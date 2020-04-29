Moog Inc.: We Are Buying Below $40 A Share

We are keeping this stock in our watchlist, waiting for a better entry price.

We believe Moog should trade between a range of 1.1 to 1.2 EV to Sales multiple.

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.B) is trading at a significant discount to public peers. However, we believe a slight discount to peers is appropriate taking into consideration Moog’s lower return and profitability margins. A multiple between 1.1 to 1.2 times EV/Sales for Moog seems reasonable. The average peer group sales multiple is currently 2.4 times.

We believe Moog’s intrinsic value is somewhere between $52 and $60 per share. Both estimates assume a drop in revenue. With a recent price of $48 a share, the company is slightly undervalued. However, there is no margin of safety at current levels.

Moog is a cyclical business we would like to have in our portfolio. We are keeping this stock in our watchlist, waiting for a better entry price. For now, we remain neutral.

Quick Overview

Moog is a manufacturer of precision components and systems for the commercial, military and industrial markets. The company reports results under three operating segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, and Industrial systems.

Clients include the U.S Department of Defense, Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), NASA, and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Recent Trends

The company recently published second quarter results. The numbers came in strong, up 6% to $765M for the quarter compared to the year-ago period. Net income was up 21% and EPS increased 26% on a quarter to quarter comparison. The company did $12M in FCF and repurchased 1.6M shares. However, as is common practice in this environment, the company suspended any share repurchases and dividend payments for the foreseeable future.

More importantly, although they did not give guidance for the next 6 months, management provided an outlook on the impact of COVID-19 on their business.

The good news is Moog is considered an essential business. The company has a diverse product line. The management team describes the current situation as being stable. They are operating their production facilities at an approximate capacity of 80% to 90%.

Within their Industrial segment, Moog supplies small motors that are used in ventilators. The demand for these parts has increased from 800 to 30,000 units per month. They are adding capacity and expanding the supply chain to meet current demand.

In their Aircraft segment, the commercial side of the business is the most affected. They continue to operate their facilities. The issue relies on their supply chain, in which they are seeing some disruption. Also, since the airline industry is facing severe challenges, the company expects clients like Boeing and Airbus to cut production rates significantly, which will have a meaningful impact on future revenues. For example, Boeing accounted for 13% of total sales in 2019.

Within their military business line in the aircraft segment, things look stable. The vast majority of their demand side comes from the U.S Department of Defense. The company expects continued strength. Moog works in projects that include the F-35, F-15, Blackhawk helicopter, and the KC-46 tanker.

A similar story plays in its Space and Defense segment. All their facilities continue to operate as they are deemed essential businesses. On the demand side of the equation, most of the business comes from U.S government funding. The company saw QoQ of 38% as they work with NASA’s development programs. The risk comes from their supply chain in which there is some disruption occurring.

There are reasons to believe that operating margins in the Space and Defense segment can continue its upward trend. Research and development are one of the biggest fixed costs in each segment. The company needs to invest in R&D years prior to project completion. Afterward, R&D spend reduces somewhat and revenue from the project starts kicking in, expanding operating margins. That is the scenario playing out within Moog’s R&D in their Space and Defense segment:

Margins in the quarter of 12.8% were up from last year. We’re pleased with this margin performance given the high level of funded development within the group. This funded development is very positive for the long-term as it sets the foundation for future production programs, but tends to dilute margins somewhat in the short-term. – Q2 call

Their Industrial segment is the most unpredictable. The company disclosed in their Q2 call that their book-to-bill ratio stood just above 1. However, they see a slowdown in bookings as their customers adjust their orders to be in-line with their end markets. The increase in demand for motors used in ventilators is not enough to offset management’s expectations of future weakness in this segment.

Quick financial overview

From a capital structure point of view, the company ended the quarter with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 times. Net debt to total capitalization stands at 44%. The company was lucky enough to have refinanced its debt before the COVID-19 situation.

In October of last year, they amended their revolving credit facility and extended the maturity date to October 2024. The amount available to borrow under this facility is $600M. They also pushed back their 2022 senior notes to December 2027 while at the same time lowering the interest rate by 100 basis points.

The credit agreement has a covenant that limits the amount of debt on the balance sheet by a ratio of fewer than 4 times net debt to EBITDA. Based on their current leverage, management estimates they can increase their debt levels by approximately $530M. With extended maturity dates on their debt, we believe the company has enough liquidity to right-size the business in case of a severe downturn.

Moog is a cyclical business. The impact of COVID-19 is going to accelerate the downward trend. Looking at the growth trend in net tangible assets, sales, EBIT, and debt, it looked like we were reaching the top of the cycle:

Source: company filings

Looking at the table above, we can see some similarities between growth rates in 2012 and 2019. In both cases, we see an increase in NTAs, sales, and EBIT, coupled with a reduction in debt levels. In 2012, the company saw one more year of growth before starting a downcycle that lasted around three years. With COVID-19, there are high probabilities that we are starting another business downcycle.

On a positive note, management has been able to sustain EBITDA margins above 11%, even during the ’08-’10 period, the years of the last recession:

Source: macrotrends.net

We remain positive about the ability of management to sustain positive EBITDA margins throughout a business cycle. Moog is increasing business in areas that should be less impacted by COVID-19, such as their Space and Defense segment. For the last three years, this segment has been increasing, albeit marginally, as a percent of total sales:

Source: company filings

What we like about the numbers above, and what we think can help mitigate the effects of a downturn in a recession on operating margins, is the fact that the Space and Defense segment is a higher margin business and now accounts for 28% of total operating profit (compared to just 19% in 2017) for Moog.

Also, management is taking actions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in their business:

We are implementing measures to mitigate the earnings impact of this situation in addition to providing cash relief. These measures include workforce and expense management and are important as they not only preserve our cash, but also protect our earnings. – Q2 call

Measures to contain costs include a temporary pause in their M&A activity and a delay in growth capital expenditures. Also, they are reducing incoming inventory to be in-line with expected demand.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

From a comparable pricing analysis, Moog looks undervalued. The company is trading at multiples below its peer group average. From the peer group comparison, we also find that Moog has below-average profitability margins and return measures. Looking at the numbers, it is expected for Moog to trade at a discount to their peer group.

We believe Moog should trade between a range of 1.1 to 1.2 EV to Sales multiple. For the low-end multiple, we assume management can keep EBITDA margins above 11%. The high-end multiple is based on 10-year average EBITDA margins of 12.6%.

Moog has reinvested approximately around 48% of operating profits back into the business in the form of CAPEX, acquisitions, and working capital. The company has a 10-year return on tangible capital of 7.2%. Assuming the company can sustain such returns throughout a cycle and can reinvest at the same rate, we can expect Moog can grow intrinsically at a 3.5% rate.

Our worst-case scenario assumes revenue declines by about 20% to $2.5B, and the company using $125M of their credit facility. With an EBITDA margin of 11%, that would put them at their covenant threshold. Under those circumstances and valuing the company at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.1x, we get a per share value of $51.5

Our best-case scenario sees revenues dropping by 3.5% to $2.8B, as expected by analysts, and the company withdrawing $125M from their credit facility. Using an EV/Sales multiple of 1.15 (the midpoint of our multiple ranges) we get a value per share of $59.7.

With shares recently trading at $48, the company is trading at a slight discount to our estimated valuation range. Still, there is not enough margin of safety to initiate a position at current levels.

Takeaway

With the company expected to see a decline in business due to the COVID-19 impact, especially in its commercial aircraft segment, Moog is starting its downcycle in business activity. There are reasons to believe management can right-size the business to maintain profitability.

We are in no hurry to acquire shares in Moog as the downturn is still in its early stages. However, any drop in price below $40 should become an interesting point to initiate a position. Moog is a company we would like to own. We are putting this company high on our watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MOG.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.