Royal Caribbean Will Be A Damaged Business Even If It Survives

I ran some numbers to estimate how it looks from both a solvency perspective and a going-concern perspective.

Even if Royal Caribbean survives to the other side, it will be a changed company in the post-COVID world, with permanent damage to some aspects of its business.

Maintaining solvency for cruise companies in general, and Royal Caribbean in particular, will be a challenge during the pandemic.

It pains me greatly to write this, as Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) had always been a darling of My Little Conglomerate portfolio, where it was held since inception - until recently. Over the last month I've disclosed via Stocktalk various trades that resulted in the liquidation of this position (I will always disclose any trades done on the My Little Conglomerate portfolio to my followers within minutes on Stocktalk).

It was the best-run cruise company with higher return-on-equity than its main competitors Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (CCL), and it was generally better reviewed by customers and thus carried premium brand cachet.

It was a great compounding machine, where earnings were plowed back into the business by expanding and upgrading its fleet, which generated ever higher earnings over time.

2019 was a record year for Royal Caribbean, and 2020 was setting up to be another record year. Then COVID-19 happened.

The street's consensus thus far is that the cruise companies will "weather the storm" and come out of the other side largely intact. That the cruise ban is short term in nature, and operations will resume sometime this year. These were my assumptions as well for the last couple months.

However, the entire thesis needs to be challenged based on latest data coming out on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, new daily infections worldwide reached a new peak. And most importantly for the cruise industry, new daily cases seem to be cresting again in the United States after a short-term peak from April 4th.

My original base case is that western countries such as Italy, Spain and France in Europe, Canada and United States in North America will follow similar trajectory as countries such as China, Taiwan and South Korea, albeit on a 1.5 months lag given their outbreaks began at a later date.

With all that early warning and advance healthcare systems, I assumed, these rich western countries would get it all under control within 20-30 days similar to South Korea, and as the primary economic engines of the world, we would've seen a "V-shaped recovery" or something close to it.

The latest data threw all of that out the window. It is now eminently clear that rich western countries are in for a much longer slug than their Asian counterparts.

I've written for a general audience on Medium about the most probable explanation on why. In essence, mask-wearing compliance is the single strongest variable in explaining how quickly a country stabilizes its COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures, such as widespread testing and contact tracing, surely also helps to slow the spread, especially if done early. But most places missed the boat on contract tracing at this point - being late to the game means there are exponentially more infections to trace and at this point it is an impossible feat for most European countries and the United States.

Harsh lock-down is another measure implemented to a varying degree by many countries. It is obviously - as most of us know by now - a very costly measure, way more costly than just making everyone wear masks, to the tune of a few trillion dollars. But evidence shows that it is also less effective than masks. Italy is a good data point: it was first of the western countries to lock down - it was locked down for much longer than China and other mask-wearing countries but it still does not have the disease under control to this date.

Even with WHO's change of mind, most western countries still have not recommended or mandated wearing a mask in public. At this point it seems pretty clear that, with a stubborn fixation on individual freedom and an emphasis on the medical rather than the sociological benefits of wearing masks, most western countries are unlikely to change their ways.

Recent calls for premature reopening will likely worsen the spread of the disease.

Unfortunately for the cruise companies, they cannot operate in an environment that is anything short of near eradication of COVID-19.

First of all, the United States and Europe comprise of the lion's share of cruise revenues (upwards of 85% for Royal Caribbean).

Second of all, a typical cruise itinerary consists of a dozen destinations, many of which are international. Not only do those destinations need to be safe, they also need to think where you are from is safe. Most countries will implement mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals, which does not work at all for cruisers.

So my expectation now is that cruise lines will not resume until COVID-19 is nearly eradicated within a large swathe of region. And because of their stubbornness on masks, that will not happen in the main cruise markets until there is a vaccine widely available.

Best estimates on vaccine approval is between 6-12 months from now, plus another 6 to ramp up production so that it is accessible to most people. Let's split the difference and call it a year. During the year, cruise ships will continue to be mothballed. This assumption will drive the rest of my back-of-napkin analysis.

Solvency Analysis

I expect all 3 publicly traded cruise operators to experience significant liquidity challenges. This analysis will focus on Royal Caribbean's numbers.

The first question we want answered is whether or not Royal Caribbean has enough liquidity to survive for 12 months with no revenue.

Let's first look at its funding sources. The table below summarizes its 2019 year-end cash position, plus various funding announced this year.

All figures in thousands of US dollars

So they've announced $3.5B of source of cash to weather the crisis. Not included in the above is any additional operational cashflow they've made in January and February of this year - but they also had to run empty cruise-ships for parts of March and April to ferry their workers back home to various countries, so until we'll assume these factors were a wash.

Also not included above is $1.7B of announced spending cuts. I believe they will cut much more than that, and this is reflected on the table below:

OpEx During Cruise Ban (Annual) 702,849 Cruise Expenses (1) 1,091,477 Marketing SG&A (2) 175,101 Financial Expenses (unchanged) 1,969,427 Total OpEx

Recall in 2019, Royal Caribbean spent $7.6B of operating expenses, so I'm expecting quite a large cost cutting as ships are parked and staff are furloughed. The following assumptions were made:

(1) Within Cruise Expenses, I assumed "Other Operation Expenses" which consists of primarily repairs, maintenance, and port costs, is halved, and all other Cruise Expenses are zeroed including payroll, because any shoreside personnel costs are already included in the Marketing SG&A line as per their annual report.

(2) Expect Marketing SG&A to be at 70% of prior year as most management are still on payroll, and marketing activities are still being performed to prepare for next year.

In addition to OpEx, Royal Caribbean will also have to pay out on committed debt, lease, and CapEx obligations such as ship purchases. Per their 2019 annual report, their total commitment sat at $5,499,472 thousand.

So, to summarize their liquidity situation for the next 12 months:

Total Funding 3,549,559 Operating Expenses (1,969,427) Debt, Lease, and CapEx Commitments (5,499,472) Total Funding Surplus (Shortfall) (3,919,340)

Their funding shortfall is expected to be approximately $4 billion. Royal Caribbean themselves seem to realize this need as they were reported to be out looking for more funding again.

None of the cruise companies are eligible for US government money as they are registered as offshore companies and paid no taxes. However, I believe Royal Caribbean will be able to cover this shortfall, and the most likely path is to borrow more money by using their ships as collateral.

As of 2019, they had about 25,467M of PP&E (mostly ships). Let's say in this environment the value of their ships are chopped in half - that still leaves 12,733M of collateral.

At the end of 2019, Royal Caribbean had 662M of secured notes. In addition, they issued another 2,200M of secured loans this year, which puts the total to 2,862M of claims against their ships. This leaves untapped collateral of approximately 10B, which is more than enough to cover their 4B shortfall.

Another alternative is to raise cash by issuing equity, but with a market capitalization of 8B, doing so will be very dilutive and potentially more costly than issuing debt.

Assuming they do pledge their ships to secure the necessary funding and emerges from the other side of this crisis alive. How will their business look in the post-COVID world?

Future State Analysis

Let's first look at the most obvious change. To be able to survive, Royal Caribbean will likely increase their debt load - and thus their financing expenses - significantly.

At the end of 2019, Royal Caribbean held 11,035M of total debt. The expected debt increase during the COVID period will be the new revolving credit, the announced secured loan, plus any new debt to cover the 3,919M of further funding shortfall as per above analysis. This comes to an increase of 6,669M or 60% of their debt load.

The interest rates for Royal Caribbean in this environment will likely be higher given the heightened risks to lenders, but if we optimistically assume the rates stay stable, we would still see a 60% increase in interest expenses at a minimal.

On the revenues side of things, we'll also try to make some optimistic assumptions. In a best case scenario, I am expecting at least a 15% passenger reduction, coming from a combination of factors such as ceasing the practice of overbooking/overcrowding the ships for health reasons, and simply a small proportion of old folks scared off from risky their lives on a cruise ship going forward.

I am also expecting at least a 10% long-term reduction in prices in order to attract tourists to fill up the cruise ships - again an optimistic estimate based on the typical discounts we're now seeing. Passenger volume and price reductions combined to give us a 23.5% decrease in revenues.

From the costs side, I'm mostly assuming proportionate decreases, except a small 5% increase on on-board costs to cope with expected increase in health-related requirements, such as medical personnel, designated quarantine rooms, temperature and COVID-19 testing equipment, widespread installation of hand sanitizers, stockpile of masks and treatment medicines etc.

I've backed the above assumptions into 2019 numbers and below is what I get in terms of post-COVID earning power:

All figures in thousands of US dollars except per share data

Based on these, I would say, realistic assumptions with a tilt towards optimistic, Royal Caribbean's owner earnings is expected to drop to $0.80/share, a razor thin profitability and more than 90% decrease from its glory days. Any minor tweaks to assumptions on passengers or price or costs will easily push earnings to negative.

I've set the required earnings yield at 5% based on the current near-zero risk-free rate plus an average historic equity premium of 4.5%, to come to a $15 price target, versus a market price of around $40 as of writing. The price target decreases further as you increase the required earnings yield for whatever reason, like an increase in risk-free rate.

Conclusion

Royal Caribbean has a 4 billion cash shortfall over the expected shutdown period due to COVID-19. It will likely cover the shortfall by issuing more debt against its idle cruise ships as collateral, and will probably survive the crisis.

However, the entity that emerges from the crisis will be a shadow of its former self, with a great reduction in earning power. We have sold our position on this stock as it is significantly overvalued even as a going-concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.