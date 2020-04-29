Gap Stock Could Soar If Management Closes The Gap Brand

Gap, Inc. should use the current crisis as leverage to negotiate early exits from store leases for its struggling Gap brand: a prelude to selling or shuttering the brand.

The Gap, Inc. faces severe short-term pressure on its cash flow from the closures of nearly all of its stores.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has one of the strongest balance sheets in the specialty retail industry. As of early February, it had $1.65 billion of cash and investments, compared to just $1.25 billion of funded debt and $6.4 billion of lease liabilities. It also had $500 million of borrowing capacity on its credit line.

However, even Gap's substantial cash pile has proven no match for the disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company closed its stores in North America on March 19. It shuttered its stores in Europe around the same time. All of these locations remain closed until further notice. Notwithstanding the company's strong e-commerce business, the store closures have crushed its sales. Meanwhile, outstanding bills have continued to come due.

As a result, Gap warned last week that it expected to end the first quarter with just $750 million to $850 million of cash and investments on its balance sheet. Considering that it has drawn down the $500 million on its credit line and deferred payment of its first-quarter dividend, this implies cash burn of more than $1 billion. With the company bleeding cash, it didn't pay April rent in North America, conserving $115 million.

Despite these signs of financial stress, Gap, Inc. has the resources to survive the pandemic. At its recent trading price below $9, the stock even looks like a speculative buy. But the company's flagship Gap brand is not so lucky. The COVID-19 pandemic might finally be the catalyst that forces Gap, Inc. to put the Gap brand out of its misery.

Gap has been struggling mightily

Gap, Inc. operates numerous specialty brands: Old Navy, The Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City. Old Navy is by far the largest and most important, accounting for 49% of the company's $16.4 billion of revenue in fiscal 2019 and the vast majority of its profit. The Gap brand is second-largest, accounting for 28% of Gap, Inc.'s revenue last year.

However, unlike Old Navy, Gap has been a laggard for years. Comparable sales for the brand turned negative in fiscal 2014, falling 5%. While the brand seemed to be on the verge of turning things around in fiscal 2017, sales erosion re-accelerated in 2018 and has remained rapid.

Fiscal Year Gap Brand Comp Sales Increase (Decrease) 2013 3% 2014 (5%) 2015 (6%) 2016 (3%) 2017 (1%) 2018 (5%) 2019 (7%)

(Data source: Gap, Inc. historical financials.)

Indeed, over the past six fiscal years cumulatively, Gap brand comp sales have plunged by about a quarter. Total sales for the brand have fallen from $6.35 billion in fiscal 2013 to $4.63 billion last year.

Not surprisingly, these dreadful sales trends have weighed on margins. Historically, while Gap, Inc. has provided some directional commentary on profitability trends, it doesn't specify the margins for particular chains. However, in preparation for the recently-canceled spinoff of Old Navy, management provided more details on profitability by business last fall.

In fiscal 2018, Old Navy achieved a stellar 15% operating margin. By contrast, the other half of the company logged a dreadful 2% adjusted operating margin (see slides 57-58), down from 4% two years earlier. Furthermore, among the non-Old Navy businesses, Gap is by far the least profitable. The up-and-coming Athleta brand has high margins and Banana Republic remains solidly profitable, whereas the Gap brand is losing money. Losses from its specialty stores outweigh any earnings from its e-commerce and outlet businesses.

(Source: Gap September 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 50)

Gap, Inc. has responded to these dreadful results from the Gap brand with plans to shrink the store fleet. It closed 141 Gap stores last year, and as of mid-March, it planned to close about 170 more in fiscal 2020. This would bring Gap's global store count to approximately 1,000 locations, including Gap Factory stores but excluding licensed locations. (There were 470 licensed Gap stores worldwide as of early February, mainly outside North America.)

It's time to move on

The Gap is an iconic brand and clearly has retained a following, given that it generated $4.63 billion of sales last year. That said, Gap, Inc. has implemented multiple turnaround attempts for its flagship brand in recent years, none of which have succeeded.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic will make things much worse. Mall traffic will take a while to recover; for a full recovery, people will need to feel comfortable being in crowded spaces. For some lower-productivity malls where Gap still has stores, traffic may never bounce back. Even when traffic does recover, lingering high unemployment is likely to depress consumer spending, hurting sales and possibly forcing more discounting.

At a recent investor conference, new Gap, Inc. CFO Katrina O'Connell acknowledged that "this crisis will absolutely set a new baseline for what component of the fleet we want to keep." That said, she reiterated that the company believes the brand can be turned around with new leadership and better execution.

(Image source: The Gap)

However, trying to fix Gap may not be worth the effort, and the current crisis could present a unique opportunity to accelerate the closures of stores that were losing money or marginally profitable prior to COVID-19. While the company argues that the forced closure of most of its stores by government order relieves it of the obligation to pay rent, landlords are sure to dispute that assertion. Gap could try to forge a compromise with landlords, agreeing to pay rent for April and future months as scheduled in exchange for advancing the expiration of Gap brand store leases to late fiscal 2020 or early fiscal 2021. Many landlords might prefer the certainty of such a deal to the alternative of rolling the dice in court to try to recover lost rent.

If management can substantially reduce the chain's long-term lease liabilities, it might be possible to sell the brand to a private company that can focus on rebooting the Gap brand on a smaller scale. If there are no buyers, shutting down the brand might be the best alternative. While there would be one-time costs, such a move would put an end to the brand's losses and enable management to focus on the more promising parts of the business. Even if the company decides to keep the Gap brand (a less attractive option, in my opinion), moves to get out of bad leases early would accelerate a potential return to profitability.

What about Gap, Inc.?

The end of The Gap could actually be good news for Gap, Inc. Last week, the company raised $2.25 billion in new debt. While the price tag was lofty (coupons range from 8.375% to 8.875%), this issuance refinances Gap. Inc.'s $1.25 billion of debt maturing in 2021, gives it an ample cash cushion for the rest of 2020, and leaves plenty of extra cash to fund lease buyouts and other restructuring moves.

Thus, the company's survival isn't at risk in any meaningful sense. And if management focuses its attention on its growth brands going forward, Gap stock could be worth far more than its recent single-digit trading price. (As of Tuesday's close, Gap had a $3.2 billion market cap.)

Data by YCharts

Indeed, Old Navy and Athleta combined for nearly $9 billion of sales last year and are capable of double-digit operating margins. Furthermore, they are less exposed to enclosed malls than Gap and Banana Republic, while Old Navy is particularly well positioned for an environment where cash-strapped consumers prioritize value. Old Navy and Athleta alone produce over $1 billion in annual operating profit in a typical year and have plenty of growth potential. Even factoring in a multiyear recovery timeline, they are conservatively worth at least $10 billion.

Gap, Inc.'s other brands (excluding the Gap brand) produce relatively modest profits, but they're worth more than zero. I would put their value at $1 billion; even if that estimate is off by 50% one way or the other, it wouldn't be material to the investment case.

Even if Gap exits the COVID-19 crisis with $3 billion of net debt (which assumes incremental borrowing due to 2020 cash burn and costs related to selling or shutting down the Gap brand), this analysis would put Gap's equity value at $8 billion: more than double the company's current market cap. This makes Gap stock an intriguing speculative buy, with massive upside making up for likely short-term volatility.

The big risk is that management continues to pursue the Gap turnaround project indefinitely and the loss of focus leads to further missteps at the other brands. Old Navy and Athleta both have strong market positions, high margins, and ample room to grow. Putting the Gap brand out to pasture could be the catalyst for Gap, Inc.'s return to glory.

