Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust: Fantastic Risk/Reward Opportunity

A Value+ Catalyst Special Situation

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (LON:HAST) is a London-listed closed end fund which trades at a 20% discount to net asset value (NAV). On 16 January 2020 the Board of Directors reported their findings following a review of how to improve performance and address the trust’s persistent discount. The recommendation of Alex Barr, the trust’s portfolio manager was to change the trust’s strategy to incorporate more illiquid alternative investment strategies. However, when the Board consulted with large shareholders, they found there was limited appetite for such an approach. Indeed, the preference was to realise the portfolio’s investments in an orderly fashion. The Board opted to hold a General Meeting on 25 March to officially put a realisation motion forward to all shareholders.

On 19 March the Board put out an announcement that the General Meeting was to be postponed on the basis that an active realisation would not be in the best interest of shareholders given the movement in spreads, pricing and valuations brought on by the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. The timing of this announcement was in the midst of a severe market correction and the share price collapsed to reach a low of £1.75 on March 23. To put this decline in perspective the shares traded at around the £3 level as early as February.

Potential Next Steps

As markets stabilise, one might expect the Board to reconvene the General Meeting and put the decision to wind up the portfolio to shareholders. Once shareholders are given the opportunity to vote on the trust’s future, it is likely the majority will be in favour of a managed realisation. Moreover, given its current market capitalisation of £94 million, the trust is sub-scale and lacks the size many institutional investors require to build up a meaningful stake. Many closed-end funds which fail to reach critical mass tend to end up trading at meaningful discounts to NAV. The discounts lead to investor disaffection and pressure on the Board to offer strategic alternatives, the most viable of which is often a wind-up.

Strategy Overview

The Trust was incorporated on 2 April 1930 and originally pursued a deep value equity-based strategy. The fund since adapted to focus on alternative investment strategies, though maintained the target of out-performing the MSCI World Equity benchmark on a five year rolling basis. The portfolio is constructed by marrying a top-down macro framework with a bottom up selection process.

The trust currently invests across a broad spectrum of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, commodities or real-estate, either through offshore funds or other listed investment trusts.

Portfolio Analysis

Henderson provides excellent transparency and the full portfolio is accessible, albeit on a 6-month lagged basis. Whilst it would be useful to view a live portfolio it is unlikely the holdings have changed materially, particularly since the Board was already contemplating a managed wind-down. The portfolio is highly diversified with 48 holdings. The top ten holdings comprise 45.7% of NAV and are described in more detail in the table below.

HAST Top Ten Positions (March 2020)

Holding Strategy % of NAV Comments Blackrock European Hedge Fund Hedge fund 7.6% One of the world’s leading hedge funds performing strongly in 2020 YTD, $5.7bn in AUM. Mantra Special Opps Private equity 6.5% Secondary fund raised €53m in 2013 BofA Merri Lynch Commodity Hedge fund 5.6% Commodity fund Sagil Latin America Opp Hedge fund 5.5% Latin America focused on hedge fund with $138m in AUM KLS Sloane Robinson Emerging Markets Fund Hedge fund 4.8% EM-focused UCITS fund with weekly liquidity DMS UCITS Platform Hedge fund 4.6% FX strategy managed by P/E investments; performing strongly in 2020 YTD, $47m in AUM Renewable Energy & Environmental Infrastructure Private equity 4.5% Managed by Zouk Capital with $181.5m in AUM Ashmore SICAV Emerging Markets Hedge fund 3.9% Focused on EM sovereign debt Helium Selection Hedge fund 3.9% Multi-strategy hedge fund Ceiba Real estate 3.8% Cuba property closed-end fund with current market cap of €83m. TOTAL 45.7%

Source: Janus Henderson

Portfolio Liquidity

A key factor to consider in any potential wind-up is liquidity which will dictate the time in which a portfolio may be realised. The longer the time to wind-up, the lower the investor’s IRR.

HAST’s portfolio may be divided across three core buckets: closed-end/ REIT funds, hedge funds and private investment funds.

The closed-end fund / REIT bucket is the most liquid since they are publicly traded, though some of these smaller trusts have limited trading liquidity and may take longer to realise.

The hedge fund bucket is probably on a monthly or quarterly redemption cycle plus 60-90 days to receipt of cash.

This leaves the private equity bucket, which carries a more uncertain liquidity profile. This bucket contains secondary funds, which are funds of private equity funds and offer more enhanced liquidity to investors as there is an active market of secondary funds. It also contains some infrastructure, energy and real estate funds. I estimate this bucket comprises around 34% of which perhaps half are comprise closed end funds and the balance represents offshore private vehicles.

In a managed realisation one might expect the bulk of the NAV to be realised over a 6-month period. Beyond that timeframe there will be a tail of holdings which take longer to realise albeit the precise timeframe is indeterminable.

Valuation is Attractive

The shares have recovered from the low on 23 March to £2.42, which represents a 20% discount to NAV. In the meantime, the trust offers a yield of 2.1%. Assuming the ongoing charges of 0.94%, company level and realisation costs are roughly offset by the running yield, the potential return is roughly equivalent to the discount unwinding plus any investment return in the interim period. Clearly, investment returns could be positive or negative but one would need to see a 20% decline in NAV to reach a break-even level. Given markets may have reached a low for the cycle and many of the trust’s holdings comprise less directional hedge funds, it is unlikely the Trust will experience such a decline.

Given the attractive risk/reward profile, shares of the Trust are recommended of purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASTUK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.