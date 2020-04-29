Axsome's Alzheimer's Positive Results, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Axsome Therapeutics Reports Positive Alzheimer Results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) reported that its lead drug candidate AXS 05 met its primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial. The ADVANCE-1 study was a randomized, double-blind, controlled, trial and had 366 patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment in Alzheimer’s disease agitation, which is the most common form of dementia.

AXS-05 met the primary endpoint by showing a statistically significant mean reduction in the Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score compared to placebo at Week 5. The mean reductions from baseline was 15.4 points for AXS-05 and 11.5 points for placebo. These results represent a mean percentage reduction from baseline of 48% for AXS-05 versus 38% for placebo. The drug candidate also showed superiority to bupropion on the CMAI total score (p<0.001), showing component contribution.

The drug candidate also showed rapid improvement in agitation symptoms. It showed numerically superior CMAI total score to placebo starting at Week 2 and achieved statistical significance at Week 3 (p=0.007), just one week after full dosing with AXS-05. Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome, said, “The positive ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial represents a potentially important milestone for Alzheimer’s disease patients, their caregivers, and physicians, particularly given the lack of approved treatments for, and the serious and distressing nature of, Alzheimer’s disease agitation. We look forward to discussing these data with the FDA.” The company said that it is following the timeline for submitting an NDA for the drug.

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, non-competitive NMDA receptor antagonist. It mainly works by affecting several neurotransmitter systems such as serotonin and dopamine. The drug candidate has the potential to improve synaptic transmission and boost the working of cortical circuits in patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and agitation. The mechanism of this drug candidate includes control of microglial activation, which is believed to have impact on neuronal damage in diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. The trial showed that there was no evidence of cognitive decline for patients treated with AXS-05. The metric was measured using Mini Mental State Examination.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and it mainly deals in developing therapies for managing central nervous system disorders. The company is currently working on five clinical stage drug candidates which are AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is aimed at Major Depressive Disorder, Treatment Resistant Depression, Alzheimer’s disease agitation, and smoking cessation, whereas AXS-07 is designed to treat migraine. AXS-12 and AXS-14 are for narcolepsy and fibromyalgia, respectively.

TRACON Pharma Up On Positive Cancer Candidate Outcome

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) reported that its partner Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (NYSE:JNJ) has decided not to exercise its options for worldwide rights for its cancer drug candidate TRC253. The decision has been taken after a review of Phase 2 data in certain prostate cancer patients. The company is now looking for a licensing partner for developing and commercializing the drug candidate in China.

In the Phase 1/1 trial of the drug candidate, 72 patients suffering from metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer were dosed. These patients had prostate cancer which had progressed on prior treatments, including the wild type AR inhibitor Xtandi or Erleada. Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON, said, “While TRC253 is as active as Xtandi in prostate cancer cell lines and in patient-derived xenograft models, we determined during clinical development that the F877L androgen receptor mutation TRC253 was designed to treat was far less common than predicted, and the product candidate was not highly active in prostate cancer patients with acquired resistance to Xtandi or Erleada.” At 280 mg oral dosage a day, the drug candidate was well tolerated and grade 1 QTc prolongation was the most common adverse event.

TRC253 is a novel, orally bioavailable small molecule which acts as a potent and high affinity competitive inhibitor of the androgen receptor. AR plays a crucial role in the growth of prostate cancer at all stages of the disease. TRC253 seeks to address resistance mechanisms to current AR inhibitors by explicitly targeting mutations in the AR ligand binding domain. The drug has also shown promise in inhibiting signals through the wild type AR. Tracon was responsible for completing initial Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials which involved treating men suffering from prostate cancer. Janssen was responsible for completed studies for supporting IND.

Syndax Reports Update About Leukemia Drug Candidate

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) reported preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613, a potent and highly selective oral menin inhibitor. The company also stated that the drug candidate was recently given Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for treating adult and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia. The preliminary results showed that the interaction of menin and MLL1 with the drug candidate may prompt response in patients suffering from genetically defined acute leukemias.

Syndax reported that six patients were treated in the Phase 1 portion of AUGMENT 101 trial, as of the April 17th. The trial showed two out of the three MLL rearrangement patients showing the response. One patient with the drug exposure consistent with the requirement for activity in preclinical models, improved to show a complete response while other patient showed a partial response in conjunction with incomplete blood count recovery after 28 days of therapy. However, the third patient did achieve drug exposure levels consistent with the requirement and hence was removed from the trial.

The trial showed that the drug candidate was well-tolerated and did not show any dose limiting toxicities. Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, said, “Within months of initiating the Phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial, we are excited to present to the cancer research community the first clinical evidence that disrupting the interaction between menin and MLL1 with our potent and selective inhibitor, SNDX-5613, can induce response in patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias.” The company also emphasized that the results were swift after a single, 28-day cycle.

The AUGMENT-101 trial is a Phase 1/2 open-label trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SNDX-5613. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of AUGMENT-101 is currently enrolling adults with R/R acute leukemias including MLL-r and nucleophosmin (NPM1) mutant acute leukemias. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing cancer therapies. Its lead product entinostat is in Phase 3 combination trial with exemestane for treatment of advanced HR+, HER2- breast cancer.

