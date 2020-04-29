Harley-Davidson: Don't Touch It

Prepared by Stephanie, Junior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been bearish Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for nearly a year now. We absolutely love the company and their products. As a woman tasked with this analysis, I will tell you, anecdotally, there is nothing like the wind in your hair and thrill of being on the open road on a bike. Truly a great experience. Here is the problem, though. The company had been facing sales pressure and struggled to adopt millennial riders for the last few years. And that was when times were, well, the best they have ever been, with record-low unemployment, multi-decade highs in earnings, and supreme consumer confidence. Even with all of that, an investment in the stock led to tremendous losses.

Now, let us face facts. People are just broke, on average. Huge jobless claims, lockdowns across the country, businesses closed, Americans are falling behind on bills, and even primary modes of transportation (e.g. car sales, Uber rides) etc. are all down. Buying a motorcycle is a luxury, really. And one that we simply do not see people rushing out to purchase right now. It is a great shame, because we love the company and its products, but it is just a fact. Even with buybacks and a good dividend, we did not want to park our money here in the best of times and did what we could to save you money by investing elsewhere. Following the market higher, and seeing other entertainment/luxury names rally recently, HOG joined that party. The most recent earnings showed the company is taking steps to save money and fight back, but we really just would not put our money here. Sure, it could rally more. But there are plenty of stocks with upside and still paying solid dividends to choose from. We want the company to succeed, but we want you as investors to do well too. Let us discuss the company's most recent results.

Revenue declines continue

Let us say up front, sales were better than we thought they would be. We thought sales would easily be down 10% in Q1 2020. As we mentioned in the opening, revenues have faced pressure for many quarters. Unfortunately, these sales pressures continue, though with COVID-19, we think everyone was clearly expecting pain. What is worse, the coming Q2 is going to be even worse. But let us stay on task with Q1. The last few Q1 sales results show the declines pretty clearly overall:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is simply a poor trend. So, we were also expecting a sales decline, and we were surprised by the decline, but were surprised that the decline was not as bad as we thought. Still, it is not a reason to invest. Declining sales can be tolerated if the company is more profitable. However, that is also weak. While we will discuss earnings power in a moment, the declining sales are tough to invest in. It seems that the sales pressure continues quarter after quarter and continues the weakness that began way back in 2016. Overall sales dropped another 8% year over year, from $1.195 billion to $1.099 billion. This was actually above our expectations for $1 billion flat. Total consolidated revenues were $1.30 billion, down from $1.38 billion. And our projections were conservative relative to consensus, the latter of which was beat by $59 million. That was most of the good news. Let us look a bit deeper.

More on sales

Okay, so we all know that Harley sells motorcycles, but it also makes money from associated parts, as well as accessories. It does some work in financial services. Motorcycle sales are a key driver, of course. Trends in the U.S. have been weak for years despite the economy being so strong for so long. That is a major problem. Harley is working hard to bring youth into riding. The main question that we had been asking when we were bearish last year is essentially "what could happen in a recession?" Well, we are just getting started with one now, thanks to COVID-19. This question is a chief concern all investors should have because sales have struggled in economic good times. As we suspected, volumes were down again. We saw a massive 17.4% decline in motorcycle sales volume. Keep in mind, the crisis really did not pick up globally until February, and really in March. So, it is painful. Evidently, U.S. retail sales were up a good 6.6% until the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in mid-March. For the full quarter, U.S. retail sales finished down 15.5% compared to prior year. Now, just imagine how bad it will be in Q2 and Q3. Ouch.

So, with volumes down, the company can make it back by upping its pricing. The pricing power certainly helped offset declines, but the bottom line is that far less units were hitting the roads, continuing a long run lower. Revenue from motorcycles fell to $899 million compared to revenue of $964 million last year. This is down 20% in just two years. Of course, actual shipments were also down. The company shipped 52,973 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter, compared to shipments of 58,891 last year.

This poor quarter follows a 6.4% decline in shipments in the entire year 2019. With all the declines, we still have prevalent concerns over retailers' ability to sell these delivered bikes to consumers. This is serious cause for investor concern. The pain was global. Every region saw huge declines. Astonishingly, Asia Pacific was the 'strongest,' only falling 5.3%. The pain was felt badly everywhere else with sales down 28.4% in EMEA. Moreover, sales fell 24.7% in Canada and 21.5% in Latin America. Brutal. The bottom line here is that the company must find a way to improve sales, and that is going to be a tall order when people are broke and will be rebuilding their financial status the next few months.

There are other sources of revenues, and these were all decimated as well versus last year. Sales of parts and accessories came in at $134 million during the quarter, down from $160 million. With lower retail sales of motorcycles, this trend makes sense. General merchandise also fell 11.3% to $49 million, from $55 million. There was one bright spot. Financial services were lending at a high rate, and they saw revenues up 5.1%, with revenues of $198 million, which is better than expected, considering the sharp decline in motorcycle sales. But this was grossly offset by the segment preparing for loan losses, and as such, its operating income fell 61%. These results overall combined for sales that were far less than expected.

Expenses still weigh

The company did a decent job trying to manage expenses, but this is something they were doing to boost profitability over the last year. It helped as the manufacturing optimization initiative had the benefit of controlling expenses and essentially saving margins. However, coupled with lower shipments, both gross margins and operating margins took a hit. This is also a major problem. Gross margin was pressured down to 29%, down from 29.1% last year. Coupled with restructuring costs, operating margin was 7.7%, down from 9.1%. There is just not much to love. There, and it all led to net income of $69 million or $0.45 per share. This was way down from $0.80 a year ago. This may be COVID-19-driven, but let's be real, if we look at 2019, by all accounts, one of the strongest consumer years ever. The annual EPS then contracted to $3.36 from $3.78 a year ago. No good.

Dividend all but gone, but cash position means the company will survive

Harley-Davidson did not buy back shares during the first quarter. During the quarter, there were 153.7 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding and 18.2 million shares remained on board-approved share repurchase authorizations. Expect the company not to buy back anything. The company paid a cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter. The dividend yield was nice. It was good to be paid to wait, but to save cash, it just slashed its dividend 95% to a token $0.02 per share. Frankly, it should have cut it entirely.

Cash and marketable securities were $1.47 billion at the end of first quarter, compared to $759.6 million in Q1 2019. Cash from operating activities was a net outflow of $8.6 million in the quarter compared to an inflow of $32.7 million in Q1 2019. This strong cash position is going to allow the company to weather the storm. It is one bullish point in a sea of negative. Of course, long-term debt is still $4.4 billion, with $1.3 billion in short-term debt, but overall, the cash position is manageable.

Looking ahead

It is impossible to handicap where motorcycle sales will end up. The company is doing what it can to protect dealers, save money, and continue to try and attract new buyers. There are way too many unknowns. Following the massive rally we have seen in shares to $22, this stock is simply one that you should not touch here. We are rooting for the company, and for the consumers to have the means to buy their products, but you would be foolish to gamble on this stock here when there are hundreds of companies that are doing well even in this tough environment.

