Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of April 2020

Vanadium company news - Flow batteries suitable for opportunities lithium cannot reach. 'A battery with the same degradation profile as a solar panel'.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. April saw vanadium prices marginally higher and a COVID-19 dominated month of news.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also, Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1-year chart - Price = USD 6.30/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 27.50

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium market news

In 2017, Robert Friedland stated:

We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries," he says. "You'll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We're very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can't be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On April 1, Wired.com reported:

A truly green electric grid will need very big batteries. During a couple of cloudless weeks in March 2017, California actually had to pay Arizona to siphon off the surplus (electricity). Right now, California gets about a third of its electricity from renewables. To banish all carbon emissions from the system by 2045, as a recent law requires, it will have to find a cleaner way of bringing balance to the grid. So why did San Diego pick vanadium over the more familiar lithium-ion? The answer comes down, in part, to economies of scale.

On April 12, Oil Price.com reported:

Are flow batteries the future of energy storage? Batteries will power this new paradigm, and they won't necessarily all be lithium-ion batteries. The flow battery is staking a claim in the renewable energy world of the future. Scientists from the University of Southern California have developed a redox flow battery that uses cheap, sustainable materials. What the USC team used was a solution of iron sulfate for one electrolyte and a solution of a compound called anthraquinone disulfonic acid, or AQDS for short. IDTEchEx expects the redox flow battery market, including the costly vanadium-suing batteries, to grow at an impressive annual rate of 30 percent over the next few years. This should sound an alarm with lithium-ion battery developers. Times may well be a-changin' for the dominant battery technology.

A row of RFBs

Source

On April 24, Energy Storage News reported:

Invinity: 'Flow batteries suitable for opportunities lithium cannot reach'. 'A battery with the same degradation profile as a solar panel'.

The world's largest battery in Dalian, China to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery (requires ~8,000 tonnes of V2O5)

Source

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On April 14, Glencore announced:

Update on COVID-19. Glencore continues to engage with the relevant authorities, unions and other stakeholders regarding the steps we are taking to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our operations... While the majority of our operations have not been materially impacted, the following provides an update on the impacts that have occurred at certain of our assets since our previous update on 26 March. As previously reported, we intend to provide updated guidance in respect of 2020 production, key industrial division unit costs and capital expenditure, alongside our Q1 production report, scheduled for release on 30 April.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery, and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On April 20, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. withdraws 2020 earnings target and announces first quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast date annual general meeting to be held May 6, 2020

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin, and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On April 1, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Bushveld to hold 8.71 per cent of newly created Invinity Energy Systems plc.. Bushveld... notes that redT energy plc ("redT") has today received shareholder approval for its proposed merger with Avalon Battery Corporation ("Avalon") (the "Merger"). The merged entity will be named Invinity Energy Systems plc ("Invinity"). Bushveld entered into a Joint Venture agreement with redT on 9 March 2020 to form a Vanadium Financing Partnership to supply vanadium electrolyte to be used in third party-owned Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries ("VRFBs") projects developed by redT. The Joint Venture agreement will be transferred to Invinity. The Merger will create a leading player in the growing energy storage market with a presence in North America, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Invinity is expected to have strong competitive advantages, gain financial stability and form a base for rapid future growth. Invinity will be able to offer a VRFB that competes effectively against other energy storage technologies.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On April 13, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources reports V2O5 production of 2,831 tonnes in q1 2020. V 2 O 5 production of 2,831 tonnes (6.2 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2020, an increase of 35% over Q1 2019.

O production of 2,831 tonnes (6.2 million lbs ) in Q1 2020, an increase of 35% over Q1 2019. Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 2 of 79.9% in Q1 2020 compared to 80.0% in Q1 2019 and 77.3% in Q4 2019.

O recovery rate of 79.9% in Q1 2020 compared to 80.0% in Q1 2019 and 77.3% in Q4 2019. Planned kiln upgrades and cooler maintenance in April 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 precautions; Enhanced chemical plant preventative maintenance to be performed.

2020 production, sales and cost guidance maintained."

On April 22, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 12, 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On April 13, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels to enter rare earth elements sector..."

On April 23, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels applauds U.S. Government's commitment to reviving and strengthening U.S. uranium mining; will host webcast on April 24."

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR states: The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

No vanadium-related news for the month.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced-stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On April 20, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced: "Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. extends warrants issued in 2018."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% owns the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On April 6, Neometals announced:

"Neometals signs high-grade vanadium recycling agreement." Collaboration Agreement signed with Critical Metals to jointly evaluate the production of high-purity vanadium products by recycling of high-grade vanadium-bearing steel by-product in Sweden and Finland.

Critical Metals has executed a 10-year slag supply agreement with Scandinavian steel producer SSAB to access at least 2 million tonnes of existing stores and future slag generated from three operating steel mills.

Slag purchase price is linked to prevailing vanadium prices and vanadium content referenced to a benchmark grade of 2.2% V [3.9% V2O5].

Processing at-surface slag removes the traditional risks and costs of mining and beneficiation.

Successful evaluation will lead to a 50:50 incorporated joint venture between Neometals and Critical Metals to process and recover high-purity vanadium products suitable for aerospace alloys and energy storage applications.

You can view the latest investor presentation here or "An Update On Neometals" or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On March 30, Australian Vanadium announced:

AVL business strategy update. The measures taken to ensure the Company is in a strong position at the end of the crisis include: 50% reduction in salaries for the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Up to 50% reduction in fees for non-executive directors and key consultants.

Salary reductions for remaining staff after redundancies were completed.

Significant reduction of external consulting activity.

Postponement of field-based activities relating to geotechnical work for site location and mine design."

The company's financial position is healthy, with over $4.5 million in cash reserves following a successful and well-supported capital raise in 2019.

High priority work which is key to maintaining the Project's timeline will continue, including:

Native Title negotiations in relation to the Mining Agreement and grant of the Mining Licence (currently being undertaken via teleconference).

Completion of vanadium roast-leach and hydrometallurgical test work to finalise the Project flowsheet.

Generating a new Mining Reserve using the recently upgraded Mineral Resources and updating the Project's financial modelling.

Active online strategic investor meetings and company presentations.

VSUN Energy pursuing renewable project leads using Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.

Maintaining relationships with the Company's stakeholders globally."

On April 21, Australian Vanadium announced:

WA lead agency status awarded. AVL has been awarded Lead Agency Status by the Western Australian Government...

Award highlights the global significance of vanadium as a critical mineral."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Possible off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here or read Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km southeast of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On April 27, Technology Metals announced (via Twitter):

Technology Metal TMT announces a binding off-take agreement with CNMC, a top-10 producer of vanadium alloy from China, representing 16% of the forecast production from the Company's Gabanintha Vanadium project.

Note: The deal is for 3 years and for 2,000 tpa V2O5.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take announcements. Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here or read Technology Metals Australia Executive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On March 31, TNg Ltd. announced:

Mount Peake Project & COVID-19 update... As a result, the Company confirms that key work streams of the FEED study are continuing with SMS, however the timing of the FEED study completion is likely to be impacted.

On April 9, TNG Ltd. announced:

March 2020 quarterly activities report. Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project [NT] [TNG: 100%] Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") study continued to progress during the quarter.

Key FEED work streams related to design and engineering experienced relatively limited disruption during the quarter due to COVID-19.

Design and tendering for the supporting non-process infrastructure has also advanced.

Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("Draft EIS") for the Darwin Processing Facility ("DPF") was available for public comment from 30 November 2019 to 21 February 2020.

The Company is awaiting comments from the Northern Territory Government agencies on the Draft EIS in order to proceed to the next stage of the EIS process.

Application for the direct sale of the Crown Land for the proposed TIVAN® DPF land site currently being assessed by the Northern Territory Government. Corporate ...The TNG Board resolved to postpone the proposed dual listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange until the FEED study has been finalised.

Rapid response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, with the Board and senior management agreeing to reduce their hours or salaries by between 20% to 40% during the crisis in order to reduce costs.

The Company's cash position was $12.3 million at 31 March 2020.

On April 16, TNG Ltd. announced:

Darwin Tivan® processing facility-EIS update. Further to its ASX release of 3 March 2020, Australian resource and mineral processing technology company TNG Limited is pleased to advise that it has now received a "Direction to Prepare a Supplement to the Company's Draft EIS" from the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority ("NTEPA").

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura's focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden's Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On April 21, Aura Energy announced:

Extraordinary general meeting. Aura Energy Limited wishes to inform shareholders that it will hold the general meeting of shareholders on 21 May 2020, provided the social distancing and gathering restrictions are lifted by the National Cabinet and the state of Victoria.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (Formerly Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (PRPCF))

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have a huge silver asset in Bolivia.

On April 15, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announced: "Silver Elephant announces $1,820,000 private placement."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper, and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company states on its website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However, their deposits also contain vanadium.

On April 8, King River Resources announced: "King River Resources receives R&D tax rebate.... of $385,064.18. The funds will be used to support working capital."

On April 21, King River Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report 31 March 2020. The Speewah Specialty Metals [SSM] Project Prefeasibility Study is currently being costed on a smaller scale Beneficiation-Agitated Tank Sulphuric Acid leaching-precipitation process to produce High Purity Alumina [99.99% Al2O34N HPA]. Vanadium pentoxide [>98% V2O5], Titanium dioxide [>99% TiO2] and Iron oxide [>65% Fe2O3] will be investigated as co-products at a later stage.

Mt Remarkable [WA] and Tennant Creek [NT] exploration in 2019 have delineated targets for drilling in 2020 after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

On April 23, King River Resources announced:

Speewah PFS update 4N HPA produced. The Prefeasibility Study process design has focused on HPA, with V2O5, TiO2 and Fe oxide co-products planned for a later stage, to maximise the start-up economics of the Speewah project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

Vanadiumcorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies 'VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On March 26, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp reports initial Davis tube testing results including 11.99 M containing 29.9% magnetics with 1.69% V2O5, and new drilling results including 0.67% V2O5 over 27.1 M at Lac Doré, Quebéc.

On April 15, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% FE2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec − Additional Davis Tube testing results include 9.2 m grading 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (OTCQB:CCCCF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone's Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America's largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N]

Other vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Iron Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Vanadium Resources [ASX:VR8]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (OTCPK:CECBF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were marginally higher in April.

Highlights for the month include:

Flow batteries suitable for opportunities lithium cannot reach. 'A battery with the same degradation profile as a solar panel'.

A truly green electric grid will need very big batteries.

Bushveld to hold 8.71% of newly created Invinity Energy Systems plc., which is a VRFB company merged from redT energy plc and Avalon Battery Corporation.

Largo Resources announces V 2 O 5 production of 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020, an increase of 35% over Q1 2019.

O production of 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020, an increase of 35% over Q1 2019. Neometals signs high-grade vanadium recycling agreement.

Australian vanadium awarded Lead Agency Status by the Western Australian Government.

Technology Metals Australia announces a 3-year binding off-take agreement with CNMC for 2,000 tpa V2O5.

VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% FE2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.