Reduced Leverage And Increased Expected Losses Dogging Huntington Bancshares

Huntington management will be moving forward with a more organized cost-reduction plan, and some pre-provision growth is still likely over the next few quarters, but operating leverage is diminished.

Management has built reserves to over 1.9% of loans, including 20% reserves against the loan book, and management warned that the energy sector could be weak for years.

I'm worried that Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) was "driver-poor" after fourth quarter earnings, and now, with management guiding away from operating leverage in 2020 and warning of likely future reserve additions, it seems like the Street got its reason to sell off the name and stay away. The shares are down about a third since that last article, underperforming the company's peer group by a slight margin.

Once again, I find my argument for Huntington largely revolving around "it's not really as bad as the price says it is". I think management is being "prudently aggressive" in building reserves, particularly against the energy book, and I do think there will be pre-provision profit growth again late in 2020, and likely into 2021 as well - not a lot, granted, but some. While the shares do look notably undervalued to me on long-term core earnings, I'll grant that there are broadly equal banks trading at discounts to tangible book (versus Huntington's slight premium), so I can't make a really compelling call that you should choose this name over another of the many undervalued regional/super-regional banks.

A Familiar Refrain, With A Pre-Provision Beat, But A Whopper Of A Provision Number

Huntington largely followed the bank playbook this quarter, with slight outperformance on revenue, a little better outperformance on expenses, and a respectable mid-single-digit beat (on a percentage basis) at the pre-provision line. And like most banks, Huntington's provision expense dwarfed expectations and recent provisioning trends.

Revenue rose 1% year over year and fell 2% quarter over quarter, with net interest income down 4% yoy and up 1%. Balance sheet growth largely drove the quarterly growth, as net interest margin declined 25bp yoy and rose 2bp qoq. Fee income rose 13% and declined 8% qoq, missing expectations, and with a 9% qoq decline in card and payments revenue.

Operating expense control was good, as management moved quickly to address discretionary spending once trouble came into view. With that, pre-provision profits were up slightly on a year-over-year basis and basically flat sequentially. Tangible book value per share was up 8% yoy and flat sequentially.

Management Takes A Big Swing At Reserves

With the large provisioning expense this quarter ($441M out of $1,157M in revenue), Huntington builds its reserves by $324M, taking its reserves to over 1.9% of loans (over 2% including some unfunded items). That brings Huntington up to around 37% of 2018 DFAST severely adverse loan loss estimate, relatively stronger reserve positioning than most of its peers.

The real eye-popper was the news that the bank has now reserved against 20% of its energy book. Comerica (CMA) had reserved a little more than 10% of its loan book, but a lot of the peer group is still in the low-to-mid single-digits. While there may be small banks based in Texas, Oklahoma, or Louisiana with even greater reserving in their energy book (I can't follow them all…), I can't imagine there are much more aggressively reserved than Huntington.

Before dismissing this as excessive, it may be worth considering that Huntington's CEO has experience dealing with troubled oil & gas company borrowers back in the 1980s; it doesn't guarantee that he's right, but I'd argue it builds credibility. The reason I mention this is that almost all of Huntington's energy book (which is about 1.5% of total loans) is in the form of syndicated loans, so you can argue that Huntington is preparing for problems that others are ignoring (or at least under-reserving at this point). I'd also note that pretty much all of the growth in non-performing assets and charge-offs this quarter was driven by energy, so it's not like there aren't some warning signs here (above and beyond the cratering price of oil).

As far as the rest of the book, Huntington flagged more than 10% of the loan book as at risk of "high impact" from the COVID-19 outbreak, including a chunk of loans (about 2.7% of the book) in hotels and food service, as well as loans in areas like health care facilities, retail, and warehouse/logistics. All told, though, I think Huntington is taking a more conservative view of "at-risk", which does suggest potential reserve releases (a boost to earnings) down the road. Then again, management said that the underlying assumptions they used to build reserves have continued to deteriorate and further reserve building was likely.

The Outlook

Huntington was already short on drivers going into this downturn. I don't see anything particularly novel with the company's growth plans and you could uncharitably call the strategy "follow the leader" compared to names like PNC (PNC). Moreover, with a weaker revenue outlook, the prospect for operating leverage has declined. Management is launching some cost reduction initiatives, but I think core pre-provision profit growth will be a come-and-go sort of thing over the next few quarters.

Turning to the model, I expect provisioning to thump earnings in 2020, and I expect further pressures from sluggish revenue growth in 2021. For the next five years, my core earnings growth rate is more than cut in half from 3.5% to 1.3%, while the longer-term earnings growth rate holds up a little better but still falls into the range of 3%. Even so, the shares look significantly undervalued on the basis of both discounted core earnings and ROTCE-driven P/TBV.

The Bottom Line

The main bullish argument I see for Huntington right now is that things over the next two to three years won't be as bad as the Street seems to think and that management is on top of the situation. That could apply to a lot of banks, but I do think Huntington's more aggressive reserving is a mark in its favor. While it's hard for me to argue that you should buy Huntington at a premium to tangible book when there are quality names trading at a discount, I do think the current price discounts a pretty drastic bear case today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.