Caterpillar's Slowdown Not All Due To COVID-19

Shares appear to be trading near fair value based on a discounted free cash flow analysis, and investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Caterpillar (CAT) announced Q1 earnings of $1.98 per share before the market open on April 28. The company announced that sales had declined by 21% during the quarter, leading to a profit decline of 39%. Operating cash flow was $1.13B for the quarter. The company also took advantage of lower share prices, having purchase just over $1B in shares during the quarter.

Caterpillar previously announced a pay freeze and indicated there would be no incentive bonus payments for 2020 as steps towards preserving cash. The market initially responded positively to the news, but shares are still significantly below their 52-week high. Investors may be wondering if the current price represents a good entry point for the stock.

2020 a Rough Year, Even Before COVID-19

Caterpillar was slated to have a tough 2020 even before COVID-19, with retail sales down for most markets and product lines in January and February (see below). In their most recent 10-K, the company stated that they expected dealer inventories to decline by $1B to $1.5B during 2020 after having increased by $800MM in 2019 and $2.3B in 2018.

Source: Figure from company website

Caterpillar had also anticipated $300MM to $400MM in restructuring costs in 2020 (10-K, page 44). Add COVID-19 and the plunge in oil prices to the destocking headwinds, and Caterpillar is likely to have a rough 2020.

COVID-19: A Mortal Blow?

Caterpillar has already closed down several of their production facilities and the company withdrew 2020 guidance prior to announcing Q1 earnings. The company stated that 75% of their operating facilities remain open as of the Q1 earnings release.

Caterpillar has significant contractual liabilities coming due, with $36.8B in commitments in the next three years (see below). A significant portion of the obligations are the result of Caterpillar financing customer purchases through Caterpillar Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Any problems at Financial Services may cause Caterpillar to become less competitive in an already difficult environment due to the large portion of sales that are financed by the company.

Source: 2019 10-K, page 49

Caterpillar ended 2019 with $8.3B in cash and $10.5B in available credit facilities, with $2.15B of the credit line expiring in September of 2020. The cash position now stands at $7.1B after Q1. The company has $16.9B in receivables due at the end of the quarter.

To raise additional cash, Caterpillar issued $800MM in 2.6% 10-year notes and $1.2B in 3.25% 30-year notes on April 9. The interest rates are unchanged from a $1.5B debt issuance in September of 2019, so the market doesn't seem to be particularly concerned about Caterpillar's financial position. The company also entered into an agreement for a $3.875B revolving credit facility that expires at the end of 2020, announced on April 21.

Caterpillar Financial Services filed to issue up to $25B of medium-term debt (Series J) and an additional $2B in notes (PowerNotes®) at the end of March, indicating that the company might be anticipating a protracted economic slowdown. Although there is no guarantee that Caterpillar will be able to place the new debt, the Fed's recent actions seem to imply that there will be a buyer should the need arise.

Caterpillar's debt load isn't surprising given their business model of financing equipment purchases, but debt levels are starting to feel a little high given that we are likely heading into a severe recession. Debt to EBITDA stood at nearly 3.5x at the end of 2019, and will likely swell to over 4x with additional debt issuance and a decline in earnings.

Data by YCharts

Investors should keep an eye on Caterpillar's debt covenants as economic conditions start to deteriorate. Among the requirements, Caterpillar has to maintain a consolidated net worth above $9B, and Caterpillar Financial Services has to maintain interest coverage of at least 1.15x (10-K, page 47). Failure to comply with the covenants could require accelerated repayment, which would dramatically impact Caterpillar's liquidity picture.

Additional headwinds are likely to come from customer defaults on loans; provisions for credit losses during the Great Recession increased from $68MM in 2006 to $225MM in 2009, and the current slowdown is happening much faster at a larger scale. Past due accounts at Financial Services already increased by 0.5% in Q1.

Caterpillar's pension and post-retirement benefits programs are currently underfunded by $5.63B, causing another potential drain on earnings. The deficit is likely to expand in 2020, as the company is expecting to generate a 5.1% rate of return on a portfolio comprised of 70% fixed income and 30% equities. Caterpillar had estimated that pension and postretirement benefit programs would require a $280MM contribution in 2020.

CFO Andrew Bonfield participated in a fireside chat at ConExpo on March 11 and gave some insight into the company's preparation for the next downcycle. He stated that the company hopes to improve operating margins by 3% to 6% during the current economic cycle relative to the 2010 to 2016 period.

Caterpillar has reduced their factory capacity by 25MM square feet since the last cycle, which contributed to the $1.8B reduction in structural costs the company has realized. Caterpillar has fewer employees (102,300 in Q4 2019) than they did during the start of the last down turn (118,501 in 2013), so hopefully layoffs play a minimal role in cost savings efforts. The company anticipated $1.2B in capital expenditures for the operating business in 2020 (10-K, page 48), but this may be reduced if cash balances continue to decline.

Bonfield highlighted that Caterpillar hopes to maintain cash flow between $4B and $8B throughout the economic cycle. The $4B level looks like it might be breached this year if sales continue to decline from Q1 levels.

Underlying Business Is Good

Caterpillar's operating margins have been more volatile than their peers, outperforming even strong competitors like Cummins (CMI) in recent years. However, Caterpillar's return on invested capital has been more pedestrian, and has consistently trailed Cummins.

Data by YCharts

The recent improvements in operating margin have come at the expense of revenue growth, which has essentially stopped since the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Declining investment in research and development has also helped operating margins at the expense of growth in recent years. Caterpillar is looking towards service revenues as their next opportunity to grow revenues instead of through product innovation. The company generated ~$18B in service revenue in 2019 and hopes to generate $28B by 2026.

Data by YCharts

While the economic downturn may provide opportunities to pursue inorganic growth, a major acquisition may not be in the cards.

Capital Allocation: Acquisitions

Caterpillar's reticence on the acquisition front may be due to bad experiences in the past. The company acquired ERA Mining Machinery Limited (Siwei) for $677MM in 2012, and found out shortly thereafter that ERA had carried out fraudulent accounting. Caterpillar took a goodwill impairment charge of $580MM by the end of the year.

Caterpillar also took a fairly hefty impairment charge of $595MM in 2016 on goodwill assigned to the 2011 purchase of Bucyrus International, part of the Resource Industries segment. The purchase of Bucyrus added surface and underground mining assets to Caterpillar's portfolio at a cost of ~$8.8B. The acquisition provided a fair amount of scale at the time, as the business generated over $2.5B in sales in the second half of 2011. However, Caterpillar subsequently sold off Bucyrus' distribution business to Caterpillar dealers.

Other purchases have been generally smaller, and less eventful. MWM Holding GmbH was acquired in 2011 for ~$774MM, adding natural gas and alternative fuel engine capabilities. Caterpillar paid ~$169MM for Johan Walter Berg AB, a maker of electrically driven propulsion systems and marine control systems for ships. Kemper Valve & Fittings Corp was acquired in December of 2016 for $102MM plus future contingency payments, adding well services to the oil and gas product offering. RDS Manufacturing, Inc. was acquired in December of 2015 for $85MM to add highly engineered turbomachinery parts for turbine engine and aerospace markets.

More recently, Caterpillar acquired ECM S.p.A. for $225MM in January of 2018 to add advanced signaling capabilities to the rail portfolio. Downer Freight Rail was also purchased in January of 2018 for $97MM. The company specializes in rolling stock, parts, and services in the Australian market. The acquisitions complement the 2015 acquisition of Rail Product Solutions, Inc. and the 2010 purchases of EMD, FCM Rail Ltd., and GE's (GE) Inspection Products business.

There may not be much capital available for acquisitions, as the company is looking to focus on returning most of their cash to shareholders.

Capital Allocation: Share Buybacks

Caterpillar has stated that their new capital allocation strategy is to return substantially all of the free cash flow from the ME&T businesses to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases (10-K, page 48).

During the fireside chat, Bonfield stated that the company planned to be consistent with share repurchases throughout the business cycle. The company paid $4.05B for share buybacks in 2019, including an accelerated share repurchase agreement that spent $600MM on 3.5 million shares, or $142.48/share. In total, the company has spent nearly $10B on shares during a five year period ending in 2019, paying an average of $117.12 per share and reducing the outstanding share count by 14%. However, the reduced share count has not led to a significant increase in free cash flow per share.

Data by YCharts

The company did not buy back any shares in 2016 and 2017, a period when shares were trading lower than the current share price. The recent accelerated purchase may also end up being near the cyclical high for the stock, but the $1B purchased during Q1 should help to average this out.

Capital Allocation: Dividends

Caterpillar's dividend policy has been a major component of the total shareholder returns in recent years. Shareholders received $28.79 per share in dividend payments from the start of 2009 to the end of 2019, meaning those that bought at the lows in 2009 have already received their money back in dividends. The company has consistently increased dividend payouts, and the free cash flow payout stood at just over 50% in 2019. However, the current payout ratio is closer to 60% when looking at average free cash flow across the business cycle.

Data by YCharts

Bonfield mentioned that the dividend was a priority in the capital plan, so expect Caterpillar to go to great lengths to maintain the payout. Dividends totaled $2.13 billion in 2019, representing 86 cents per share paid in each of the first and second quarters and $1.03 per share paid in each of the third and fourth quarters. The company could maintain their current dividend rate and retain their dividend Aristocrat status, so don't be surprised if there is no dividend increase this year.

Valuation

As a cyclical company, it is best to value Caterpillar based on their average free cash flow generation over a business cycle. Caterpillar has averaged ~$3.3B in free cash flow per year over the last decade. Using the $3.3B as a baseline for free cash flow generation and assuming they generate 2% annual growth to keep up with long-term inflation rates, a discount rate of 6.8% would yield a share value of ~$111.

Source: data from company 10-Ks, calculations by author

It would appear that shares are currently trading around fair value assuming that the economy can rebound from the COVID-19 slowdown in a reasonable amount of time. However, shares are likely to trade lower in the coming months as the impact from the COVID-19 slowdown continues propagate through the economy.

Conclusions

Caterpillar shares are currently trading below their 52-week high, but they appear to be fairly valued based on a discounted free cash flow analysis. The underlying business is solid and the company will likely continue to provide existing shareholders with a generous dividend while they wait for market conditions to improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion, and is not intended as investment advice. Please carry out your own research and take your own financial situation into consideration before making investments.