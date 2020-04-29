In An Odd Twist, The Market Seems Relatively Calmer About Bank OZK's Credit Situation

Oddly enough, Bank OZK shares don't trade at as wide of a discount now as I'd have assumed, though they still do offer attractive long-term potential.

Bank OZK's loan reserve position may look skimpy compared to other regional/super-regional banks, but I believe it's much more reasonable when you consider the differences in past loan loss experiences.

Bank of OZK posted a good pre-provision beat, but as with almost every other bank, that performance was dwarfed by reserve-building provision expense.

I was positive on Bank OZK (OZK) after its last quarterly earnings report, my thinking being that the Street was letting its worst-case scenario thinking get a little too far in front of Bank OZK’s demonstrated historical underwriting excellence. Yes, every cycle is different, but not many banks change as dramatically as the valuation implied with Bank OZK.

Since then, the shares are down about 25%, which is hardly a performance to celebrate, but the stock has outperformed its peer group by about 10%, with most of that coming since earnings. In an odd twist, it seems like the Street is more comfortable with OZK’s reserving assumptions than with other banks. While these shares do still offer an attractive long-term prospective return, there are other banks with even more upside potential and more traditional risk exposures (i.e., not so much concentration in construction and CRE lending).

A Good Performance Before Provisioning

Banks aren’t getting all that much credit for pre-provision beats, but OZK nevertheless did do meaningfully better than I’d expected in the quarter, with resilient core NIM, better earning asset growth, and well-controlled expenses. At the pre-provision line, I calculate a roughly 7% or $0.05/share beat.

Revenue declined 5% yoy and 3% qoq, and Bank OZK’s FTE net interest income declined 7% yoy and about 2.5% qoq. The net interest margin declined 57bp yoy and 19bp qoq, with a underlying core change of 56bp and 11bp. Average earning assets grew almost 4% qoq. Fee income is relatively trivial for OZK, but did decline 7% qoq (a little better than I’d expected).

Operating expenses rose 6% yoy and declined 1% qoq, better than I expected by about $0.025 per share. I wrote in that prior piece that I expected pre-provision profit declines throughout 2020, and first quarter PPOP declined 12% yoy and 5% qoq. Bank OZK also had a comparatively weak tangible book value per share performance, with 6% yoy growth and 2% qoq contraction.

As has been the case for every bank, inflated provision expense erased the benefits of the pre-provision outperformance, as provisions soared to $118M from $7 million in the prior quarter. This is the highest provision expense Bank OZK has ever recorded, dwarfing the $42 million expense in Q3’18 and the $64 million of provision expense recorded cumulatively between Q1’2008 and Q4’2009.

Building Reserves As The Economy Turns

Bank OZK built reserves above CECL to the tune of $90 million, or almost $120 million including unfunded loan commitments, bringing its loan reserves to 1.3% of loan balances.

Superficially that looks low next to the 1.75% average reserve position of the mega-banks, super-regionals, and major regionals. Moreover, while Bank OZK used some relatively conservative assumptions at the end of the first quarter regarding the economy, some of those metrics have deteriorated further in April, raising the possibility of further reserve builds in the next few quarters.

While I do think Bank OZK will likely add further to its reserves, I don’t believe its reserve position to be inadequate. While a lot of these comparable banks have seen peak CRE/construction loan losses of 8% to 12% or more in past cycles, OZK has never had anywhere near those losses in its history, with peak charge-offs of less than 3%. Maybe it will indeed be different this time, but with the average bank in that comp group about 35% reserved to its DFAST 2018 severely adverse scenario, a backwards calculation with Bank OZK suggests a severely adverse loan loss experience of around 3.7%, which I think is a credible working number. Keep in mind, I don’t think actual losses will get there, and I believe the additions to reserves I expect in Q2 and maybe Q3 are more out of good practice and abundance of caution.

That’s not to say that OZK’s loan book is pristine or bulletproof. About 10% of the RESG loan book is in hotels, and the effective number is closer to 15% when you include some mixed-use developments. The loan-to-value ratios are low, but it’s still a riskier area of lending. Likewise, there are not only risks in getting current construction projects completed (due to social distancing rules and so on), but risks around borrowers getting the permanent funding they need to repay those development loans.

Can OZK’s Market Position Become An Asset?

Bank OZK’s end-of-period loan growth of 4% (sequential) was comparatively low this quarter, but then Bank OZK doesn’t have a substantial C&I lending operation and didn’t see corporate and commercial clients rush to the window to secure their liquidity needs ahead of the Covid-19 recession. While construction lending was a little weak, CRE lending was pretty strong, particularly on a comparable basis, and management noted the lowest level of repayments in the RESG business since the first quarter of 2018.

Management expects RESG to drive loan growth in 2020, and I agree. With many lenders bailing out of the space, Bank OZK’s “rain or shine” commitment to the space should drive business. At the same time, the company has allowed itself to get priced out of the consumer marine/RV loan market – I view this as a good thing, as it further reflects underlying lending discipline within the bank.

The Outlook

The modeling changes I’ve made here lead to pretty similar changes in my earnings expectations compared to other recent bank modeling exercises. I expect 2020 earnings to be less than half of what I was previously expecting, with further negative revision to 2021 and 2022 earnings, but I do expect pre-provision profit growth to return in 2022. While my medium-term core earnings growth outlook declines by about two points, my long-term outlook doesn’t change much at all (down less than one point), and I’m still expecting roughly 5% to 6% long-term growth.

The Bottom Line

Whether by discounted core earnings or ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe Bank OZK shares trade at a meaningful discount to fair value. I’m actually a little surprised that the discount isn’t wider given the oft-expressed worries about Bank OZK’s credit quality, but so be it. I do see the risk of higher provisioning expense and I also acknowledge actual losses could be higher than I model, but I think the Street is significantly overestimated the long-term impairment to this business from the coming recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.