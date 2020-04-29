Snap: Initial Good Story Turns Sour

Snap shocked the market with strong Q1 numbers, but the social media is benefitting from under monetized users.

The market reacted favorably to the Q1 results from Snap (SNAP), but the reasons for avoiding the stock were brought to the forefront as the social media company started highlighting weak Q2 metrics compounded by the expense growth. My investment thesis still sees Snap as the riskiest social media sector stock in any prolonged economic downturn, but the dire outcome appears unlikely at this point. Regardless, the stock isn't a buy up here at $17.

Initially Good Results

Snap reported Q1 results initially considered as strong by the market. The company generated surprisingly strong revenue growth of 44% in the quarter, but the January/February growth of 58% quickly dipped to only 11% in the last week.

At the same time, Snap grew operating expenses by over 20% in the last quarter. The amount made sense with the company crushing revenue growth of over 50%, but the question is whether Snap is able to keep the leverage going when revenues suddenly collapsed.

As the market looks at their operating performance and low ARPU levels are where the story of investing in this stock over other social media stocks has additional risk. The initial story made the market quickly buy the stock with Snap soaring 37% to over $17. The details suggest Snap still holds the most risk while users and engagement aren't growing as fast as Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS).

While some of the cash flow numbers also appeared initially positive, Snap got some Q4 ad revenues paid early this year pushing a rosier cash flow position. The key EBITDA number was still a large loss at $81 million. The company saw a big improvement from last Q1, but these numbers were before the economy was shutdown.

Source: Snap Q1'20 presentation

The problem here is the ARPU story. Snap only generates $2.02 per user, up 20% YoY. The numbers were mostly boosted by a 27% jump in North America. The problem here is that the ROW only grew 3% YoY while this area accounts for the majority of DAU growth at 45% in Q1 and equivalent to over 50% of global user growth.

The relatively small ARPU is contributing greatly to revenue growth. Twitter has already reported Q1 user growth in the 23% range. Snap is only leading in revenue growth due to an attempt to normalize average user revenues in an actual sign of the difficulties the company has in monetizing a young user base.

Since the quarterly report, Snap added an upsized $850 million private placement of convertible notes. The company had a cash balance of $2.1 billion questioning why the company needs such proceeds. CEO Evan Spiegel appears to know the same risks as presented in my previous article, otherwise the social media company wouldn't need any cash for operations even under a challenging condition.

My hopes are that both Facebook (FB) and Twitter are using excess cash balances to repurchase shares during this stock market crash.

No Value Here

With a fully diluted market cap of $27.0 billion ($17 x 1.599 billion shares outstanding), Snap has a far larger market cap than Twitter and Pinterest. Both the later combined are only worth $35.5 billion while Twitter has a far larger revenue base.

Data by YCharts

Analysts have now cut 2020 revenue estimates for Snap to only $2.1 billion for 22% growth. The quarterly numbers trough at ~11% growth in Q2.

The company doesn't cross $3 billion in annual revenues until 2022 while the stock is already worth $27 billion. Snap trades at ~10x 2021 sales while Twitter only trades at half the multiple.

The more interesting part of the story is that the lagging social media stocks are actually generating similar, if not better, user growth. Snap is still getting more juice out a user base only monetized at $2 per quarter, but the company no longer has any benefit of faster user growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the social media stocks have rebounded along with the market bounce. Snap has rallied far too much on results that were initially stronger than expected. The company has already raised cash in a sign of how a weak economy will lead to large losses and tons of cash burn. The investment opinion remains intact that other social media stocks offer better values and Snap is the largest risk in the sector on economic weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.