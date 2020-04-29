What The New Market Paradigm Would Look Like

Lack of growth and secular buyers in the equity markets coupled with problems in high-yield corporate bond market would require even more unconventional policies.

Sustainability will most likely dominate the narrative in the post COVID-19 economy, while growth will take the back seat.

Shifts in globalization trends go hand in hand with changes in the global financial system.

The paradigm shift

Source: forbes.com

How financial system is affecting globalization and vice versa

When talking about changes in the predominant market paradigm we need to take a rather long time frame and evaluate how the existing financial system responds to shifts in globalization and vice versa.

In my view the whole process is one of reflexivity. That is to say, as a new market paradigm is put in place it affects long-term trends in globalization and the world economy. Consequently, macroeconomic trends start to affect this very financial system and this process usually continues over decades. Thus a feedback loop that feeds on itself begins and goes on and on until it becomes unsustainable and a new financial order is needed.

Starting with long-term trends in globalization, we observe three distinctive periods since 1880s.

Source: slideserve.com

During the three periods of globalization shown above we had three different existing monetary systems - the gold standard which was abandoned in 1930s, followed by the Bretton Woods system from 1945 to 1971 and finally the current free floating exchange rate system.

The current system has been running smoothly as long as the global economy has been growing. For the first half the U.S. has been growing at a rate of above or around 3% while Japan experienced a tremendous GDP growth during 1980s. As growth in Developed Markets slowed down, China and other Emerging Markets took the lead.

Source: zerohedge.com

The system is heavily reliant on an ever continuing growth, but as it hits its limits a death spiral of increased leverage and lower interest rates begins.

Countries experience higher growth, on average, the more open and integrated they are into the world. However, once they reach a certain globalization threshold (endogenously estimated), countries may also experience a new normal, persistently lower short-term output growth following a financial crisis. Source: IMF - Globalization and the New Normal

As GDP growth has been slowly cooling down in both Developed and Emerging markets the system has been even more reliant on debt to keep functioning and with the inflation in asset prices this has been allowed.

If we ignore the highly inflationary period of the 1980s, since the inception of the current fiat monetary system in 1971 the trend in 10-year bond yields has been in only one direction - down.

A similar observation could be made in the equity market through the Shiller PE ratio which adjusted for the dot-com bubble and the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 has been on an upward trajectory ever since the 1970s.

Unfortunately, asset price inflation can't go on forever as significant risks start to build up, such as the solvency of the pension system, excess corporate leverage, zombie companies and inequality. With that the system has become more vulnerable to economic downturns, requiring more unconventional tools such as government bailouts, unlimited Quantitative Easing with ever expanding scope and helicopter money.

All these are clear signs that the system is broken and does not function properly anymore. The longer it continues on its path the more imbalances would occur - from companies' balance sheets to the pension system and sovereign debt levels.

Sudden shocks to the system such as the current COVID-19 pandemic could easily turnout to be the straw that broke the camel's back and set the tone for the new paradigm.

Less growth, more sustainability

As impossible as it is to accurately forecast what the new system would look like, there are certain characteristics that it would most likely have.

The trend of sustainability has been slowly creeping out and been more widely acknowledged by governments, businesses, institutions and individuals alike. From risks associated with global warming, pollution and inequality the agenda of sustainability seems to culminate with the current pandemic as it most likely would not be the last one.

Businesses would need to be prepared to weather any sudden stops of the economy caused by a new pandemic. As life slowly starts to return to normal the question of "what if there is another one tomorrow" will be in everyone's minds. That would inevitably influence business decisions and government policies alike. Companies would most likely hoard more cash and inventory in order to be prepared for any future shocks.

On the other hand, the agenda of more localized supply of key products and services would become more central for many governments around the world. We have already seen this trend emerging under the Trump's administration with policies around tariffs and commodities with importance for the national security, such as steel and uranium. The pandemic would push many governments and businesses around the world to also reconsider their overseas expansions, with the pharmaceuticals sector likely to be the first one.

Source: nytimes.com

All that in combination with the environmental risks that have been lingering for far too long would pave the way for favoring sustainability over growth in the post COVID-19 economy.

Reversal in globalization trends, more localized supply chains, more business provisions and cash hoarding to meet future demand shocks would inevitably lead to inflationary pressures building in.

Implications for the equity and bond markets

Although it might be tempting to rush in and buy the dip, equities might not reach the all time highs seen in February for quite some time and even if they do the new highs will be even more unsustainable than before.

1) It's all about liquidity, but the real economy also matters

Firstly, as I wrote back in December, equity returns follow closely changes in Leading Economic Index (LEI). Monetary and fiscal stimulus over the past decade have been deployed every time changes in LEI approached the negative territory, thus bringing the S&P 500 back in growth mode.

Source: Bloomberg

However, Quantitative Easing has diminishing returns and now seems to be reaching its limits with the unlimited amount of liquidity.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

In addition to the unlimited amount of liquidity and inclusion of corporate bonds into the QE scope, the FED might soon need to venture into ETFs sooner rather than later.

However, as in Japan's case, this did not have a profound impact neither on the real economy nor on asset prices.

Source: Bloomberg

There's also a link between equity valuations and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

Source: Quandl and multpl.com

As many businesses scrap their dividend payments while at the same time the record drop in PMI appears less prone to a V-type recovery, S&P 500 current dividend yield of 2.1% seems unsustainable.

2) Secular buyers are going away

The second point focuses on demand for equities. One of the largest buyers of equities - the companies themselves, are already disappearing from the market. As stock buyback programs are being suspended across sectors, the whole idea of buybacks would become very unpopular in post COVID-19 economy where government help and bailouts are widespread.

Sectors relying on government money would likely not engage in buybacks for a very long time. Expectations are that the dollar amount of 2020 buybacks would be at least half of 2019.

Source: yardeni.com

The gap from reduced corporate stock buybacks might be temporary filled by pension funds, which are expected to pour around $400bn into equities over the next quarters.

Although pension funds' portfolio rebalancing might provide support for equities for the next few months, the impact on stock buybacks is likely to persist over a longer period.

Bubble is spelled with a triple BBB

Corporate bond market is another area where risks have been piling. The share of BBB rated corporate bonds, just a notch above junk, in global investment grade corporate market has skyrocketed for the past 20 years - from just 17% in 2001 to above 50% in 2019.

Source: blackrockblog.com

With the sudden stop of the global economy, the risk of many of those corporate bonds falling out of the investment grade universe has increased significantly. According to Blackrock, one of the tools at the dispose of these companies is:

However, some issuers will be able to defend their credit ratings. First off, many BBB companies have tools at their disposal to keep their investment grade standing. For example, they can cut or eliminate stock dividends, share repurchase programs, or M&A activities.

However, eliminating buybacks, dividends and M&A spending has important implications for stock prices and future growth which is often fueled through M&A activities.

High-yield finance firms are also much more sensitive to changes in the business cycle thus multiplying the effect of dampened economic activity.

Source: www.reuters.com

According to S&P, the risk of higher default rates has also increased significantly just over the past two months.

With certain sectors such as airlines, travel and energy badly hit, S&P has said it now sees default rates in the United States surging past 10% having only last month expected 3.5%, and Fitch is firing warnings too.

Although the FED has put a floor under the corporate bond market for now, this practice does not seem sustainable over the long-term and in many cases supports the proliferation of zombie companies. More importantly, the FED's program does not provide solution to the problem, but rather a temporary relief.

As painful as defaults are, they are a natural occurrence in a functioning capitalism system and keeping them artificially low has negative implications for the recovery phase of the business cycle.

Why I hold gold and the most likely scenario ahead

I try not speculate too much about what lies ahead. There are so many unknowns right now that trying to veer into the future is often a futile effort. Nevertheless, I will share my thoughts on what I see as the most likely scenario going ahead.

Holding gold in addition to cash at hand has been, and still is, in my opinion the most sensible thing to do during these periods of heightened risk and rapid change.

I first wrote about my reasoning for holding gold back in February 2019 when the precious metal was trading at around $1,314. Needless to say, I have been very happy with the 30% increase since then.

Gold is a very effective and time-tested way of preserving wealth at time when risks for the financial system are high. I don't look at the precious metal as a way to achieve high short-term profits, but rather as the best way to ride out the dysfunctional markets and shelter my capital during the upcoming paradigm shift that I described above.

I also believe that it might as well be a better alternative to bonds right now, as the probability of bonds and equities moving together over the next decade is much higher.

Source: www.ardea.com.au

As we could see in the chart above, it is usually during times of deflation when correlation between bonds and equities is negative. During inflationary environments the two asset classes tend to move together. Therefore, should the post COVID-19 economy experience less globalization and more inflationary pressures, it would seem highly likely that the two asset classes will move together going forward.

In the short-run, however, I expect things to play out differently. Similarly to the 1930s depression (see below), we are more likely to experience a period of increased deflation. As much of consumers' discretionary spending is falling off a cliff, while interest rates venture further into the negative territory, oil and many other commodities are hitting all time lows there is likely to be much more production out there than there is demand for it.

Using the equation of exchange, the recent expansion of money supply is aimed at dampening the effect of falling velocity of money. Although the data for Q1 is not in yet, I expect velocity of M2 to fall off a cliff during Q1 and Q2.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

In summary, in the short-run we might see more deflation, however, if my thesis in the first paragraph turns out to be true, there are many inflationary factors coming into play after that:

less globalization;

more focus on local supply chains, hence less efficiency and higher prices;

more focus on sustainability at the expense of growth;

reversal in commodity prices as less investment in capacity starts to affect supply;

Some final thoughts

In a nutshell, I see the existing paradigm shifting rapidly in the post COVID-19 economy. A shift from a growth oriented global society towards more sustainability oriented one with a focus on local supply chains.

Similarly to increased flight check-in security after the 9/11 events, we would most likely see many pandemic measures being implemented. Each company will need to be prepared to survive for months, should another pandemic occur in the future and the global economy comes to a sudden stop again.

Inevitably, the existing financial system will need to be reformed. The markets are no longer free and there are many signs that they no longer function as they should - from negative interest rates, to central banks and government bailouts, to lack of defaults, zombie companies and helicopter money.

If the equity market returns to its previous all time highs, I expect this rally to be as unsustainable as ever and purely driven by more liquidity pumped into the system, as opposed to healthier business environment.

I expect holding gold to continue to pay-off, while also having liquid cash at hand will make sense at least in the short-run. In equities, even though highly leveraged and risky companies might recover faster due to the new FED's put in the high-yield corporate bond market, in the long-run I expect high quality value companies with sustainable business models and conservatively financed operations to make for a superior investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.