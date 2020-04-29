Beloved Johnson & Johnson Shares Are Too Expensive

The Medical Device segment, which accounts for 29% of sales, was impacted in Q1 and is expected to be heavily impacted in Q2 as well.

JNJ shares have rebounded sharply of their March lows to the tune of 40%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been a stable holding of mine and for any dividend investor for a number of years. I do not expect that to change anytime soon, but at current levels, and considering the disruption we are seeing from this COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s updated guidance for the year, I will not be looking to add any shares of JNJ at these levels.

On February 6, 2020, JNJ hit an all-time high of $154.50, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began to fully impact the US economy, as much of the focus was still on the breakout in China. However, over the next six weeks, as the breakout began to penetrate the US on a larger scale, the S&P 500 fell 36% while shares of JNJ dropped roughly 30% to a low of $109. This was an ideal time to buy a lot of stocks, but like many large-cap names, shares of JNJ rebounded sharply.

Since hitting a low of $109 in late March, shares of JNJ have rebounded sharply, to the tune of 41%. In four short weeks, JNJ shares have busted through to a new all-time high for the stock. Does a jump of this magnitude, considering the pandemic that has shuttered the US economy and the global economy, warrant a rebound of this nature? I believe the rebound is way overdone and I believe management does as well, especially considering the revised guidance we saw in the Q1 earnings call.

Let me first highlight what was a solid Q1 performance for the company.

Q1 Financial Highlights

A few weeks back, Johnson & Johnson released their Q1 earnings in impressive fashion. The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom line in addition to increasing their dividend 6.3%. The dividend has now been increased for 58 consecutive years.

Here is a look at the company’s Q1 earnings compared to a year ago.

'000 Q1 '20 YOY % Change Revenue $ 20,691 3.3% Gross Profit $ 13,629 1.7% Gross Margin % 65.9% <1.1%> Adj. Net Income $ 6,154 8.7% Adj. EPS $ 2.30 9.5%

Chart created by author

Listening in on the company’s earnings call, it was clear that the company was impacted from the coronavirus at the end of the quarter. After all, almost every company and industry has been impacted by this pandemic, rising the level of uncertainty.

Here is a look at how the company performed in terms of their segments.

Sales by Segment Q1 '20 YOY % Change Consumer $ 3,625 9.3% Pharmaceutical $ 11,134 8.7% Medical Devices $ 5,932 <8.2%> US Sales $ 10,699 5.6% International Sales $ 9,992 1.0%

Chart created by author

In terms of the virus positively impacting the company, JNJ saw consumers flood stores for consumer and pharmaceutical products, such as Tylenol to fight any fever, which is a common symptom of COVID-19. In fact, the company increased their Tylenol production to full capacity, running the plant 24/7 to meet the growing demand during this time.

This positive impact is one management believes will be offset later in the year. In terms of the company being negatively impacted, JNJ saw their Medical Devices segment impacted severely at the end of March as stay at home orders were put into effect across the nation. This caused elective procedures to be put on hold, and this continues to be the case across much of the country today, yet some states are starting to ease some restrictions.

The slowdown in medical device sales directly impacted the company, being as it is the second largest segment of the businesses, but this negativity was partially offset by strong growth in pharmaceutical and consumer. As an investor, your hope is that the deferral of these procedures will only be just that, a deferral of sales and not lower sales.

Chart created by author

Management Significantly Lowers 2020 Guidance

During the Q1 earnings call, it became evidently clear that management believes the company will be impacted in a large way in Q2 and throughout the remainder of the year. In doing so, the company lowered their annual guidance for 2020 earnings from a range of $8.95 to $9.10 down to an updated estimate of $7.50 to $7.90. From the midpoint of both estimates, this is a drop of roughly 15%. In addition, this is a drop of 11% from the company’s 2019 results.

Considering adjusted earnings were up 9.5% in Q1 from a year ago, the Q2 numbers are going to be very grim, based on these expectation. Management expects a Q3 stabilization with a recovery sometime in Q4.

Source: JNJ Q1 Earnings Presentation

Share Price Is Disregarding Updated Expectations

Now that we have seen the company’s Q1 results, which were relatively strong, combined with updated guidance, which was lowered roughly 15% due to the ongoing pandemic, I believe we have reached a disconnect between the share price and the underlying fundamentals of the company.

Guidance slashed for the remainder of the year, yet the stock has rallied 41% from the March lows and 10% in the last two weeks since the company released the earnings and lowered their 2020 guidance. Something does not entirely make sense here, but neither has the strong rally from the market as a whole, considering the state of the US economy.

As I am writing this, the stock trades at an earnings multiple of 17.4x, which is above its five-year average of 17.0x. In addition, the company currently yields a dividend of 2.61%, which is below their five-year average of 2.68%. Both of these metrics suggest JNJ shares are overvalued.

Source: FAST Graphs

This year is anything but an average year for JNJ or any company for that matter, so why would shares be trading at such a premium given the situation?

Let me answer that for you, they shouldn’t be. You will get investors that will comment, “Well throw 2020 out the window and look at 2021,” unfortunately it does not always work that way, especially when dealing with pharmaceutical companies.

Nicholas Ward explained it nicely in the fact that the company has found support in the 15x earnings range the past couple of years, and briefly in 2020 when we saw the big drop. I would agree with him in the fact that the current multiple is too much to chase right now, even for an outstanding company like JNJ.

Investor Takeaway

Do not get me wrong, Johnson & Johnson is a company for the ages and everyone should have some JNJ in their portfolio. However, JNJ shares have rebounded so sharply, yet management has laid it out in plain site that the remainder of the year is going to be rough for the company. Medical Device sales is a high margin area for the business and this segment has been materially impacted thus far.

The company had a nice Q1, but was forced to cut their earnings guidance by 15% due to the ongoing pandemic.

The company is also working on a possible vaccine for COVID-19 and are currently preparing for clinical trials. Phase 1 of the trial is expected to start in September with the vaccine expected to be available in 2021.

Trading at an earnings multiple of 17.4x, I am willing to be patient until we see something closer to 15x before I decide to add more JNJ shares to my portfolio.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.