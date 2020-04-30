When Will My NAV Recover?

The largest issue is the distribution changes that result from a fund delveraging as opposed to the focus by investors on NAV.

What does a fund delevering mean to the NAV recovery? How does NAV relate to NII and the distribution?

We walk through some examples of how to determine if your fund has delevered and the resulting effects on NAV and NII.

NAVs are down significantly since the start of this crisis which is causing some funds to delever.

One of the most common questions we have received in recent weeks is "will the NAVs on my closed-end funds recover? The largest concern being if the NAVs have become permanently impaired by deleveraging or other factors. This is a good question to ask and the answer isn't very straightforward.

In our Weekly Commentary from April 12, we answered this question to our members who were worried about this very thing.

We have had a lot of questions about deleveraging. This is when a fund is forced to sell down because they are in violation of asset coverage ratio tests. Those tests say that the preferred shares need to have 200% or more assets above the preferred value and other 300% for other borrowings in the fixed income space. In other words, a fund using loans or bank lines for borrowing needs to have $3 of assets for each $1 of leverage they use.

The problem comes when assets fall but leverage stays the same. Let's run through a hypothetical example. If fund ABC has $500M in assets and $100 of a bank line (paying LIBOR + interest), the fund passes the 300% test. Now, let's assume that the market for this fund takes a hit and the assets are now cut in half, worth $250M. Now the asset coverage is just 250%.

What does that mean?

Well, that does NOT mean that the fund needs to liquidate or sell assets or do really anything. The Investment Company Act of 1940 states that they cannot announce new distributions, buy back shares, issue more debt, or most other corporate actions. The fund sponsors can certainly just hold but, of course, investors will be upset that they are not receiving their income and will sell.

This is why most funds do, in fact, sell down in order to deleverage even if this can be extremely painful for investors.

How Do I Know If My Fund Delevered?

This can be more difficult. Most of the larger firms send out a press release. The problem is that many do not come right out and say they have delevered in most instances. First, the ones that do. Here is the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) press release from April 7, 2020. They come right out and say:

And here is a press release specifically focused on the redemption of preferred stock which financed the leverage for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD):

(Source: Nuveen)

In other cases, you may have to look at outstanding debt from the semi-annual or annual reports. The reports, if looking at the SEC filings database, are called N-CSR.

Let's create a fictional table showing the assets and borrowing over the last year. The fund has $1B in total assets, regulatory effective leverage of 37% achieved through the issuance of preferred stock and bank borrowing. Net assets are $630M.

If we move to 12/31/19, the fund's NAV grows by 10% but total borrowing remains unchanged which means leverage falls to 33.6%. Fast-forward through the first quarter crisis, and the NAV falls by 32%. With static borrowing, the fund is now pushing up against its leverage limit of 50%.

So, what would an individual investor be looking for as a sign of deleveraging? If you go into the 6/30/20 semi-annual statement and you see the preferred stock outstanding being $50M because they note that they "redeemed" part of it, that could be a sign of deleveraging. The fund could have re-issued some new preferred stock at a lower rate or it could, as was the case with JSD above, note that they used "the sale of portfolio securities and with cash on hand" to fund the redemption. That's a clear sign of deleveraging.

In the table above, you can see that net assets were lower even with the lower preferred borrowing and leverage was just above its year-prior levels. In the interim, you can estimate the level of current leverage as well by calculating the total assets. The borrowed funds are fairly static, at least on the regulatory side.

CEFConnect does a fairly decent job of getting the total assets line item correct on a day-to-day basis. It can be found under the "fund basics" tab under the "capital structure" section. They call it "total investment exposure."

Will My NAV Recover?

When a fund delevers, that capital used to pay down the borrowing is usually done at the worst of times. In the case of JSD above, the $12M used to partially redeem shares of the preferred stock is not invested in those floating rate loans that were already depressed but recovering. We can run through a quick and easy example of the effect on the NAV.

Using JSD again, the fund is relatively small at $238M in total assets. A month prior, the total assets were down to $171M. If they sold the securities at that point to fund the preferred stock redemption the $12M would be taken out of the total assets then. Since March 24, the fund's NAV is up more than 20%. That $12M did not participate in that recovery. A rough estimate of the loss of potential gains of $2.4M, or 1.4%.

Data by YCharts

What about the equity CEF space? This is a bit different since most equity CEFs have no leverage. So, shouldn't the NAV recover with the market recovery? Yes and no.

Here are three different equity CEFs with a starting NAV date of January 1, 2008, right before the recession began.

Data by YCharts

Two of the above funds, Central Securities Corp (CET) and Boulder Growth & Income (BIF), both recovered their NAV level to, and above, its pre-recession levels several years later. A third, Gabelli Equity (GAB), never did. It's still 53% below its Jan. 1, 2008, level. Even before the current crisis, it was still 40% below.

Why? IS Gabelli a bad manager?

No. One needs to look at the distribution because that's a key indicator of why. Both BIF and CET pay small distributions, much closer to what they earn in income. GAB has a managed distribution policy that pays over 12%. That's essentially creating a sequence of returns risk problem for the fund. GAB was pulling significant capital out of its NAV to pay the distribution when the NAV was down significantly in late 2008 through 2009. That capital was not in the fund's NAV for the recovery in the markets. Of course, if you reinvested those distributions, it would be a different outcome.

We highlighted that using munis in our Weekly Commentary on April 12th.

From that commentary:

Western Asset Municipal High Income (MHF): Zero leverage

Nuveen Select Maturity Muni (NIM): Zero leverage

PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML): High leverage

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income (NEA): Moderate leverage

The four funds NAV change since Jan. 1, 2008:

Data by YCharts

All four funds pre-date the 2008 recession. All four are near the same NAV levels from before 2008 and after 2020. The worst performer is PML which was down 20%, mostly because the distribution has been in excess of net investment income for many years as they've been drawing down their UNII balance. You can clearly see the second-worst performer was the Western unlevered muni CEF. In other words, no permanent impairment of capital.

If we move to a total return look, you can see the leverage helped fairly significantly with more than 30% additional return over the time period. You just need to be able to buy opportunistically, hold, and even add on the hiccups.

Data by YCharts

Concluding Thoughts

I do think people in the CEF community are spending too much time on whether or not a fund has delevered. Running high levels of leverage certainly have its pitfalls but also has its advantages. Over the entirety of the cycle, the leveraged CEFs will, all else being equal, outperform that of the non-leveraged CEF.

Even in the most egregious settings, the NAV hit will likely be on the lower end of single digits. As the NAV recovers, they can re-add that leverage in order to take advantage of the rise in total assets and the resulting lower leverage levels.

However, the biggest issue is the resulting hit to net investment income, the earnings power of the funds. As we noted in our article "Municipal CEF Distribution Cuts Coming," NII took a hit as they delevered, resulting in much lower coverage ratios for the month of March. That could result in distribution cuts on May 1. The same impact would apply to other funds as well that deleverage.

While the hit to NAV is certainly not something to sneeze at, the hit to NII production is the more worrisome one. If the fund already was skating on thin ice regarding coverage and UNII levels, this could force the fund to cut. In the case of some muni funds, we think those cuts could be as large as 15%-20%. The same could apply to the taxable side as well when forced to delever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.