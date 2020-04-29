Let This 13% Yield Light Up Your Portfolio: Imperial Brands

Co-produced with Trapping Value

The current business environment has one of the highest levels of uncertainty and it has made investors try and figure out which dividends are safe and which are not. While U.S. investors could be excused for not being too attached to dividends, after all stock markets have gained large amounts in price, overseas investors have not been so lucky. Take for example the U.K. where the current price levels on the index are back to where they were in March 2005.

Source: MSCI

To add insult to injury, the same price levels were first observed in the U.K., and we kid you not, in March 1997. If you relied on price to make you rich, 23 years down the line you were likely wishing you had invested in just about anything else. But investors in stocks don't just get the price appreciation, they also get dividends. This makes a world of difference. Today we examine one company that has been a modest performer in terms of price but a great performer in terms of total return, thanks to the large return of cash by management to investors.

Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a large global company headquartered in the U.K. with about 30,000 employees, and has multiple brands it leverages to sell cigarettes around the globe.

Source: Imperial Brands

Its revenues are split across the globe, with Europe forming the lion's share. The global diversification has made the weak British Pound a boon rather than a bane for the company and it has actually been helped by the weak currency post the Brexit mess.

Over the last two decades Imperial Brands has done modestly better than the broad US index S&P 500 (SPY). It has outperformed the broad U.K. index as represented here by iShares MSCI UK index (EWU) by an even wider margin.

Data by YCharts

But the chart above only shows the price returns. When we factor in dividends, we can see a radically different story. Imperial has beaten its benchmark by over 620 basis points and outperformed the U.S. index by over 460 basis points.

This has been made possible by Imperial's large dividends which have grown at a 10% plus rate for over a decade. Imperial recently decided that the dividend growth was coming to an end. While this was telegraphed for some time, investors started worrying whether the dividend safety also was in question.

Core Business Performance

Imperial Brands has been able to keep profitability steady over the years via price hikes on its products, just like other cigarette manufacturers. The most recently declared results show how price was key in boosting revenues alongside Next Generation Product, or NGP, revenues.

Source: Imperial Brands

With the crackdown on E-vaping, NGP growth, which Imperial was counting on to be a long-term growth story, has been put on the back burner.

Source: Imperial Brands

Imperial's management is still bullish on the long-term prospects of this segment, as are we, but 2020 numbers will disappoint.

Current Business Impact

Of course the current climate is far from ordinary and a dissection of dividend sustainability has to factor in what's happening with COVID-19.

Cigarette sales fall into a rather unusual category for many reasons. They are in a typical sense "recession resistant" in that just economic hardship does not cause a drop in sales. On the other hand, baseline sales themselves have been falling year after year and this has required repeated price hikes from companies to keep the revenue number constant or growing. We can see the sum of this information here, shown for Imperial Brands.

Finally, with COVID-19 impact directly to lungs, more authorities are trying to step into this area for regulation. We quote two examples below.

Doctors have warned that people who smoke stand a greater chance of dying if they contract COVID-19. Both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have stated that smokers, along with those with diabetes, heart disease, or chronic lung disease, are at greater risk of developing severe complications due to the virus. This is not just a US phenomenon either and we are seeing calls for a ban globally.

Source: QZ

Health experts on Monday urged smokers to quit and cigarette companies to stop producing and selling tobacco products to help reduce the risks from COVID-19. The best thing the tobacco industry can do to fight COVID-19 is to immediately stop producing, marketing and selling tobacco," Gan Quan, a public health specialist and a director at the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

How does all of this play out?

We don't have enough data to be sure of the medium term but here's what we do know. During the initial lockdown sales reversed their current downtrend and went up. While the 1.1% number below may appear small, do note that the current global expectation for this year was a 5% decline in volumes.

There are some signs consumers may be hoarding cigarettes just as many build up stockpiles of canned food, according to Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery. At U.S. retailers, cigarette volumes averaged weekly declines of 6.8% in January and February, but then they bounced back to 1.1% growth in the week through March 22.

Source: Bloomberg

Rather than a basic trend reversal, it appears as if smokers were rather frightened about running out and stocked up in a hurry.

On a March 18 earnings call, Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Laval, Quebec,-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, the parent company of Circle K, also cited no significant drop in cigarette sales, even saying that they have seen some signs of stockpiling. “We’ve certainly seen some items of higher demand,” he said. “The staples that people are stocking up on include water, tobacco products, even beer.”

Source: CSP

There definitely was stockpiling in the initial phase. But that as rolled over and sales are moving lower quickly. Pricing also followed suit.

Tobacco manufacturers have experienced a significant drop-off in demand for traditional cigarettes following an initial inventory stockpiling related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Nielsen convenience store data, traditional cigarette volumes fell 8.4% for the week that ended April 4. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote Tuesday that the sharp decline occurred “as consumers likely depleted their previous pantry-loading.” Pricing also was on the decline industry wide, down 4.9% from the previous week and down 2.1% year over year.

Source: JournalNow

At the same time we have definitely not seen a spike in measures to quit smoking despite the higher inherent risk.

We also would note that Imperial Brands said there was no material change in sales to date but it likely had commented too early (March 31) to gauge the full impact. Our overall take is that the whole outcome will likely be influenced by the speed at which the pandemic resolves. A longer drawn out battle will likely dent volumes as quit rates will increase. The breadth of unemployment levels also are far higher than any we have seen before and it would be unreasonable to think of smoking as completely insulated. At least at a minimum we would expect that cigarette manufacturers would have a harder time passing on their traditional annual 7%-8% price hikes in this macro environment. We expect Q2-2020 to be a tough quarter but Imperial and the rest of the cigarette manufacturers should outperform GDP rates by a wide margin.

Dividend Sustainability

Imperial paid 206.57 pence over the last 12 months. Their normal pattern is to distribute ~70% of the annual dividend in December and March.

Source: Imperial Brands Dividend History

Assuming that is matched in the 12 months ahead and the GBP-USD exchange rate remains constant, investors can delight in a 13% yield. We have examined Imperial's dividend coverage and over the past three years dividend coverage has fallen quite markedly.

In 2019 we saw that the free cash flow after capital expenditures totaled £ 2,323 pounds covering the dividends paid of £ 1,928 pounds. The payout ratio here came to 83%. In 2017, free cash flow after capital expenditures totaled £ 2,230 pounds while dividends paid were just £ 1,577 pounds. That payout ratio was 70%. While that may sound alarming, the key reason for this has been the rather boisterous dividend hikes by Imperial. Multiple 10% dividend hikes, possibly a couple more than they should have, have reduced the coverage for the dividend. Last year they announced a revised dividend policy, and we can expect to see that implemented beginning with the next dividend this June:

2019 will be the eleventh year of 10 per cent dividend growth. Our revised capital allocation and shareholder distributions policy is effective from our 2020 financial year and will grow the dividend progressively, considering the underlying performance of the business to provide greater flexibility in our capital allocation.

Source: Imperial year-end Financial Report Nov. 5, 2019

At present there's enough buffer to pay the dividend, but the cushion might get thinned during this crisis. A key factor will be the price Imperial gets for its planned cigar business sale. One thing that we would not expect to influence the outcome though would be Imperial's debt. At present Imperial's debt metrics look very comfortable and interest coverage has bordered on 5X. This is likely to improve even further with Imperial's floating-rate debt trending down in 2020. Based on all the information, Imperial Brands thus enjoys the second-highest distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands is a dividend stock with a big yield. Its dividend has been the key reason it has trounced the S&P 500 and MSCI UK indices over the last two decades. It's in a recession-resistant business but the underlying trends are not exactly favorable. We do expect pricing power to be strong enough to offset volume declines, making the assumption that the pandemic impact is largely dealt with in 1-2 quarters. That forward outlook is consistent with Imperial Brands paying out what it did in the last 12 months.

A key bullish focus for investors should be that the current issues on e-cigarettes are likely to actually lower the decline rates on its key business. Imperial sports the highest yield among its peers and also has the lowest P/E and EV to EBITDA ratios.

We expect IMBBY to deliver between 12%-15% total return annually over the next five years. The bulk of this should of course come from the dividends and price appreciation should be modest. Still, this is great news especially during periods of market uncertainty. Not only investing in solid dividend stocks generates regular cash flow needed to supplement one's income needs, but it's a defensive investment style that tends to outperforms when markets are volatile.

