How Cracker Barrel's Interstate Strategy Will Give It A Leg Up Over Its Competition

As Americans are preparing for life after the stay-at-home order, thousands of rumors are circulating on how exactly life will be. Everyone expects life to be different, but they just do not how and for how long. In part one, I will give my opinion, based on my research, on principle changes that will occur in a post coronavirus setting. I will also cover the underlying theories behind the estimates of my valuation. Part one is the thesis behind the moving parts of the valuation on Cracker Barrel.

In the second part of this article, I will expose and challenge some of our misguided beliefs about restaurants, more specifically in regards to Cracker Barrel, by diving deep in the details. I will then present the results of my valuation.

Quick note, my sales estimates for CBRL have changed since my last article as it seems Stay-At-Home orders will be lifted a lot sooner than I originally estimated.

POS-COVID 19 SCENARIO:

The question everyone is asking themselves is, how will life be after COVID 19. I know that my close circle and I are asking this question, but how do I know everyone else is? Well, everyone might be too general of a word, but I do know that people are asking this question, as seen in the Google Trends' graph below.

Source: Google Trends

According to Google Trends, people began researching the question of how life will be after COVID 19 around the 8th of March and peaked around the 5th of April. The point is that we know things are going to be different, but we do not understand how and for how long. I am going to cover these questions concerning restaurants only because that is what I am researching.

WHEN WILL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS BEGIN TO OPEN?

Based on my research, businesses will be reopening sometime in early May. I have seen reports were Apple (AAPL), and Simon Properties are all preparing to reopen next week. My opinion will be based upon the conclusion of these companies as they are very well connected and have the resources, not money but workforce, to do the necessary research to be able to estimate when they will reopen.

WHERE DID THIS 50% RUMOR COME FROM?

One of the most common rumors I have heard is that restaurants are going to have to reduce their seating capacity by 50%. I have spent hours searching for these regulations, and I have yet to find a government source saying that this will happen. I even went to Restaurant.org, site of the National Restaurant Association, and I did not find any articles mentioning a reduction in seating capacity by 50%.

It almost seemed like this 50% seating capacity reduction was a figment of my imagination, then a reader commented on one of my articles about this 50% reduction possibility.

Eureka, I found the source of the 50% reduction rumor. During the beginning of the pandemic, New York City ordered restaurants to halve their capacity to reduce the spread of the virus. Offhand, I see several issues with this order. First is that this rule applied only to restaurants that seated over 500 people. In hindsight, it should have been a blanket rule for all restaurants, in my opinion. Second, this rule was created before we even knew anything about COVID 19.

Using the past to predict the future is not always the best thing, but we do have a general direction on how the future will go. In my opinion, the worst-case scenario is that a restaurant will have to reduce its seating capacity by 50%. Because of the uncertainty of the possibility of new regulations, I believe that restaurants will only finish their current projects and will not start building new locations until 2022. If they find a vaccine for COVID 19, the government does not impose new regulations on restaurants, or some sort of incentive is created to lure companies, only then do I believe they will invest in new company projects.

STAY AWAY FROM CROWDED AREAS

As businesses open their doors, there will not be a flock of people running to get in. There will probably be a couple of days where the media will show people waiting to bust down the door to get into an establishment, but I feel that will be more show than anything else. Since I believe that people will be cautious of crowded places, they will frequent these places less than in the past. My assumption is that once a vaccine is found, people will be less cautious. For Cracker Barrel, I estimate that in May, customers per hour will be reduced to half of their normal levels once the stay-at-home orders are lifted. Before you make a judgment on my estimates, please wait until you have read part two of this article. June and July will serve about 62.5% and 75% of their average customers per hour, respectively.

FLY OR DRIVE

CBRL has a strategy that is will give it an advantage over its competition, and that strategy is its interstate location strategy. According to their annual report, 83% of their locations are near interstates. I know that people will still need to travel for work and vacation. I believe that travelers will prefer not to travel by plane if their situation allows.

My theory on less flying and more driving is based upon an article that I read on Bloomberg. In the article, the CEO of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) said to its employees that "I estimate the recovery period could take two to three years." In the same article, they mention a study from an International Air Transport Association survey. The survey found that 40% of recent travelers will wait at least six months after the virus is no longer an issue before they will travel again.

Bottom line, once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, and people are allowed to roam freely, they will be traveling via interstate highways and not by airplane for the next couple of years. When these travelers get hungry, chances are they will see a Cracker Barrel billboard advertising which exit to take to satisfy their hunger.

HEATING, VENTILATING, AND AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEMS

Even though I believe that the restaurant industry will not be building new locations, that does not mean that they will not have capital expenditures. I recently read an article on how HVAC systems can help reduce the spread of COVID 19.

Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through the air is sufficiently likely that airborne exposure to the virus should be controlled. Changes to building operations, including the operation of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, can reduce airborne exposures.

I feel that restaurants will have to ensure the public that they have HVAC systems that help prevent the spread of airborne diseases. These systems are costly and will increase the maintenance cost per restaurant.

If all regulation related questions have been answered by the government and there is a vaccine for COVID 19 then, in my opinion, restaurants will begin building new locations by the year 2022.

NOTHING IS FOREVER

Not all of the above changes in our society will be permanent; some of them will only last as long as we as a population can remember what happened. Once our collective memory of the COVID 19 pandemic fades away, so will these newly acquired mental defense mechanisms. Until then, the economy will be a reflection of our fears of contracting a deadly virus. Based on my above opinion, I have Cracker Barrel Sales' returning to pre-COVID 19 levels in 2022. Reminder, 2022, will have 53 weeks in the fiscal year.

PART TWO

Operating Myths Of A Cracker Barrel

At any given time during the day, Cracker Barrel is serving customers at its max seating capacity. A reduction in seating space by 50% will reduce their sales by half too. I hope to prove to you that these two assumptions by the market are not correct.

According to Cracker Barrel's 2019 annual report, they serve, on average, 6,700 customers per week. I took the data from their annual report to calculate how many customers they have per week. Once I discovered how they arrived at this average, I immediately notice how we must be careful in how we interpret the company's language. First, the average customers per week calculation include off-premise sales, which means these seats were not occupied. Second, without the data from their operating systems, which I believe should stay a secret, we are without the statistical data necessary to analyze their occupancy rate properly. Time to put my favorite word into action, satisfice.

In this same annual report, the company states that its average restaurant can seat 180 people at one time. I took their average of 6,700 customers per week and calculated the average they serve per hour and found an amount that was more than half their seating capacity.

6,700 / (16 Hours Per Day x 7 Days a Week) = 60 Customers Per Hour

A Cracker Barrel restaurant, on average, is only using one-third of its seating capacity. I know that there are some flaws in this train of thought, but these flaws are insignificant when you look at the whole picture. Flaws like empty seats at an occupied table, hours when there are more or fewer guests, generalizing the number of hours a restaurant is open, and assuming that all restaurants get the same amount of customers per week. As I said earlier, without better data, we have to use what we have.

I feel the weight of the above flaws in my analysis is little because of actions taken by the company. First, a host ensures that customers only occupy the seats they need. Next, even if some hours are busier than others, the annual reports show that sales are spread pretty evenly between breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Third, we hope that CBRL closes down restaurants that do not serve a certain number of guests during a week. Lastly, the variation in the number of hours a restaurant is open should be limited between the range of 14 to 16 hours per week which affects the average customers per hour only a little.

CLICK HERE FOR VALUATION - THESE DOCUMENTS ARE NECESSARY TO UNDERSTAND THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION

ABOUT SALES

Even if restaurants have to reduce their seating capacity, I feel that this will not reduce the sales of Cracker Barrel by more than 6.4 to 9.4 percent in the short-term. I take into consideration that the company uses on average less than half of its full seating capacity. After the initial shock, sales loss should be minimum as off-premise sales grow. Also, the company's interstate strategy will allow it to almost maintain sales as I predict interstate traffic will increase significantly from 2020 until 2021.

GROSS MARGIN

I estimate that gross margin will shrink during this period due to a loss in inventory and the consecutive periods due to tighter margins used to attract customers. I predict two years of price competition between Cracker Barrel and its competitors to lure the now smaller amount of customers that have money to spend on eating out.

OPERATING EXPENSES

In my opinion, the company will put effort into reducing expenses, but even then they will be unable to reduce them by more than $100 million. After 2022, expenses will begin to show liner growth with sales.

INTEREST EXPENSES

The company will experience an increase in interest expense as they are now using all of their revolving credit of line of $ 950 million. Even though LIBOR rates have gone down substantially in the past months, the company has double the debt now than it had last quarter. I feel the company will pay down their debt as soon as the economy becomes more stable.

NON RECURRING EXPENSES

On the 25th of March, the company alerted its investors that it would be taking a $133 million loss on its investment in Punch Bowl Social.

CONCLUSION

In my opinion, CBRL is undervalued by 38.9% and should be considered a strong buy. I feel that the reason it is undervalued is that the market is taking a reduction of 50% of the seating capacity possibility at face-value. Also, I think the market has not got into the details of how much seating capacity CBRL uses on an average hourly basis. Due to the factors and opinions that I have mentioned in this article, I have given Cracker Barrel a target price of $134.96.

Please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha to stay up to date on the Brazilian economy and the food and beverage industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.