Why BioSig's Coronavirus Drug Likely Won't Work

Vicromax’ method of action is the same as other drugs on the market today, like Ribavirin.

Before BSGM acquired it, there was no documented interest in Vicromax to test it against the coronavirus.

Vicromax was designed to treat Hepatitis C and failed. Now, it’s a repurposed drug being tested against the coronavirus.

However, Vicromax is a repurposed drug, not a targeted drug. An expert says a new, targeted drug is needed for the novel coronavirus.

BioSig’s (BSGM) acquisition of a new drug, Vicromax, has caused the stock to go on a strong rally.

BioSig (BSGM) is a medical device company that sells a signal processing add-on to electrophysiology machines. Like many medical device companies hurting from the coronavirus outbreak, BSGM reached a 52-week low of $2.36 on 3/18/20. Then, on 3/25/20, BSGM announced that it has acquired a license for a broad-spectrum antiviral drug it calls Vicromax. At the time of the acquisition, BSGM created a biotech subsidiary called ViralClear that is planning to conduct clinical studies of Vicromax to see if it can provide a benefit to coronavirus patients. BSGM has rallied significantly since this announcement. However, our research indicates that the drug likely won’t be effective in treating the coronavirus.

Vicromax Is A Repurposed Drug For The Coronavirus, Not A Targeted Drug

Regeneron (REGN) is a respected and very successful biotech company with a market cap of $60B+. It has created a successful Ebola drug called REGN-EB3. REGN-EB3 is a cocktail of three monoclonal antibodies. It was invented by Regeneron using its VelociSuite technologies. This was a targeted, specially made drug to treat Ebola, it wasn’t an already existing drug designed for something else. During an Ebola outbreak in Congo in 2018, REGN-EB3 was being used to treat patients. In August 2019, the Congolese health officials announced that it was more effective compared to two other treatments being used at the time.

It makes sense that a drug would be more successful if it’s specifically designed and targeted for the particular disease. In the case of the coronavirus, a researcher can study it and try to figure out exactly what combination of ingredients a drug would need to be best suited to fight it.

REGN tried the repurposing drug route, but it didn’t work. It tried repurposing Kevzara, which is an existing REGN drug that was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis. An initial small study showed good results with Kevzara to treat severe coronavirus patients. But the subsequent larger trial they did showed disappointing results.

Now, REGN has created a targeted drug specifically made to treat the coronavirus. The Chief Science Officer of REGN, Dr. George Yancopoulos, stated in a CNBC interview on 4/27/20:

The history of repurposing existing drugs is not really a very fruitful one. What has historically worked better for us and the industry, is making specifically designed targeted drugs against the disease agent of interest. In this case, the coronavirus itself. So, using the same tried and true approach that we applied for other programs, most notably Ebola, we used the same technologies and same approaches to make highly targeted antiviral antibodies. We’ve reported that the progress on that front has been astoundingly impressive. I think there’s a lot of reason to have hope for that and more confidence in that targeted approach than the repurposed drug approach. In our controlled study, the majority of patients are getting the drug, and the other patient is getting the best known standard of care at this moment in time. They were eligible, they could’ve gotten any of the other repurposed drugs that are around now, but we don’t have any evidence that any of them work. That’s why we need these studies. Without these sorts of studies, we could be offering hope that’s the equivalent of snake oil to very desperate people. We need answers, we can’t just rely on these anecdotal, small studies, whether they are small, controlled studies or not. We need to have big, large data sets to convince us that they can make a benefit, and what is that benefit exactly.”

As Dr. Yancopoulos stated above, progress on REGN’s coronavirus drug has been “astoundingly impressive.” It’s a drug that REGN created using its VelociSuite technologies to specifically counter the coronavirus. He also stated that without a large, controlled study, many repurposed drugs offered are the equivalent of “snake oil”.

BSGM, on the other hand, has a drug Vicromax that was originally designed to treat Hepatitis C. And it even failed its Hepatitis C trials. Now, BSGM is trying to repurpose it to treat the coronavirus. This doesn’t seem like a very fruitful strategy, as Dr. Yancopoulos stated. Especially for a new, unique, and deadly virus like the coronavirus.

In BSGM’s defense, management did mention that they would change the formulation of Vicromax. On 4/7/20, BSGM held a conference call detailing the Vicromax acquisition and the company’s plans for clinical studies, transcript here. In the call, ViralClear’s Chairman, Dr. Jerome Zeldis, stated:

Based on our tissue culture results, we believe that the drug exposure obtained with the old formulation will be significant enough to affect viral production…We are in parallel changing the formulation so we can deliver more drugs.”

Perhaps with the change in formulation, BSGM will attempt to create a specific, targeted drug to treat the coronavirus. But first, they will try to do clinical studies with the old formulation, repurposing the drug.

Vicromax Was Originally Designed To Treat Hepatitis C And Failed

As stated in BSGM’s 8-K on 4/27/20, Vicromax was purchased from a biotech called Trek Therapeutics (“Trek”). Trek was launched in 2014 by a team of virology veterans to find a treatment for hepatitis C. Trek’s co-founder was Dr. Zeldis, now the Chairman of ViralClear, and a director for BSGM.

BSGM states that Vicromax had already completed a Phase I and three Phase II trials in other indications, and underwent extensive animal testing and human clinical experience. However, it doesn’t go into detail on these trials, and doesn’t report the results. Vicromax doesn’t show up on clinicaltrials.gov. Since it was acquired from Trek Therapeutics, we found that a search for “Trek Therapeutics” on clinicaltrials.gov shows two phase 2 studies.

Vicromax previous name shown on clinicaltrials.gov was TD-6450 in the two studies. It’s also know as merimepodib and MMPD. Both studies were phase 2 using TD-6450 in combination with another antiviral to treat different types of Hepatitis C. It shows the studies were completed in 2016 and 2017 but the results aren’t shown.

TD-6450 study from 2016:

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

TD-6450 study from 2017:

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov

Since TD-6450 never had a phase 3 study, then we can assume that these two phase 2 studies failed.

MMPD was also tested to treat Hepatitis C in 2009 in a double-blind phase 2b trial, shown on Pubmed. It was added to a standard of care regimen (ribavirin plus pegylated interferon) compared to only the standard of care. The results were MMPD missed the primary endpoint of increased sustained virologic response compared to standard of care.

Before BioSig Acquired It, There Was No Interest In Vicromax For The Coronavirus

Despite doubts that repurposing drugs will have any benefit to coronavirus patients, existing drugs are still being aggressively tested. However, there hasn’t been any apparent interest in testing BSGM’s drug, merimepodib. If you do a Google search for merimepodib, you’ll find many hits, 12,100 to be exact, it is a well-known drug.

If you do a Google search for “merimepodib coronavirus”, you won’t see a single hit for a report that suggests possibly using merimepodib to treat the coronavirus that isn’t related to BSGM. This report titled “The IMPDH inhibitor merimepodib suppresses SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro” does come up in several places in the Google search. However, it is a study paid for by BSGM and published on 4/9/20. You can see in the list of authors, BSGM director Jerry Zeldis is one of them.

This article, published on 4/27/20, states that India’s government task force for repurposing of drugs (TFORD) assessed that antiviral drug Favipiravir and immune-modulator drug Tocilizumab are the most promising drugs in terms of their readiness for use and potential against Covid-19.

The TFORD has 19 drugs under consideration for repurposing, and of course merimepodib isn’t included. The drugs are: Chlroquine, HCQ, Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Baloxavir Marboxil, Darunavir, Ribavirin+IFN beta, Galidesivir, Oseltamivir, Umifenovir, Camostat mesylate, Ruxolitinib, Interferon beta, Tocolizumab, Ustekinumab, Nigericin, Teicoplanin and Ivermectin.

Has nobody considered merimepodib because it has just fallen through the cracks and in reality it should have been considered? We find this unlikely because it’s such a well-known drug.

This page from 2008 states that “a process for the manufacture of merimepodib, an inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase (IMPDH) inhibitor, has been developed and efficiently scaled to produce clinical supply.” Merimepodib even has its own Wikipedia page:

Vicromax’ Method Of Action Is The Same As Other Drugs on the Market Today

Notice in the list of drugs above from TFORD, ribavirin +IFN beta is mentioned as a potential repurposed drug for coronavirus treatment.

Merimepodib has the same method of action (MOA) as many drugs on the market today. The most common one is ribavirin. Inhibition of inosine monophospahe dehydrogenase (IMPDH) is an MOA for ribavirin as well as for merimepodib.

If you do a Google search for “ribavirin coronavirus”, you will see many hits to articles that discuss ribavirin as a possible treatment. This article published on nature.com on 2/4/20, shows that ribavirin was one of five antiviral drugs tested against COVID-19 in-vitro. According to the article, high concentrations of ribavirin was needed to reduce viral infection.

This report describes more Hepatitis C (or HCV) studies. It states that:

the use of other IMPDH inhibitors (MPA or VX-497) alone had only minimal effect on the colony-forming efficiency of HCV replicon RNA…Therefore, IMPDH inhibition alone cannot account for the full anti-HCV action of ribavirin.

VX-497 is merimepodib. MPA is another IMPDH inhibitor called CellCept. Both CellCept and ribavirin are generic drugs. Below is a box of CellCept:

Source: genuinedrugs123.com

Below are ribavirin capsules:

Source: indiamart.com

This article from 3/26/20 records studies of ribavirin treating SARS or MERS. The results weren’t positive for ribavirin. It states:

One trial found that ribavirin prophylactic treatment statistically significantly reduced risk of MERS infection in people who had been exposed to the virus. Of the 21 studies reporting rates of ICU admission in hospitalized SARS or MERS patients, none reported statistically significant results in favour of or against antiviral therapies. Of the 40 studies reporting mortality rates in hospitalized SARS or MERS patients, one cohort study (MERS) and one retrospective study (SARS) found a statistically significant increase in the mortality rate for patients treated with ribavirin. Eighteen studies reported potential drug-related adverse effects including gastrointestinal symptoms, anemia, and altered liver function in patients receiving ribavirin.

The study concludes:

The existing body of evidence is weighted heavily towards studies of ribavirin which has shown no particular efficacy in treating coronavirus and may in fact cause harmful adverse effects

Since ribavirin has the same MOA as merimepodib, then there’s a strong likelihood that merimepodib won’t show efficacy in treating coronavirus either.

The Mayo Clinic Is The Only Organization That Has Shown Any Interest In Vicromax As A Potential Coronavirus Treatment

As we have shown in this report, there is no sign anywhere that we could find of anyone showing an interest in testing merimepodib as a potential method of treating the coronavirus. That is, except for BSGM which acquired the drug and plans on testing it at the Mayo Clinic. On 4/28/20, BSGM’s CEO, Ken Londoner, stated in an interview on a TD Ameritrade Network show:

The Mayo Clinic…looked at 70+ drug candidates and they chose our compound as one that they thought had the best potential.

We found this statement hard to believe. Why would the Mayo Clinic be the only research institute in the world to believe that merimepodib has the “best potential” to treat the coronavirus?

In that same interview, Londoner confirmed that BSGM has already been partnering with the Mayo Clinic. He stated:

When we went originally to Mayo Clinic, BioSig had a partnership with the Mayo Clinic that we signed in 2017. We actually have an office on their campus, BioSig opened an office there last November for our core business which is bioelectric medical technology. So we have a presence there

BSGM has an office on the Mayo campus, and has a partnership which involves BSGM paying the Mayo Clinic in dollars, stock and warrants. The Mayo Clinic has never risked its investment dollars in BSGM, payments have always been a one-way street from BSGM to the Mayo Clinic. Therefore, it makes sense that Mayo would favor the drug that BSGM wants to study in regards to the coronavirus over other treatment options.

Details on the Mayo Clinic’s partnership with BSGM can be found in BSGM’s 2017-2019 annual reports.

Conclusion

One can expect that the vast majority of experimental drugs being tested to treat the coronavirus will be unsuccessful. The coronavirus has proven to be a unique, tough virus and it will take a unique drug to successfully fight it. As of today, there is no evidence that any repurposed drug benefits coronavirus patients. Evidence shows that it’s a better strategy to study the coronavirus and create a targeted, specifically designed drug just for it. BSGM’s drug, Vicromax, has already been tried numerous times to treat hepatitis C and failed. Taking into account the large amount of evidence we provide in this article, we believe Vicromax is more likely than most experimental drugs to fail its coronavirus studies.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BSGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.