How Fast Can Rapid7 Run In The Time Of The Virus

Prioritizing Security - An artifact of the time of the virus

How fast can Rapid 7 run in the time of the virus-faster than the consensus might have thought before this afternoon. I have written both to subscribers of my Ticker Target investment blog and on SA that a portfolio that exclusively tries to focus on “virus related names” is not an optimal strategy. Many work at home investments have appreciated spectacularly leaving little upside in the short term. Zoom (ZM) is an exemplar of that trend but there are many other names both in the software space and elsewhere whose valuation is supported by the belief that their operational results will be bolstered by the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the economy.

But there are names that work now, in this time of the virus, and will work equally well as the economy emerges from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 impact. One area of focus has been cyber-security. Cyber-security is not a "nice to have"-it is a requirement in today’s world that grows every year as crooks focus on “going where the money is.” And the fact is, that with network complexity rising as more end-points are created, with major security requirement to secure end-points and the whole network, it seems likely that cyber-security demand growth will accelerate to above trend levels in 2020.

The security space has received lots of scrutiny from investors as most analysts have come to expect that the work-from-home paradigm is going to need the support of more cyber-security infrastructure. Even a cyber-security laggard like Checkpoint (CHKP), which has reported it Q1 results on Monday, 27th April, has seen demand tailwinds as a function of the desire of enterprises to build a security infrastructure for their networks which are now much more widely dispersed due to the work-at-home paradigm.

Before I start writing on the subject of this article, Rapid 7 (RPD), I need to suggest some over-arching themes; seemingly the impacts of the virus on the economy and on IT vendors in particular are the area of focus for most brokerage research in the IT space at this time. If one were to read brokerage articles about enterprise software, one would reach the conclusion that few if any names are worth buying. The other day, I read a less than logical article about enterprise software from JPMC downgrading essentially every erst-loved enterprise name in that team’s coverage universe. Others on that bandwagon have included analysts at GS and more recently analysts at Needham and Canaccord Genuity have climbed aboard what I might label the dirge express. Some prominent hedge fund managers have made similar calls. And the commentators on SA seem to have imbibed an overdose of negativity

There is an old adage about the market climbing a wall of worry. Every analyst and observer worthy of the name is worried that business was not good for enterprise IT vendors at the end of the March quarter. I do not think that either binoculars or a telescope were needed to make such an assertion. Indeed, with much of the economy shut down it would be quite surprising if most It customers were focused on buying IT solutions at the end of the quarter.

And yet-While I am started writing this on Monday there has been some indication that demand for IT solutions has not totally gone away and did not do so, even at the end of March. Besides the beat at Checkpoint, announced on Monday morning, there have been beats at FFIV (FFIV) and at Impinj (PI). In the reports this afternoon, the beats were at a level usually not seen from companies reporting in the IT space.

I really had no expectation that it would be possible for a vendor with the focus of Impinj to be able to report no less than a 25% revenue upside this past quarter with highly attractive unit economics-although to be fair, the outlook for Q2 is apparently not nearly as pretty as the results achieved in Q1.

One basic concern on the part of analysts is the bounce that software stock have seen since they made lows in mid-late March. I get the fact that software stocks have rebounded strongly since the first glimpses of a remediation scenario started to appear towards the end of last month. Software stocks were quite oversold at that time, and they are perhaps a bit overbought right now. So, they might not respond as much to good quarters, or less bad quarters, as strongly as would otherwise be the case. But there are quite sound reasons for the appreciation other than a bounce from an oversold status.

I do not think the reason why stocks are appreciating has much to do with expectations for the March/April quarters, or even for the two quarters beyond that. It strikes me as risible that anyone really thinks investors are unaware that the economy ended the March quarter in full retreat, or that 1st time claims have totaled over 26 million the last 4 weeks. I think investors are responding to the fact that the economy, bit by bit, and around the world, is starting to reopen. And investors are betting on a “V” shaped recovery not for any particular reason other than the massive level of stimulus being poured into the breach. Unlike some commentators on this site, and other prognosticators, there is nothing evil with using the government to replace demand in one of the more defining moments in the lifetimes of most of us. And debt is neither bad or good, but a thing as most of us who follow economics will have learned at some point in our professional training.

The future of this administration depends on something that looks like a "V" shared recovery, and the Fed Chairman has put a stake in the ground that I think is far deeper than appreciated by some. The fact that this crisis was entered in the midst of the strongest economy seen in generations has seemingly not been factored into the discussion. Even the Japanese, historically not first to the party when it comes to bold economic policies, are on board this time around with both fiscal and monetary stimulus. Many of us are old enough to recollect that the stimulus passed with some controversy in 2009 was all of $900 billion. It is 3X that already and still counting. And as to QE, that upside is even larger.

And as part of QE, it is appropriate and logical to expect that the discount rate used in developing some kind of DCF model is far lower now, than in the recent past. How could it not be under current circumstances. And a lower discount rate is not evil either-it is simply and expression of the lower returns of alternative (and presumably safer) investment. And a lower discount rate inevitably relates to a higher valuation. The combination of expectations for rapidly improving operating performance 6 months out, coupled with a lower discount rate is the equivalent of a large dose of catnip for many cats. (Apparently some cats are unimpressed with catnip, just as some commentators disdain QE) And to this, as I will discuss below, the ROI of some solutions in the enterprise software space, pandemic or not, has rarely if ever been higher. The folks writing their generic dirges about the enterprise software space being in free fall were nowhere to be found when these companies made highs in mid-February. Now, with the shares, in general, still a bit below where they were when they made their highs, the wall of worry that has been built is far higher than the wall being constructed on our southern border.

Again, just based on the reaction of stocks to certain levels of performance the last couple of days, suggests that investors can still be impressed and will respond to operational performance that is better than feared. See Google (GOOG) for today's major example. (Although I have to confess, it seems likely that in a more benign environment, with fewer risks and uncertainties, Impinj shares, in particular, might have done better than a 13% share price increase for the quarter it just Monday evening.)

I don’t expect the trajectory of either the market or of enterprise software names to be straight up. And there will be more than enough misses and weak guidance to go around as the balance of vendors report their results for the March quarter. And it will be the rare company indeed, that has either great visibility or some magic want with which to forecast strong results.

But equally, I believe that focusing on how deep and painful the trough is and will be in operational performance is not providing investors with the perspective they need. That perspective is not based on conditions now, in the depths of economic pain, but perspective based on a recovery in a couple of quarters. And the balance of this report, focused on Rapid 7 and its security solutions looks through the economy and tries to forecast the progress of the company on the other side of the abyss.

Rapid 7-The context for a high growth security name that isn’t priced that way

Rapid 7 shares are up a bit less than 50% over the last year, but they made a high as long ago as last July. The shares saw a trough of just under $36, or a 45% drop from the company’s peak value. At current prices, it has recovered 34% from its recent late March trough, but the shares are still down more than 20% since the start of the year. The shares fell after the last earnings release, a result of the very conservative guidance that was provided. The CEO discussed in the conference call Q&A that the company’s guidance was supposed to represent more reality than conservatism based on having better visibility. It is simply impossible to know how that might have played out in this environment where the basis of the forecast has been turned upside down. Fortunately, for this writer and for investors, it is not anything that needs to be determined in terms of making an investment recommendation-although if I had to guess, absent the economic devastation seen, the company would have continued its outperformance, and indeed it may still achieve better than expected results when it reports.

The company on its call, reported strong momentum in the first few weeks of 2020 and at that time suggested that its end markets were healthy with plenty of upside potential. That is probably as true today, as it was two months ago, given the priorities of enterprises investing in software solutions. The real reason the software space has proven to be quite so resilient is the ROI of the solutions being offered. I am not going to reprise an argument here, I have made many times and in different forums. But users get more now for buying software than has been the case in the past. The attachment here is from a commissioned study-a paid endorsement, no doubt, but no less true for all of that. If users can get this kind of ROI from using Rapid's products, then why wouldn't they prioritize it, and acquire it, even in the face of the economic storm of the virus? https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rapid7-insightidr-delivers-445-roi-130510949.html

This will be an article about Rapid 7-really-despite the detour into the land of macro considerations. Rapid 7, for those unfamiliar with the name, is a specialized cyber-security vendor whose main product, which it calls Insight Cloud is focused on visibility, analytics and automation which allows users to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor, for malicious behavior and investigate and shut down attacks and automate routine tasks. While RPD is known as a SIEM vendor, its technology has taken it into realms of observability, one of the hottest software spaces around these days. It also has a major product initiative called SOAR which extends quite far from SIEM in terms of its functionality which includes task automation and orchestration.

Many people look at RPD and its closest competitors Tenable (TENB) and Qualsys (QUAL) as the leading SIEM vendors for mid-market enterprises. RPD, overall has been achieving substantial growth at moderate scale, and in the wake of a very strong Q4, it reached non-GAAP profitability prior to expectations. The company is scheduled to report its results on May 7th. This article does not attempt to make a call on just what the company might report and how it might guide. I assume that if results were going to be dire, the company would have pre-announced some results already. If I had to guess, I would expect that the company will exceed the reduced level of expectations embodied in the consensus, but given the conservatism this company has used in its guidance, I simply have no way of handicapping what the company might choose to forecast, how much of the forecast might be credible, and indeed whether the company will even provide a forecast. (Readers, please note that as I finished this article, Rapid 7 preannounced an upside for the quarter-I did not choose to alter this section, but at the end of this article, I do comment on the specifics released as well as other late breaking news reported by this company.)

Rapid 7 actually has a relatively modest EV/S valuation based on its likely growth over the next 3 years. As mentioned, the current consensus revenue growth forecast for the company is less than 20% this year, after adjusteing for forecasted impact of the economy on Rapid’s growth. At that level of growth, the EV/S ratio is around 5.7X. My own guess is that revenue growth will prove to be somewhat stronger than a sub-20% number and thus the real EV/S is somewhat less than 5.7X.

I think the space in which the company operates and its competitive position can support a 3 year growth rate of 30%. Currently, the company has an ARR/user of around $38k. It has as an aspirational goal for ARR/Customer of $200k. At 30% growth, the 5.7X EV/S the company has is about 45% below average for its growth cohort. In fact, the EV/S ratio for the company is about average for a company with growth in the mid-high teens percent.

One specific reason I am optimistic is the likely continued success of what is called SOAR. The Rapid 7 SOAR offering which I have linked here defines a solution that includes Security Orchestration, Automation and Response: Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions The set of products that Rapid offers through this product set is showing significantly greater growth than the company’s overall growth forecast. This is an initiative that has apparently been well received by Rapid’s user base and is planned to be the focus of additional investment. In the latest conference call, management suggested that it would not include revenue expectations for SOAR initiatives until it had a clearer understanding of demand as the product gains some further experience in the market. Essentially, the market opportunities that the company has with SOAR and with its cloud offerings are not included in its guidance. Given the strong reception to SOAR, it seems a reasonable assessment, the prior to the impact of the virus, the company was contemplating another year of growth greater than 30%. At this point, and with the current valuation, it certainly doesn’t need to achieve that level of performance in order to recommend the shares…but the security space, at least at this point, seems to be one in which the economic and physical impacts brought on by a response to the virus are seemingly having less of impact than in other areas of the IT firmament.

The company’s strong improvement in profitability last year has moved its free cash flow margin to average for its current growth cohort. But I have assumed only a modest improvement in free cash flow margins, which puts the valuation of the shares at around average in terms of that metric.

Last year Rapid 7 grew 35% in ARR and 34% growth in revenues as reported. The company actually grew its product revenues by 47%, but as it migrates its acquired Netexpose base to a product consumption model, it has lost reported maintenance revenues due to the definitions that have reclassified revenues from Netexpose to product. The combined growth rate for product + service came to 37%.

The company, at the time of its latest earnings release on 2/10 forecast ARR growth of 25% and reported growth of 24% for the current year-slightly greater for Q1. The company also forecast that it would be non-GAAP profitable for the full year. The company reported that it had 9000 users at the end of last year, up 16%, and that its average revenue per customer had also risen 16% to $37.5K. The rather modest ARR per user, particularly when compared to other vendors in the SIEM space, and the company’s rather broad product set suggest it has a very significant growth opportunity for cross-sells and up-sells.

Since the advent of the virus, and the impact it has had on the economy, estimates for RPD 7 have been reduced noticeably. At this point, consensus revenue are forecast to grow at 19% this year and by 20% in 2021. Q1 estimates are now at the bottom of the range with regards to revenue. While I would not suggest that readers attempt to play this name based on an expectation that growth might exceed the current consensus, I do think the current share price as I write this, of about $46/share or possibly less is a good entry point, and the near term set-up has more opportunities than risks.

Rapid is classified by Gartner as a leader in the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) space. I have linked to the report here for the convenience of readers: https://www.rapid7.com/c/2020-siem-mq-leader/1/ I have written for some time now about the various SIEM vendors, most notably Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) recently, and about Splunk (SPLK) which has been the leader in the space for some years. SIEM itself is a substantial market and the latest survey’s suggest that it will reach nearly $7 billion over the next couple of years. At this point, Splunk dominates the space with an estimated market share of greater than 50%. The CAGR of the space as a whole is estimated by most analysts to be in the low double digit range.

Rapid 7 doesn’t really compete with directly with all of the SaaS SIEM vendors out there; historically it has been focused on the SMB space although with users such as Adobe (ADBE), Aetna, Comerica, Hilton Ingram Micro and J&J (JNJ) it certainly has some marquee enterprise users. Much of the time it is considered a direct competitor of Tenable (TENB) and Qualsys (QLYS). As the attached review makes clear, the Gartner surveys show approximately equal capabilities for the products offered by Tenable and Rapid.Compare Rapid7 vs. Tenable in Vulnerability Assessment | Gartner Peer Insights. The comparison between Qualsys and Rapid from this third party source provides a higher score to Rapid: Rapid7 vs Qualsys. Rapid is growing at a significantly greater rate when compared to Qualsys and has done so for years. Qualsys makes money and generates cash and in the last couple of months that has proven to be an attribute investors are more focused on then in the past. This has lead to a 52% spike in Qualsys shares since mid-March and has driven its EV/S ratio to greater than 10X. One of the components of an investment thesis for Rapid is the significant valuation gap between Qualsys with its lower growth but higher profitability, and Rapid. In the “risk-on” environment that I expect to prevail, a higher growth name like Rapid is more likely to be a superior investment.

Probably of equal significance is the evaluation of Rapid 7 vs. Splunk. The attachment here is from another 3rd party source. It seems to give the advantage to RPD based on support . RPD is probably more intuitive, easier to install and offers a clean and customizable web interface according to the reviewer ( a SI partner of Rapid 7 ): Rapid7 Insight IDR vs Splunk: What is the best SIEM solution for your company?

Rapid 7-Life beyond SIEM

Rapid 7’s TAM includes areas quite a bit beyond its SIEM core. Perhaps the single most used feature of the company’s platform is vulnerability management. Vulnerability Risk Management has a number of features and is able to look at both end-points and virtual infrastructure. The company offers software called Metasploit. This is a tool that tests for potential penetration of user software. It allows for the simulation of real-world attacks on your network to enable security teams to spot and stop a significant percentage of breaches. Overall, while SIEM is the best known area in which this company operates, it is probably the most penetrated and has the lowest level of percentage growth. The company has taken some of its offerings and made them conform to a set of compliance solutions. It has verticalized some of its products. It has developed tools based on user behavior analytics to detect anomalies. The company also offers solutions that detect incidents and respond automatically before breaches threaten network integrity.

The company offers a toolkit called InsightDR which combines several aspects of the security paradigm. Users can use the insight solution to detect and respond to incidents, monitor authentication, and maintain endpoint visibility. It is based on SIEM technology, but also includes endpoint forensics and an easy to understand dashboard offered as part of a SaaS consumption model. I mentioned earlier that RPD’s focus for much of its life, and really still today has been based on focus on the SMB space. InsightDR however, coupled with the functionality added by a recent acquisition called NetFort, is part of a strategy to move upmarket, obviously a key component of increasing the ARR substantially and driving 30%+ growth.

IDR has now gone from about 10% of total bookings a few quarters ago, to more than 30% of current new bookings with some expectation that it will reach 40% of new bookings shortly. It is showing growth of about 75% in ARR, and it is obviously one reason to be quite optimistic about the company’s ability to achieve consistent growth rates higher than those it had forecast. Even though the solution is more expensive and perhaps more complex than other Rapid products, it has proven to be an offering capable of landing new users at a pace better than other Rapid products of the recent past.

The company’s growth strategy is basically predicated on its ability to grow its ARR per user from the current level of $37.5K to an aspirational goal of $200K/user. Obviously, there is a substantial disconnect between the company’s growth rate projection given as part of its guidance, the current consensus growth projected by the First Call consensus for 2020/21 and its aspirational goal. The ability to achieve the kind of growth per user embodied in Rapid’s aspirational goal is going to be more a function of cross selling, than simply selling more seats. The company has been quite successful over the past 3 years in growing its ARR-indeed, in the past 2 years alone ARR per user is up by more than 60%. I do not think it is necessary to expect much beyond current trends to believe that this company will actually be able to grow at a 30% CAGR on average over the next 3 years, regardless of the specifics of the company’s growth forecast from before the advent of the virus impact or the current constrained forecast which suggests a material impact on the company from the upside down economics we are currently confronting.

Finally, thus far in its history, Rapid has been a company with most of its revenues coming from North America. As of Q4, North America represented 84% of total revenues, and that is actually down marginally 85% in the year earlier quarter. Regardless of the product type, the runway Rapid has for sales outside of North America is even larger than its opportunities in the US and Canada. The company had been opening data centers around the world to comply with data security regulations; just how that might play out for the balance of 2020 is something that will no doubt be discussed when the company reports earnings next week.

Rapid’s Business Model, Its Valuation and a summary-along with significant late breaking news!

As mentioned, Rapid achieved non-GAAP profitability in Q4. Profitability was a function of the company’s significant revenue over-attainment. The company did enjoy a modest gross margin improvement. Overall GAAP gross margins reached 72.4% up from 71.9% in the year earlier quarter. The 50 bps improvement was a function of a higher proportion of product revenues and a lower proportion of professional services revenues.

Unit economics showed some operating leverage on a GAAP basis and more non-GAAP which is the focus of most investors; overall in the quarter GAAP operating expense rose by 31% compared to the 33% growth in total revenues. General and administrative expense rose by 25%. Sales and marketing expense rose by 37% in the quarter, consistent with the growth of product and service revenues.

Stock based comp rose by 70% year over year, and that allowed overall operating margins to exceed breakeven, both for the quarter and for the year as a whole. The company generated a small level of EPS for both the quarter and for the full year.

The company’s operating cash flow was modestly positive last year. While the increase in deferred revenue grew about 20% in Q4, it did not grow for the year as a whole. Overall, the company’s cash flow was constrained by changes in other assets and liabilities. As the company moves to a sales focus that is more likely to attract larger enterprises, it seems to this writer that the proportion of deferred revenue in a typical booking will rise substantially, and this should allow operating cash flow growth to exceed current management expectations.

So far, it is not apparent that the company is slowing down hiring materially, although obviously travel has stopped and I am sure there have been some constraints on particular expenditures due to the impact of lockdowns which are particularly strict in the Greater Boston area where the company has its HQ. I have linked here to job openings at RPD 7 which at some level suggest business as usual: Jobs

Some of these jobs have been posted as recently as two days ago suggesting there is no current hiring freeze, the usual early warning sign of troubles for enterprise software vendors.

Should readers buy Rapid 7 shares. Most people here want to know whether or not to buy them into earnings, and that is the kind of prognostication I simply can’t offer. Much depends on the risk-on mentality of the market; and obviously much depends on the specifics of the Rapid quarter. I have no expectation that it will have the kind of result printed by Impinj or by F5. I also do not believe it will fall as far below Q1 guidance as is embodied in the current consensus.

My recommendation is based on the current EV/S ratio being at a level far below average for the company’s growth cohort. And I believe that the way the company put guidance together, excluding its new SOAR offering from estimates, provides a significant cushion in terms of operating results that may not be appreciated by readers-it certainly wasn’t understood by this writer until studying the conference call transcript.

Conclusion

As I finish writing this, RPD 7 has announced a private offering of $200 million of aggregate principle amount of senior convertible notes. I assume the terms will be such as to constitute essentially free money for this company and illustrate just how different the economy is today when compared to the situation at the time of the great financial crisis. As was inevitable, RPD had to disclose preliminary financial information so that it could complete the offering. The results were a significant upside. Revenues were about 3.3% above expectations, and EPS showed strong leverage, beating the prior loss projection by about $2 million or 33%. The company also announced an acquisition of a company called DivvyCloud for $145 million, which will consume most of the proceeds from the convertible offering. Divvy appears to be a hot company whose revenues increased by more than 110% last year, probably to a range of around $20 million, based on the limited information available. The mission statement quoted here suggests that Divvy is an excellent strategic fit for Rapid:

The company's platform provides consolidated visibility and policy automation across leading public and private clouds and across multiple cloud accounts, offers native automation so the Bots can actively fix problems, not just monitor and notify users after the fact when it may be too late, auto-discovery and apply policy to existing and new cloud resources, enabling enterprises to track resources across projects, manage security groups and automate the life-cycle management of cloud resources.

I am not going to change the balance of the report - at this point few other metrics that were released: the company did not close lots of new account deals last quarter, it saw a 31% increase in ARR, and its renewal rate might be said to be at the lower end of the acceptable range. As mentioned, this company has a large cohort of SMB clients and some of them were probably done in by the economic crisis.

The shares are trading down after market despite the beat - or so it seemed as I wrote this, perhaps because of the metrics mentioned above, and perhaps because of the feared dilution from the Divvy merger. I think the case for the shares has gotten better and not worse, that the Divvy merger will augment growth and I would take advantage of this pullback to initiate a Rapid 7 position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.