UBS In 2020: Off To A Great Start

GWM and IBD were both strong. Growth was evident across regions and products.

1Q20 was one of UBS' best quarters since the GFC.

As I have written before, UBS Group (UBS) suffered from a weak global wealth management and IBD early in 2019. 1Q20 results released on April 29 proved that the turnaround has been successful. The stock has been down about 22% in the past year and with battered valuations across the board for European financials, the risk/reward ratio certainly looks very appealing.

Data by YCharts

1Q20: Led by GWM and IBD

1Q20 GWM PBT of $1,218M grew 41% yoy with 8% positive operating leverage and double digit growth across all regions. Operating income of $4,547M was the best quarter since 2008 GFC, helped by 46% increase in transactions based income. Cost/income ratio of 72.4% declined 6ppt yoy. UBS recorded 12B of net new money.

Volatility in 1Q20 likely helped transactions based income increase 46% yoy due to strong client interest in structured products, FX, and equities.

Record GWM PBT in Americas proves that the Swiss private bank model works where it had given up market share before.

IBD strong momentum continued well into April

In the first quarter of 2020, global markets revenue gained 44% yoy on significantly higher volume and volatility due to COVID-19.

Equities was up 18% yoy mainly due to cash and financing services. FICC increased 99% due to higher revenue in FX and rates.

Global banking was also up 44% yoy as it outperformed in fee pools across regions, with advisory up 83% and ECM cash up 73% yoy.

Cost/income ratio also declined significantly to 68% from 87% in 1Q19 and 101% in 4Q19.

Commentary from the management was that activity in April was similar to that of March, painting a positive picture for 2Q20 as well.

For the whole group, PBT rose 30% yoy to $2,008M with 6% positive operating leverage. CET1 ratio of 12.8% is adequate and return on CET1 is 17.7%.

Oil and gas exposure remains small

Exposure to oil and gas net lending has been cut 75% since 2015, while the company estimates ~250M credit loss expense over the next 2 years if WTI remains at $10.

Outlook

I'm particularly optimistic that they are able to win clients' fees through their excellent services that includes digitization of content, prompt reactivity from RMs and timely delivery of high quality research tools and analysis during COVID-19.

That said, 2Q20 might be a slight step down sequentially as 1Q20 was particularly intense but still up yoy. I see central bank stimulus pressuring NII, largely mitigated by higher loan growth.

Comment on IB activity in April paints a solid picture for capital markets.

Transactions based income may normalize (lower) as market volatility subsides, but nonetheless with abundant liquidity from global stimulus, I don't expect AUM to fall meaningfully.

Valuation

UBS is particularly well capitalized among its peers with a solid CET1 ratio. Current valuations are cheap - it is trading at a multi-year low in terms of price to book value. UBS is also accruing for its dividend which I suspect will eventually get paid out once the current recession subsides.

Source: Bloomberg

