in lower total returns in the long-term. As can be seen from the chart below, SPHD's total return of 69.4% since its inception is much lower than SCHD's 118% and VYM's 94.9%.

SPHD have a high exposure to cyclical stocks

SPHD has a high exposure to cyclical or rate sensitive sectors. In fact, real estate, financials, energy, materials, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors consists about 52.6% of its total portfolio. This is much higher than SCHD's 41.3% and VYM's 42%. Therefore, SPHD will be much more vulnerable in an economic downturn.

This is evident in the fact that its shares have underperformed its peers in the market selloff earlier this year (see chart below).

Risks and Challenges

High-yielding stocks are either a function of higher payout ratios or lower share prices. Therefore, SPHD's portfolio may include stocks with higher payout ratios. These stocks may be more vulnerable to dividend cuts especially in an economic downturn.

Investor Takeaway

SPHD is an interesting choice for investors seeking high dividend yielding ETFs. However, as we have discussed in our article, the quality of its portfolio seems to be inferior to its peers. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

