Netflix Vs. Disney: Where Is The Value?

There couldn't be two companies with more diverging yet linked storylines right now like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). On one hand, Netflix has seen a remarkable surge in the stock price in the last month or so with the tailwind of increased viewership and subscribers, as people seek to be entertained during this pandemic. On the other hand is Disney which is experiencing a once-in-a-generation short-term headwind as the pandemic hits its parks and movie business. We see Netflix as a good play short term while Disney as a better play long term. Note that Disney's financial year ends in September while Netflix's year ends in December.

Bright near-term outlook for Netflix: Netflix had an impressive 23% YoY subscriber growth in Q1. According to company management, the growth in January and February growth rates were similar to the previous years. March was the outlier here. Q1 revenues came in at $5.77 billion versus consensus estimates of $5.76 billion. Our expectation is that this big bump in subs will be felt most in Q2 which will be the biggest beneficiary of this growth given that the lockdowns only started in full swing in mid-March. With a stabler dollar in Q2, we expect better growth in Q2 as the company harnesses the full benefits of the shift to staying at home.

The management plans for further increases in price. However, with a churn rate that is reducing after the price increases from last year and increasing subs in Q2, we expect these two to more than compensated for the stagnant prices. Nothing is assured beyond that though.

The downside is that the excellent growth in Q1 and the expected growth in Q2 are just growth pulled forward from future quarters so the expectation would be to see decreased growth rates heading into Q3 and Q4 2020 which will be the best time to jump ship if you're long. It is hard to see a sustained increase in subs beyond Q2 as the economic effects of the downturn bite since non-discretionary expenses are likely to be cut. As such, these growth headwinds will fade beyond Q2 as growth subsides.

Worse-than-expected near-term outlook for Disney: Contrast this to Disney that has had a tough few months. In Q1 2020 (ending December 31, 2019), media and parks were the biggest contributors to revenue at $7.4 billion each while studio and DTC revenues stood at $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion respectively. Two of these four sources of revenues (parks, experiences, and products and Studio Entertainment) have been heavily hit by the pandemic as most parks, especially the Shanghai Disney Resort and the Hong Kong Disneyland parks, and movie theaters closed. With indefinite closures presently, the outlook is dim for parks and studio. We expect these two sources to be down by 20% in Q2 2020 and around double that in Q3 2020 given that there will be trepidation in visiting parks and theaters in the near term. Media Networks is a dim bright spot here, and even here, ESPN will keep struggling to retain viewership as live sports content dries up (viewers can only keep watching old content).

To survive, Disney has had to stop paying salaries for 100,000 workers (almost 50% of its workforce) which may save it around $500 million monthly. SGA and the costs of services are a significant portion of their expenses. To inject some liquidity, they have tapped into the credit markets, but, as a result, the S&P (SPGI) has downgraded their credit rating to an A-minus. We do expect a further downgrade should the situation deteriorate further. We expect it to cut its dividend payments for this year. Disney is bleeding and in pain. Revenues, margins, earnings, and liquidity are all under pressure in the short term. The H2 2020 outlook will be much worse than most analysts, and the markets are factoring in as the recession unfolds. As such, we are short-term bearish but long-term bullish.

The Brightest Spot for Disney - Disney+: With parks closed and people at home, Disney's move last year to launch Disney+ has been vindicated as it has some alternative ways to boost revenues while traditional sources dry up. Disney is part of the DTC segment. Disney is seeing increased traction in its Disney+ (aka the pandemic babysitter) offering which is cheaper and geared to the family. With the service having launched just last year, Disney announced on the 8th of April that it had surpassed 50 million paid subscriber count. That's 5 times the number of subs it had in November (10 million subs back in November). For context, Disney expected to hit 60 million to 90 million signups by 2024. The growth is nothing short of phenomenal. The challenge is it is yet to be profitable, but the heat of competition is definitely rising for Netflix. Surprisingly, even Netflix CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that this level of execution from an incumbent is something to behold:

I've been so impressed with the Disney+ execution. Over 20 years of watching different businesses, incumbents, like Blockbuster and Walmart and all these companies, I've never seen such a good execution of the incumbent learning the new way and mastering it. And then to have them achieve over 50 million in six months, it's stunning. So to see both the execution and the numbers line up, my hats off to them - Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

There is great potential in Disney+ as Disney can also use its platform to launch new movies and series direct to stream, making it a go-to platform for new content. Outsourcing new content can also bring it in direct competition to Netflix. Its lower pricing point is a definite point of attraction. Going forward, we see Disney+, which was launched as a peripheral product, taking center stage at Disney. Trust Disney to think a bit more now on how to make this a core product offering going forward as the chances of parks reopening soon dim.

The Rich Content Supply for Netflix: Netflix is assured in terms of content. It has a rich and solid product pipeline until at least early 2021. Even though all filming has come to a stand-still, the company has more than 200 post-production projects that are ongoing remotely meaning that there is no reason to worry about content in the short term. Significantly, most shows for 2020 have already been shot. Moreover, collaborative projects, like The Last Dance done together with ESPN, are providing additional rich content over this period. We expect a steady supply of content coming to the captive audiences at home as we continue with the hammer and the dance until the pandemic is over. The current content also remains very popular as seen in a positive sentiment in the Refinitiv Social Media Monitor, with shows as Tiger King generating tons of hype and being watched by 64 million member households so far. This positive sentiment will continue to support the stock price in Q2 2020. On the other hand, Disney will have to keep relying on older content to keep it going as filming and production have ground to a halt. There is some hope though with projects like the Last Dance and the NFL Drafts attracting record crowds. For Disney, the short-term pain is compounding.

The Beauty and the Beast in Valuation: The Netflix share price has been on a tear lately making the valuation very steep, trading at near 52-week highs. With a current market cap (190B), it is worth more than Disney (181B). Our contention is that Disney's move to online streaming is not priced in by the market which is focusing on their present challenges. If Disney was a standalone company, it would be trading at the very least 50% of Netflix multiples. In reality though, Netflix, currently, trades at a steep trailing PE of 86X compared to Disney's PE of 16X (industry peers trade at an average of 18X). Presently, Disney is trading around the mid-point of its one-year low of $79.07 and a one-year high of $153.41. We expect these valuations to diverge even further in the short term, so lookout for new dips to buy into Disney.

Conclusion: In sum, H1 2020 is expected to be the best half yet for Netflix as the full effects of the people seeking entertainment as they stay at home materialize. However, this will be one of Disney's toughest half so far as they navigate the negative effects of the crisis. Beyond that, the outlook is positive for Disney as it unlocks the full potential for Disney+. Our outlook for Netflix, however, dims as the growth story will hit a bump in H2 2020 as formidable new competition and stagnating or even declining subscriber growth hit home.

