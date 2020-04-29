American Airlines: Back To Flying

The company should have quarterly expenses down to between $4-5 billion before $2 billion in quarterly grants.

American Airlines continues to trade at the lows due to fears over cash burn from the lack of passenger traffic.

A big key to airlines surviving and thriving is the general public going back to flying via public air transportation. Maybe no other airline needs a quick return to more normal passenger traffic levels than American Airlines Group (AAL). My investment thesis remains bullish on the airline sector and this stock as the public increasingly returns to flying, even while the domestic economy is still virtually locked down.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Slow Traffic Rebound

Prior to the domestic economic shutdown, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported typical days with over 2.5 million daily travelers through their checkpoints. The number recently dipped below 90,000 on April 14. The encouraging news is that daily travelers are now growing over 20% from the prior week totals.

Source: TSA checkpoint

The bad news is that Sunday's (4/26) traffic was only 5.1% of the capacity from the 2.5 million travelers back on the same Sunday in 2019. Even with government grants, the airlines won't survive at these very low traffic levels.

The question remains how quickly the U.S. returns to more normalized levels. March 16 was the last day with 1.0 million passengers at 1.26 million or roughly 50% of the previous capacity, levels TSA last recorded 25% capacity on March 19 at 620,883 travelers. The traffic levels collapsed by nearly 50% in just a matter of days and could rebound nearly as fast.

Even starting March 1, daily airline travelers were at 2.28 million or almost equal to the 2.3 million last year. On March 1, Italy reported 573 COVID-19 cases and the U.S. had already banned traffic from China, but the U.S. passengers weren't initially fazed.

Considering U.S. travelers weren't scared to fly when the virus appeared no threat, one has to assume demand quickly rebounds as data continues to support COVID-19 as only slightly above the seasonal flu. The common misunderstanding amongst the public is the calculation of the mortality rate of the seasonal flu. Too many people think the stated 0.1% fatality rate is based on the CFR (case fatality rate) constantly used to compare to the current high rate of COVID-19. The reality is that the seasonal flu has a CFR far above COVID-19 primarily due to a lack of testing.

A huge extrapolation by the CDC on the total flu case levels leads to the low mortality rate. The below table highlights the different calculations for the seasonal flu in comparison to COVID-19:

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

The above table uses the midpoint of CDC data on the seasonable flu and a general estimate of 30x confirmed cases for COVID-19. Tests in Chelsea outside of Boston found 32% of a random sample of people had antibodies while a USC study in Los Angeles County found 28 to 55 times higher antibodies than the confirmed cases in the county. Other studies in Santa Clara, CA found a potentially higher infection rate while Miami, FL found lower cases.

Ultimately, large studies will provide better indications of the true infection rates for COVID-19, but the key is for investors to understand the apples to apples comparison to the seasonal flu. Too many people compare the CFR for COVID-19 to the mortality rate of estimated infections for the seasonal flu. The numbers are far closer than most think, though both calculations come with huge estimates.

Survival Is Paramount

The first step to profiting from a stock in the middle of a financial crisis or a pandemic in this case is making sure the company has the liquidity to survive until the economy or related market rebounds. In the case of the airlines, the rebound is difficult to predict, but the above facts on the virus and current rebound in traffic suggests passengers will return as the fears subside.

The main question is what level will allow American Airlines to approach breakeven. At that point, the airline will no longer face an issue with financial survival and investors can look towards an ultimate return to previous passenger and profitability levels.

Based on estimates from Delta Air Lines (DAL) of cutting $5 billion in payroll and fuel costs in Q2 plus another $550 million in discretionary costs such as airplane maintenance and eliminating advertising costs, one can estimate a nearly 60% cut in operating expenses. For American Airlines, this would cut Q2 expenses from $10.8 billion last year to somewhere in the $4.3 billion range this quarter.

The airline got $5.8 billion in funds from the U.S. Treasury. The grant portion of $4.1 billion will offset $2.05 billion in payroll costs for each of Q2 and Q3 that American Airlines doesn't have to repay. The total net costs for Q2 would dip to only $2.25 billion once stripping out these grants.

The airline only needs to generate about $2.3 billion in quarterly revenues or the equivalent of 20% of previous revenue levels. With billions in annual loyalty revenues and cargo revenues with limited impacts, one can assume reduced fares will allow traffic at 20% of previous levels to reach these revenues levels. In essence, 30% capacity should be plenty of revenues for the airline to breakeven even with quarterly costs $1 billion above these estimates.

Without the grants, the airline would need revenues to jump the additional $2.05 billion to reach breakeven. Although, investors need to keep in mind that come October 1, American and Delta will furlough large swaths of employees without a rebound in passengers and the associated revenues.

American Airlines reported Q1 earnings before the market open on April 30. Investors will keenly watch the projected losses for Q2 and any guidance on a rebound in bookings as states start reopening economies and beaches.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a rebound in commercial air passenger traffic is starting to occur. A lower mortality rate for COVID-19 will help reduce risks of flying and encourage more passengers.

Due to the U.S. Treasury grants, American Airlines is far closer to breakeven than most in the market understand. A rally in the stock is likely to occur as passenger traffic rebounds to 20% or 30% of previous levels and completely wipe out cash burn. The stock remains a buy for a risky investment based on a return in commercial passenger travel for a stock now trading $10 and previously topped $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.