SmileDirectClub Deserves A Second Look

While I had no idea the impact of the COVID-19 virus would be this severe, it has drastically accelerated the drop in SmileDirectClub.

I first published an article analyzing SmileDirectClub (SDC) Jan 31. In that article, I was bearish on the stock and recommended waiting. Of note, this article was before any of us were very aware of the coronavirus pandemic, and I definitely did not envision the rapid and sharp sell-off in most stocks including SDC. At the time my article was published, the share price was $13.31, and later went up to $15.33. In the recent market drop, the share price fell to a low around $3.60 and has now recovered 50% to close at $5.39 on April 27th. While not shifting entirely to being an unqualified bull, I think SmileDirectClub makes a more interesting investment now - maybe a slight grin instead of a full smile is warranted.

First, SmileDirectClub has a much more realistic valuation than even at its IPO. The company now has a market capitalization of $2.06B. While this and next quarter's earnings reports will be heavily influenced by store closures, a large amount of disruption and delayed growth has already been factored into the stock price. Yes, the 50% gain since the low of early April has been a nice gain, the stock is still trading at less than 1/3 of its IPO price and nearly 1/4 of its high as a publicly traded company. So far, management's response to the pandemic has been fairly well executed:

- Stores and partner sites were closed as states rolled out stay at home orders. Pressure to relax or at least rationalize small business closures while allowing big box stores such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's and grocery stores to remain open is swelling across the country, especially in locales with a very low per capita infection rate.

- SmileDirectClub shifted some of their manufacturing and 3-D printing capacity to supporting ventilator and other COVID-19-related supplies manufacturing. While not likely to be materially beneficial to the company, this was a good use of capacity and messaging that the company is a participant in medical care and provisioning.

With a reduced valuation, astute actions during the peak of the pandemic's first wave, and new potential to capture market share (which I'll discuss next), much of the risk I saw in January has lessened due to the recent drop in share price.

Making Lemonade Out of Coronavirus Lemons

As society and businesses open back up, there will be new ways of relating, both due to virus fears without vaccines and proven treatments, and also due to all of us being forced to consider disruptive technologies. Already there have been huge shifts and accelerated adoption of technological disruptors like Zoom (ZOOM), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)/DoorDash (DOORD), and curbside pickup of groceries and other essential goods - often by consumers that would be much further "right" on the adoption curve many are familiar with.

As life begins to look at least a little more like "normal," kids will still need braces and many adults will want them. How will the exposure and adoption to other disruptive technologies now affect orthodontia? While SmileDirectClub and others were fighting for acceptance and paradigm-shifting, other paradigms were violently shifted. Many more people have used Zoom, a meal delivery service and grocery apps than before, and, some who would have been "late adopters" of those technologies are now much more familiar with apps, "touchless delivery," streaming and other new ways of purchasing goods and services. How much has the "chasm of acceptance" been narrowed for other goods and services including teeth aligners?

A second benefit for SmileDirectClub and other treatments like theirs is new economic realities going forward. Unemployment has skyrocketed, and there is a possibility of a real, negative wealth effect caused by a lower market, probably at least a short recession, and enduring losses of jobs and businesses. Besides the acceptance of the technology, many people considering orthodontic treatment may likely think, "Why not try this cheaper alternative?" Especially for minor corrections, this may be a determining factor with greater weight going forward.

The third positive is any dental procedure is intrusive and has always carried infection risk. Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, dental procedures involved protective equipment, face shields and gloves. How ready will parents be to have their children subjected to this risk monthly or more often when a "touchless" option exists? Factoring in the additional exposure at the office before treatment, the added expense of traditional braces, and the familiarity with the virtual methods employed by SmileDirectClub, it seems possible if not likely that many more parents or adults would see aligners as a more viable alternative.

Some caveats temper my bullishness and still have me on the fence about immediately taking a position. First, the company was unprofitable before the extent of the impact of the coronavirus on society was known, and if anything, the pandemic slows any progress towards profitability over the near term. I don't see any blockbuster earnings reports, so notwithstanding the 50% rise off the lows, I don't see the stock surging away from a potential buyer.

My second caveat is the full voting control Mr. David Katzman holds over the company. Prior to the IPO, various Katzmans, trusts they control and other earlier investors were granted Class B shares which have 10 votes for every share unlike the IPO "A" shares with only one vote. Additionally, the early investors and Katzmans entered into an agreement that basically granted David Katzman full voting authority of these shares until potentially September 2029. While many outside passive minority investors will never have enough shares to influence a shareholder vote, even a group of "A" shareholders will have no recourse in this arrangement.

While right now David Katzman and other family members are fully engaged with SmileDirectClub, he has many other investments and companies, and no requirement to divest shares if no longer principally engaged, nor do his voting rights lapse other than via sales until September 2029. Buyer beware if this is a strong concern to you, as it is to many.

In closing, the reduced valuation of SmileDirectClub and likely shifts in consumer sentiment about both disruptive technologies and less intrusive treatments could mean SmileDirectClub is worth a closer look for investors with longer time horizons. Like many companies, near-term earnings won't be good, but longer-term trends are favorable for the patient investor.

