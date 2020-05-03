High Dividends Keep Rolling In With PTY, Yield 11%

With 20/20 hindsight, we know investors should have been running toward PTY, not away from it.

In 2009, PTY saw its NAV drop considerably, and its price dropped more as investors ran in fear.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has long been one of our favorite fixed income funds. As of Friday, April 24, PTY is yielding an impressive 11.4% and that's without factoring in the frequent special dividends that PTY has at the end of the year.

Like much of the market, PTY took a significant fall in March.

Data by YCharts

Falling more than SPY, investors are running away. If we look at NAV, it has fallen almost as much.

Data by YCharts

We post this to save ourselves the trouble of the numerous comments we will get about PTY underperforming year-to-date. Yes, it absolutely has.

Fortunately, we are not investors who are selling today. We do not invest for three to four months. We invest for years and collect income. PTY was on our short list of investments that we consistently recommended buying throughout the downturn. The reason is that PTY has a solid history of producing great income, and in the long term, will beat the market. High immediate income, combined with market beating total returns, makes PTY a core position in our portfolio.

PTY has been a reliable payer of dividends since inception. This chart compares the Total Return of PTY vs. SPY, including dividends:

Data by YCharts

Despite the recent underperformance, PTY would have returned $68.53k as opposed to SPY's $43.86k. Most of these returns have come in the form of dividends.

This is what the Income Method is about, utilizing your assets to obtain a significant stream of income which you can decide how you want to use - whether that's reinvestment, investing in new investments, or spending it.

One of the biggest reasons we like PTY is because of its performance through the Great Financial Crisis. PTY was able to navigate through without cutting the dividend, even though it was a crisis that centered around the financial system.

The Time Machine - Stop! Don't Panic!

Investors who bought PTY recently might be a bit distraught over the rapid loss in March. They might be fearing the risk that the dividend might be cut, after all, even NAV dropped over 20%. Stop! Don't panic! This is not the first time PIMCO has dealt with a challenging environment and it will not be the last.

Data by YCharts

Look familiar? No that is not a repeat of the year-to-date chart from above - this is January through March of 2009. PTY saw its NAV drop below $6. Did they slash their dividend? No - they kept paying the $0.1129/month they were paying before the decline and even distributed a $0.5692 special dividend in December. In total, investors who bought in 2009 received $1.924 in dividends - over 30% yield on NAV in March.

Despite having a much larger decline than SPY in the first quarter, by the end of the year, investors in PTY had materially better returns than SPY.

Data by YCharts

Those who were able to buy/add during the drop in March, or even in the early stages of recover in April, were able to do even better.

The lesson: Do not focus on the short-term gyrations of prices. Unless you are a day trader, they do not mean much. Any given pick is going to underperform the benchmark in some quarters, sometimes by a lot. Collect your dividends and wait - your patience will be rewarded.

Why PTY Has Been Volatile

History does not necessarily repeat itself. So we want to make sure we understand not only what happened, but why it happened before we predict what that might mean for the future.

Here's a look at PTY's most recent holdings:

Source: PIMCO

Note that two of PIMCO's largest exposures are to non-agency mortgages and "High Yield Credit." Both sectors took a fairly large hit on their values last month during the rush to liquidity.

We have covered non-agency mortgages previously, even agency MBS, which comes with a principal guarantee, and saw a strong downward movement. Unlike the mREITs we analyzed, PTY does not have problems with margin calls. While they utilize similar non-recourse "repo" loans, most of PTY's assets are not encumbered by them. That means when margin calls were taking place, PTY had plenty of assets to offer as collateral to ensure they could hold.

The MBS market has been slowly recovering, and it looks like most people are continuing to pay their mortgages. Despite hysterical news stories reporting a "flood" of requests for forbearance and "thousands of percent increase" in requests, the actual number of forbearances is lower than one might expect.

Source: BlackKnight

Mortgages in forbearance make up approximately 5.7%. Very likely, people are using forbearance in lieu of becoming delinquent. If we look at delinquencies, they spiked over 11% in 2010.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The spike up has been faster, but not yet as extreme. Even if every mortgage in forbearance today defaults, it will not exceed 2009 levels. PIMCO knows as well as anyone, that in hindsight 2009-2014 was an excellent buying opportunity for MBS - that's when PIMCO was buying MBS hand over fist.

Today, we have a much healthier market, mortgages generally have significantly higher equity, and immediately before COVID, default rates were at all-time lows. The market clearly over-corrected in panic, and we do not expect another foreclosure crisis that matches 2009.

High-Yield Corporate Bonds

The other major sector is high-yield corporate bonds, which similarly saw a large sell-off. With the massive injection of liquidity from the government, high-yield has been strong. Recently Marriott (MAR) sought to raise $1 billion in bonds, and got $1.6 billion. AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK), two below investment grade companies that are dramatically impacted by COVID-19, have been able to raise hundreds of millions in additional debt.

For prior holders of high-yield debt, this is crucial because it means that the debt they hold is much more likely to be refinanced and therefore PTY collects par value.

Unlike in 2009, this is not a credit crisis. Lenders have plenty of liquidity and the appetite for risk has come back as suddenly as it disappeared. Given that PTY was able to navigate one of the worst credit collapses of all time and come out ahead, we have a lot of confidence that they can navigate the current situation equally as well.

How PTY Maintained The Dividend

Some might wonder how PTY managed to maintain their dividend through the turbulent times of 2009, even as their NAV crashed. The reason is that PTY does not just hold bonds. PTY actively trades bonds. As bond prices gyrate, they will sell positions they view as less profitable, and buy positions they view as having a better outcome.

When "everything is on sale" we expect that we will see increased turnover in the portfolio as PTY will sell positions that are relatively expensive and move into positions that have fallen relatively more. This is where the quality of the manager shines, as they will need to ensure not only current cash flow for the dividend, but also set the fund up for a rapid recovery. In 2009, that meant putting their "hand in the fire" and buying non-agency MBS. A bet that we know with 2020 hindsight has paid off spectacularly.

PTY succeeded in 2009 because of clear thinking, refusal to panic in the face of a large sell-off and the willingness to look with a critical eye at what the market was selling and determine what was worth buying, and what truly was a lost cause.

When you invest in PTY, you are not just investing in a collection of bonds that might or might not default. You are investing in a premier management team that will navigate the rough waters for you.

Conclusion

The market is frequently ruled by short-term hyperbole. Are there real economic issues being caused by COVID-19? Absolutely. Is this something that is going to make its mark on our economy and psyche for years? Yes. Is this the apocalypse that will end the world? No. Life will go on, lending will go on, and debt will be paid.

The magic sauce behind PTY is PIMCO. For all we know, PTY has substantially shifted their holdings over the past two months. When you invest in PTY, you are not investing in a collection of holdings, you are investing in a premier manager who has an impressive track record. PTY management can, and will, make the decisions they believe is best for the fund without notifying holders.

At the height of the panic, PTY kept its dividend unchanged. We fully expect that PTY will keep its dividend unchanged for the rest of the year. With the upset in the bond sector, PTY had an opportunity to do some bargain hunting, and we fully expect that they did. For an actively managed bond fund like PTY, volatility is not something to be scared of, it's an opportunity that allows them to reposition the portfolio and take advantage of buying at dirt-cheap prices when the rest of the market is running in fear. We are confident that PTY is well positioned to have market beating profits during the recovery.

To be able to invest in a CEF that's this strong, and receive an 11.4% yield, is a gift that's rare. In 2009, investors had the opportunity and many passed it up. In hindsight, that was clearly a mistake. Today, there's another opportunity, how many will make the same mistake? Not us. When PTY drops, we grab with both hands.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,000-plus members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTY, PCI, PDI, PFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.