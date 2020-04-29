Fanhua: China Insurance Agency Shifts Into Online Gear

China's social media and network leaders have long touted online-to-offline, a retail strategy fusing new generation network platforms with old-school brick and mortar retail channels. It even has its own acronym - O2O. As a business strategy, O2O is meant to draw potential customers from online channels to make purchases in physical stores. However, O2O is now seen in a different light in the new pandemic world of home quarantine, work stoppage, and business shutdown. With stores and offices shuttered, businesses of all types are scrambling to reach customers through online channels.

An earlier post entitled "Undervalued According to 2 Methods" published on September 27, 2019, looked at Fanhua, Inc. (FANH), a China-based independent insurance agency relying heavily on O2O methods to reach customers. Four months into China's efforts to halt the coronavirus spread, it is worthwhile to look at how the Fanhua operation has held up under China's home confinement and business closure policies.

Fanhua, recently, provided a quarterly financial report and status update to investors. The commentary can be cross-checked against reports from other China-based companies operating in the wealth and risk management business for China. Leadership in Chinese companies is notoriously circumspect about their operations. Nonetheless, uncharacteristic candor during recent conference calls provides insight into shifting behavior among Chinese consumers and the struggles of service providers to keep business going.

The implications for value creation are only just coming into focus for China-based companies. With an O2O infrastructure already in place before the crisis began, Fanhua may be in a different competitive position than those operations just arriving at the online-offline intersection.

Changes in Consumer Behavior

By late January 2020, China's central government put most of the country in shutdown mode in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Work stoppages were gradually lifted in February, with the lockdown in Hubei province, the origination point of the virus finally lifted the third week in March 2020. The PRC indicated that by mid-March 2020, nearly 90% of industrial companies were back in production even if not at full capacity. Unfortunately, at that time small- and medium-size businesses were only at about 50% in operation. In late April 2020, the PRC released official economic data revealing that China's gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2020 shrank by 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Policymakers are apparently weighing the plans for an economic restart with the possibility of a second wave of infections in the coming months. Thus far, China's various government agencies have initiated a mix of programs to provide businesses with financial support and inject money into the economy. Taxes have been reduced on small businesses and banks have been instructed to defer loan payments. Additionally, the government is investing in infrastructure projects, although it is not clear how quickly such investments will impact the economy.

The abrupt reversal in fortunes is a shock for China. The country's gross domestic product grew more than 6% in each of the last two fiscal years. China's economic policymakers had been counting on consumer spending to drive economic growth beginning in 2020. It is part of China's plan to rebalance its economy by reducing dependency on government-sponsored investment and exports. The idea is that in China's 1.3 billion population there is a mother lode of growth-driving demand.

Unfortunately, over the last two years, retail sales in China had been quite anemic. Chinese consumers are apparently not on board with the central government's most recent economic plan. The workforce is shrinking due to an aging population and there are concerns about job security and future income, particularly among the affluent in China. Yes, this communist country has an affluent class, the very group that provides demand for the services of the wealth management sector where Fanhua operates. The coronavirus may be the wrench that finally 'breaks the economic works' in China.

Earnings Reports Offer Insight into China's Consumer

Recent earnings reports from China companies with shares listed in the U.S. market provide insight into the state of the China economy. The financial services industry, in particular, helps reveal what is happening with consumers in China.

Insight is provided by the recent earnings report from Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH), a provider of wealth and asset management services in China. Noah management commented during the Noah earnings conference on March 24, 2020, that travel, work, and social constraints in China were impacting the face-to-face interactions that are needed to properly serve its clients.

Noah is among the few public companies providing guidance for the year 2020. Management guided for moderate growth in total transaction value in 2020, a metric used to measure the company's wealth management activities. However, to get there, Noah will need to make investments in information technology infrastructure and online platform development to better facilitate virtual business activities. Noah expects to invest an amount equivalent to as much as 5% of its 2020 revenue on such projects.

Another view on the China consumer market is provided by comments from the management of Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN) during the company's earnings conference call on March 17, 2020. Yintech also caters to middle income individuals in China. Yintech's investment and trading services are provided exclusively through an online platform.

Its online capability is probably how Yintech management was able to provide an upbeat prognosis for 2020. Yintech's specific guidance for the first quarter 2020 is for commissions and fees from consumer trading basically flat compared to commissions reported by Yintech in the December 2019 quarter. It appears that Yintech expects little change in consumer behavior even during a period of unprecedented economic upheaval in the China economy.

Management of Puyi, Inc. (PUYI), another wealth management services provider in China, has a different experience than Yintech. During a conference call in the third week in March 2020, the Puyi team provided detailed guidance for the first six months of 2020. The majority of Puyi's offices re-opened following the extended Chinese New Year break. However, some offices remain closed even at the time of the Puyi earnings conference call, as some clients had continued social distancing by choice. Puyi management commentary echoed that of Noah Holdings in terms of the impact of traffic controls and travel bans on customer behavior.

The prospect of consumer indifference appears to have Puyi management on the alert. On-site customer interactions are vital for Puyi's distribution of its private fund investment products. Anecdotal evidence of continued cautious consumer behavior on China's streets during April 2020, suggests Puyi's concern is well founded. It has not helped that China authorities have repeatedly reversed decisions to end local lockdowns, re-closing businesses, and tourist attractions.

Fanhua Provides Bullish Guidance for First Quarter 2020

A minority owner in Puyi, Fanhua management is likely watching Puyi's experience closely. Fanhua's provided its own status report during a conference call with shareholders when the company reported year-end financial results in the middle of March 2020. Fanhua management assured shareholders that the company would remain soundly profitable in the first quarter ending March 2020. The bullish comments were based on knowledge of nearly the entire three-month period, giving credibility to management's guidance.

In response to China's methods to contain the coronavirus, the company had quickly shifted business functions to digital platforms. With an offline-to-online business model already in place before the coronavirus began to spread, Fanhua may have been in a better position than many to cope with the abrupt interruption of conventional business activity.

Fanhua is leveraging both business-to-business and business-to-consumer technologies using Internet websites, mobile applications, and the popular WeChat messaging, social media, and payments platform. As a consequence, in January 2020, when China authorities decreed work stoppages and home confinement across the country, Fanhua was in a good position to shift sales agent recruitment, sales training, customer acquisition, and customer service to a virtual environment.

Fanhua launched its CNpad portal for auto insurance sales agents in January 2012. Since then, the Company has added other platforms for both sales personnel and consumers, including the Lan Zhanggui platform launched in September 2017 to serve independent sales agents. Consumers can select and pay for insurance directly on the Company's proprietary Baowang insurance sales platform.

The company reaches consumers directly through its Baowang.com platform. At the end of December 2019, Fanhua had accumulated 2.7 million registered members on Baowang.com, of which 341,657 actively used the platform to select and pay for insurance coverage during 2019. Baowang users have increased over 25% annually over the past four years.

Fanhua's Lan Zhanggui platform for sales agents had accumulated 1.1 million registered users by the end of December 2019. During the year 2019, over 152,000 agents used the platform, up by 1.3% from the previous year. While that may suggest tepid growth, we note that the increase took place during a period of time when the China regulatory authorities were calling on insurance agencies to register sales agents. The regulatory move triggered an exodus of individuals from the industry and a significant reduction in salesforce for many insurance companies.

Fanhua management had previously set an ambitious goal of putting 1,000 new sales teams into mid-sized markets in China. The effort was intended to bring about more systematic qualification and recruiting of professional insurance personnel who are committed to the industry. Recent conversations with management revealed that by the end of 2019, Fanhua had exceeded its sales agent recruiting goals. Unfortunately, with the economic and societal upheaval in the first quarter of 2020, performance targets measured in terms of annual premium equivalents appear to have fallen short.

It is not likely the road ahead in China will be carpeted with rose petals. During the company's last earnings call, Fanhua management admitted that a digital platform is not a perfect solution. Simple life insurance policies, the mainstay of Fanhua's business, can be handled easily with virtual presentations and digital payments. However, sales of some life insurance products involving significant investment often require an in-person meeting before the customer makes a final affirmative decision. This might be even more the case as consumers return to work routines but retain the hyper risk sensitivity experienced during China's business shut down.

Fanhua Valuation Revisited

Even with a recovery in the U.S. stock market during the month of April 2020, valuation metrics have been slashed. Consumer financial services sectors are no exception. A review of forty companies in the China consumer financial services sector that also have stocks trading in the U.S. equity market, reveals that valuation metrics such as price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book value have been trimmed by 20% to 25% from three months ago.

Given the uncertainty in the world's economy as all nations continue to grapple with combating the coronavirus threat, it is perhaps too early to attempt to pinpoint value for Fanhua or any other company. It may be advisable to look at value in a range. A valuation exercise was completed using earnings estimates based on management's 2020 guidance and current valuation metrics of comparable consumer finance sector public stocks. The conclusion suggests the intrinsic value of FANH shares is currently in a range of $26.50 to $35.70, implying that FANH is undervalued by 25% or more.

Next Steps

Current stock prices may reflect the fact that the first quarter of 2020 earnings reports could be a disappointment, resulting in negative year-over-year comparisons. Quarter earnings calls may also be filled with dismal guidance or no guidance at all for the June quarter. Investors may need to fall back on quality to decide their next move: consistent profits, ample working capital and low leverage.

As investors prepare their flight to quality there are several factors that should be given particular attention in Fanhua's case.

Potential to remain profitable in first quarter of 2020 even during a period of deep economic stress and interruption in business in Fanhua's geographic market.

Strong balance sheet with no debt and a plump cash kitty to support operations, particularly if investments are needed to capture market share.

Well-positioned business model with network infrastructure and procedures already in place without further investment of time and capital.

Employees ready and trained to communicate with customers as well as supervisors in either online or offline channels, making the company better equipped than many in the China consumer financial services market to cope with interruption of conventional business activity.

