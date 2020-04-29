Tesla CEO's Big Payday - Coming Soon

However, the award is valued when granted, not when vested, so the impact on Tesla's GAAP profits is much less.

The first tranche has a current value of about $1 billion and the whole award, when vested could be worth more than $30 billion.

The first tranche of the Tesla CEO performance bonus will vest soon if Tesla's share price holds at its current levels.

In 2018 the shareholders of Tesla (TSLA) voted to approve a ten-year bonus scheme for the CEO, Elon Musk. The scheme caused a lot of controversy because of its reported size and the fact that it could pay out even if Tesla never made a GAAP profit.

Tesla sold the bonus proposal to the shareholders by pointing out that it would only vest if the share price rose significantly, which would benefit shareholders as well as the CEO. The proposition easily passed a shareholder vote.

The meteoric rise in Tesla's share price this year has put Tesla's CEO in a position to earn at least the first tranche of the bonus. In this article, I look at how the CEO performance award could affect Tesla's GAAP profits and the chances of the remaining tranches of the performance award vesting in the future.

The elements of the bonus scheme

Under the terms of his CEO Performance Award, Elon Musk can earn up to 20,264,042 stock options with a strike price of $350.02, maturing in January 2028. The award is divided into 12 tranches based on the achievement of a combination of Market Cap and Operational Performance milestones.

The market cap milestones start at $100 billion and increase in increments of $50 billion to a maximum of $650 billion. For a market cap milestone to be met, both the trailing average 30-day market cap and the trailing average 6-month market cap must meet or exceed the target, calculated using the closing price of the shares on all trading days within the specified period.

The operational performance milestones can meet either a revenue-based target or a profitability-based target. However, the profitability-based milestones are based, not on real profits, but on "Adjusted EBITDA" as defined by Tesla. These are the milestones:

There are 16 operational performance milestones but only 12 are needed for full vesting of the award, and they can be any combination of revenue or profitability.

Each tranche of the bonus award comprises 1,688,670 stock options. For an award tranche to vest, one operational performance milestone and one market cap milestone must be hit.

The profitability measurement, "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, which is a long way from being real profits, as I will explain later in this article.

The Performance so far

Revenue for 2019 was $24.6 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $2.957 billion as shown in the table below:

Two performance milestones have been hit so far, one for revenue of>$20 billion and one for adjusted EBITDA>$1.5 billion. In Q1, 2020 the twelve-month trailing financial results will include a very poor Q1,2020 but will exclude an even worse Q1,2019 so it is likely that a second profitability milestone will be hit in Q1 (Adjusted EBITDA>$3.0 million).

The milestones once hit, stay hit. There is no penalty if revenue, adjusted EBITDA or market cap drops back below the milestone.

The market cap, as of today (April 19th) stands at $138.8 billion, the trailing six-month market cap stands at about $92 billion and the 30-day average market cap is just over $100 billion. If the share price holds at its current level, the first tranche of the CEO bonus will vest in the first week of May.

Valuation of the stock option award

If the first tranche of the CEO performance award were to be valued today, it would be worth over $1 billion. The entire award, valued at the share price at which it would have to vest if the market cap milestones are met, would have a value of more than $30 billion.

However, that is not the value that has to be recorded in Tesla's financial statements. Stock options that are vested based on long service or company performance are valued when they are granted not when they vest. The valuation date for the options would be the day on which the shareholders approved the bonus plan, which is March 18th, 2018.

On that date, the share price was $321.35, and the Black-Scholes formula gives us an option value of $166.22 (10 years to maturity, 1.8% risk-free interest rate and 42% volatility). That valuation would place the total value of the CEO performance award at $3.37 billion. However, calculating the valuation from statements in Tesla's 10-K, I come with $250 million per tranche, or $3 billion total, the small discrepancy may be a result of different assumptions used in the Black-Scholes formula.

The effect on GAAP earnings

The amount that will have to be expensed over the ten-year period of the award is $250 million for each operational performance milestone up to a maximum of $3 billion.

Tesla accrues a portion of this expense every quarter based on an evaluation of the number of operational performance milestones that are likely to be met, which in turn is based on financial projections. As of the end of 2019, two milestones had been met and another two (the $3.0 billion adjusted EBITDA and the $35 million revenue) were considered likely to be met. The total value of those four milestones is $1 billion.

Tesla accrues the expense over a 3 to 4-year period, though the 10-K is not clear how exactly they determine that period. The total amount that had been accrued to the end of 2019 was $471 million.

If you have seen headlines and articles such as this one from Financial Times, and this from The Guardian you might believe that Elon Musk is heading towards the first installment in a $50+ billion payout, and you might have speculated as to what that does to Tesla's potential GAAP earnings for 2020 and beyond. I wondered that myself, which is why I started researching this article.

The answer is very little. In Tesla's financial statements the first tranche of the bonus will only amount to a $250 million payout, and most of it has already been accrued. There will be a small impact as the accrual period for some of the later tranches could be shortened, but the impact will be relatively minor.

Vesting of the remainder of the CEO performance award

The operational performance milestones are easier to achieve than might appear at first glance. Keep in mind that only 12 of the 16 milestones have to be met, and any combination of revenue and profitability is acceptable.

Revenue milestones

If you believe statements made by Elon Musk, you can have no doubt about the revenue milestones. According to Musk, Tesla deliveries will easily exceed 500,000 cars this year, which will put the $35 billion revenue target within reach.

Following in the next two or three years we have been told to expect the next phase of the Chinese factory (up to 500,000 cars/year), the German factory starting with 150,000 and expanding to 500,000 and the Cybertruck factory (with 523,000 reservations). If they are successful, these projects alone will increase revenue to $100 billion, even without the semi, the roadster, the million robotaxis and the ramp-up to 1,000 solar roofs per week.

However, there seems to be a massive disconnect between what Tesla's accounting department is projecting for revenue and what the CEO is telling the investing public. Tesla's 10-K tells us that, according to financial projections made by the accounting department, only the $35 billion revenue milestone is considered probable of vesting.

The CEO performance award has another eight years to run. If you are a Tesla shareholder, you must believe that Tesla will grow at a rate that justifies its astronomical share price, so you must believe that most of the revenue milestones will be met.

The profitability milestones

I hesitate to use the word profitability here because the so-called profitability milestones can be easily achieved without Tesla turning a profit at all.

The milestones are based on Tesla's own definition of "profitability" which excludes several items that must be included in the calculation of GAAP profits. In 2019 Tesla made a loss of $890 million, but the profitability criteria for the CEO bonus award showed a "profit" of $2.96 billion, a difference of $3.85 billion. That is a big adjustment, and it will only get bigger. Items such as depreciation, interest and share-based compensation are closely correlated to revenue. As the company spends money to drive growth all those items grow in parallel as shown in the chart below which compares the "Tesla adjustment" versus revenue for the last six years.

Data Source: Tesla 10-K financial statements, years 2014 to 2019

The "Tesla adjustment" correlates very closely with revenue. It has hovered around 16% of revenue, except in 2017 when it rose above 20% as the Model 3 line was ramping up.

If Tesla's annual revenue reaches $100 billion, we can expect the difference between GAAP profits and "adjusted EBITDA" to be around $16 billion.

The eight "profitability" milestones top out at $14 billion. In my opinion, these milestones are too easily achieved, the targets have been set too low because they can all be met without Tesla ever declaring a real profit.

Market cap milestones

The market cap milestones are less predictable since they depend on a share price that appears to have no correlation with the fundamental value of the business. However, even the seemingly astronomical market cap targets are not as unlikely as they might appear.

The major driver of market cap is, of course, the share price, but it is not the only component of the market cap. The number of Tesla shares outstanding has been rising steadily and will continue to rise.

Tesla issues a lot of stock-based compensation. At the end of 2019, there were 4.8 million restricted stock units and 30 million stock option grants outstanding (including the CEO performance options), of which 15.9 million were vested or expected to vest and 7 million were exercisable. The weighted average strike price of the exercisable options was only $94 and that of the options expected to vest was $228, well below the current share price, so we can expect those options to be exercised.

There are another 7 million shares available under the employee share purchase plan which allows an employee to purchase shares at 85% of their value on the first or last day of the offering period.

So, we already have significant potential dilution from stock-based compensation which has been increasing as the company grows, it will no doubt continue to increase between now and 2028 when Elon Musk's bonus plan expires.

There is also the potential dilution from convertible debt which could be as high as 13 million shares between now and 2025 if all the outstanding debt were to convert.

Adding to that is the potential dilution from the capital raises that will be needed to fund the German factory, the Cybertruck factory and any other grandiose plans that follow between now and 2028.

Capital raises were not needed for the Shanghai factory because Tesla funded it using loans from Chinese banks. This excellent article from Montana Skeptic details the terms and conditions of that debt. It seems that the cash flow from the Chinese operation is tied up for some time and will not be available to fund any other expansions.

However, with Shanghai siphoning away customers from Fremont, a slow economy and tightening of credit I doubt that the cash flow from Fremont will contribute very much towards the capital needed for the planned projects. It seems that more equity raises are inevitable if Tesla is to keep its expansion plans intact.

Forecasting as far as 8 years ahead with a company such as Tesla is impossible, but a doubling of the number of shares outstanding within the next eight years appears to be within the realm of possibility. Such a move would allow the second, third and fourth tranches of Musk's bonus to vest with no further increase in the share price.

A doubling of the share count combined with a relatively modest share price growth of just over 11% per year would meet the market cap vesting criteria for all twelve tranches.

Investors should also keep in mind that, once hit a milestone stays hit, so a temporary bubble in the stock price can trigger the vesting of a bonus tranche without any long-term gain for shareholders.

Further thoughts

The CEO performance award appears to align the interests of management and investors but it does have some potential drawbacks.

There is no requirement for Tesla to be GAAP profitable or even cash flow positive for Elon Musk to get his bonus. In fact, the strong emphasis on revenue and the exclusion of depreciation from the profitability calculation encourages capital spending without necessarily needing a return on that spending.

The market cap component of the performance award encourages capital raises, share-based compensation and share dilution, but it also enables Elon Musk to stay in control of the company as the outstanding share count grows. At present, he owns 34 million shares which amount to 18.4% of the company. He also has 4 million vested options that could be exercised. It is enough to effectively control the company because a vote against him on any matter is unlikely to succeed. The CEO bonus award is designed to make sure he will always have that control, even as the overall share count increases.

There is a lot of speculative investment in Tesla shares, especially among retail investors. As more retail investors climb aboard the bandwagon one of the things driving the share price is the relatively small retail float, only 29% of the outstanding shares are owned by other than insiders or institutions. Investors should be aware of potential dilution. If institutions don't take up the extra shares the future supply/demand balance could tip in favor of the bears.

Tesla's CEO performance award is a double-edged sword for investors. It is formulated so that shareholders are almost certain to benefit if the award vests, but it also incentivizes profligate and unfettered spending over prudent management, be aware of the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short using a very small quantity of long term puts, just for interest.