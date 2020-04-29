Park Hotels & Resorts: A Short That Still Has More Downward Momentum

Disruption in the airline industry is in some ways even more significant than the closure of hotels on its own.

When it comes to hotel companies, some investors believe that most negativity has already been absorbed and we have hit the bottom, particularly now, when most states are getting ready to reopen. For Park Hotels & Resorts, in our view, this verdict is simply not in. Below, we remind investors of the business and discuss key headwinds for the company, which overall translate into a tough road ahead. We end our article by discussing the valuation and core risks to our Bearish thesis.

About the Company

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) owns a portfolio of 60+ hotels and resorts in both United States and Europe, mainly the United Kingdom, operating a total of some 34K rooms. Hotels are located in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., as well as London, to name a few locations (see slide below). In addition, the company positions hotels next to core airports in major cities, such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Among PK's affiliated brands are DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, and many others.

Source: Company Documents

Core Headwinds Ahead:

Suspension of operations likely to last through year-end: While it is true that gradual reopening of various hotels is likely in the coming weeks and even days, nevertheless we need to remember that the opening of hotels does not translate into occupancy rates. As of late March, PK closed more than half of its available hotels, and this came after what was already a dismal six-week period. In other words, lost revenue was not an issue upon closure; it was actually all about the SG&A cost savings at the time.

Airline industry disrupted for at least 1 year, perhaps more: Unless there is a cure and/or a vaccine, we can assume that disruptions in the airline industry become a permanent reality. This in itself deals a severe below to all the hotels situated near the airports, such as O'Hare or Logan. We estimate as much as 6% hit to the annual revenue in 2020 and things may not get any better in 2021, even if there is no second coronavirus wave.

Luxury hotels are about to be victimized by the elastic curve: It is highly likely that we are in a recession already, but even by some rare chance we are not - 26 MM lost jobs will deal a significant blow to the luxury brands of any kind, particularly in the travel industry. The elastic curve that existed for PK businesses for quite some time has now become even more elastic. We note that revenue per available room has already been on the decline over the last two years; for 2020, we estimate it will decline as much as 55% Y/Y.

Cash could become an issue: While in late March the company reported that it had $1.3 billion of cash available, we have to remember that the company drew on $650 MM of its $1 billion available credit line during that time. However, we know very little about the incurred expenses throughout April - it is a completely black box to us. This burn rate could be an indicator as to what happens by the summer and autumn months.

Don't count on cancellation fees: When the company withdrew guidance in early March, some hope centered on recouping lost revenues from cancellation fees. If normally hotel chains can count on 30% of cancellation fees, in the present case we estimate that PK was approximately half as successful; we are thus modeling only 15%, which is, in our view, is actually quite generous.

$30 MM in lost revenue for March-April is the tip of the iceberg: Recall that the $30 MM in lost revenue reported by PK is only for group cancellations. The monthly run rate, when adjusted, for lost revenue could easily be around $45-$50 MM. This is of course at less than 1% of total revenue, but it's indicative of the overall trend and of more negative things to come. The company also counts on group re-bookings for later this year, but we see them as a non-starter, given the extent of COVID and the magnitude of cancelled events in the US and in the UK. We expect more color on group cancellations during the earnings call.

Pricing pressures: Last but not least, there has been a secular decline in hotel prices over the last two years, though PK has been fortuitously shielded from them, mainly because of its luxury positioning. Once hotels reopen and coronavirus outbreak subsides, we believe these pressures will become more pronounced for most hotels in the lodging industry. We do not expect PK to be spared. While it is difficult to estimate at present where such prices will stand, we do not anticipate a return to the previous run rate.

Valuation:

We are estimating $0.49 EPS for 2020, which is 5 cents below consensus estimate of $0.54. This estimate It is our multiple that is a lot more conservative, because we cannot give PK shares greater than ~11x P/E multiple on 2020 earnings, which is already a premium to the hotel / lodging industry. When we apply the multiple of ~11x to the estimate of 49 cents, we get the target price of $5.50, which represents a meaningful downside to the closing price of $8.12 (as of April 27th). We reiterate our SELL rating.

Risks to Our Thesis:

1) Coronavirus headwinds may disappear sooner than we think, which would render our estimates too conservative.

2) Hotel demand becomes more inelastic, causing sales to soar.

3) Loyalty and brand programs gain in popularity sooner than we estimate.

4) Pricing pressures continue to spare luxury brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.