E-Trade: Recent Earnings Further Support The Wisdom Of Morgan Stanley's Acquisition

Going forward, we believe that fractional trading may become an importance revenue source for the company.

Morgan Stanley announced its acquisition of E-Trade (ETFC) on February 20, when the stock market was at its all time-high. Days later - literally, on February 24 - a coronavirus-related rout began, with the market ultimately plunging ~35% by March 23, while E-Trade shares plunged approximately 50% during the same time period. At that point, some questioned the wisdom of Morgan Stanley's deal, seeing timing as terrible. However, as time went by and some dust settled, we now actually see that ETFC was quite an attractive transaction. As always, it is important to have a long run perspective when thinking about M&A. However, the recent ETFC earnings print indicates that the short run is not so bad either.

About the Company:

E*TRADE Financial Corp is an online broker platform that allows consumers to place electronic trades, focusing on a wide variety of products: from stocks, futures, EFS and options to mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and various fixed-income investments. In addition to making money on transaction fees, the company earns revenue on margin lending and cash management services. The company's core competitors are Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers, among others, with Schwab purchasing Ameritrade in 2019. It was only a matter of time before someone acquired ETFC, and we argued in our November 29 article that the company needed to differentiate itself in order to stand out in this narrowing field.

Solid Quarter Results:

Heightened Volatility Boosted Trading Revenue: ETFC saw above-average trading activity in late January and late February, in addition to benefitting from March - arguably, one of he most volatile months in the history of the stock market. Average daily trading revenue was $652K, which represented an increase of 129% Y/Y and nearly 100% on a quarter/quarter basis.

Commissions and Fees Also Up Substantially in 1Q: Similar to trading revenue, 1Q20 commissions came in at $71 MM, growing sequentially by $15 MM. In addition, fees (which include service charges) were at $203 MM, up more than $20 MM sequentially. Once again: the first quarter was a fortuitous opportunity for E-Trade to prove itself as a viable acquisition target, particularly in this age of coronavirus uncertainty.

Bottom Line Pressures Expected, But Less Important Post-Acquisition: While the margin decreased more than 500 bps Y/Y, at present SG&A and other expenses matter only to the extent they are integrated within Morgan Stanley's corporate platform. We expect anywhere between 3,000-5,000 ETFC employees to be ultimately laid off during the integration; however, will look forward for MS to provide more details.

Fractional Share Pricing: Since retail commissions were largely eliminated by most trading shops in 2019, we reiterate that in the next few years fractional trading will become a profitable opportunity for E-Trade and others. Having fractional trading under the umbrella of Morgan Stanley would make it a more powerful platform, versus Interactive Brokers and Schwab.

Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Growth Stands to Benefit: As far as the timing is concerned, these solid quarter results indicate that Morgan Stanley's retail clients will remain strong beneficiaries of this deal, triggering greater share of deposits and thus diversifying the bank's revenue segments. Recall that combined platforms will have $3.1 trillion of client assets, 8.2 MM retail client relationships, as well as 4.6MM stock plan participants.

Dividend Yield Better at MS: With E-Trade's and Morgan Stanley's dividend yields standing at 1.5% and 3.5%, respectively, we expect ETFC shareholders to receive a better deal with Morgan Stanley's capital return.

Valuation: Since ETFC was acquired by Morgan Stanley, we are not providing a valuation. Our rating is Neutral.

Business Risks

We see the following four core risks:

Macro risks: Should the recession unfold in the next 1-3 years, we should see meaningful decrease in trading volume from ETFC's key partners.

Cyber attacks are always key in the trading business, as disruptions happen, on average, every 45 days. ETFC and its competitors frequently discuss annual increases in their technology budgets as a way of boosting cybersecurity.

Interest rate risk is vital, since the company invests in interest-earning assets.

Default risk is a rare event but (particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis) is a real possibility, even from a large institution. It is our understanding that even the regulatory controls currently in place, such as Dodd-Frank, are not enough to prevent it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.